Recap Of East Coast’s Historic Snow Totals–With Intensification Due This Week; Saudi Arabia Logs Lowest Temp In 30 Years; Moroccan Provinces See Snow; + Egypt On For Its Coldest Winter Ever

Recap Of East Coast’s Historic Snow Totals...

The MSM can’t ignore this one and are widely covering it, so I’ll keep my recap brief: Parts of the Northeast were buried under 30+ inches of snow over the weekend as a “historic nor’easter” and record-breaking cold tore up the entire East Coast.

Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia all faced blizzard warnings over the weekend — and the elements didn’t disappoint.

On Saturday, Boston tied the record for its biggest single-day snowfall in recorded history — 23.6 inches.

Just 20 miles to the south, in Stoughton, Massachusetts, the most snow of the storm was logged — 30.6 inches.

Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito spoke Sunday from the state Emergency Management Agency’s “bunker” in Framingham after 100,000 lost power across the state. Polito urged residents to stay off roads so plows could do their work.

"The storm delivered just what experts predicted … with 20-30 inches, they were about right," she said. "If you can stay home and enjoy the day and maybe take in some football games, then do that"





Sections of New York City were also blanketed by more than foot of snow over the weekend.

Central Park received 7.3 inches on Saturday alone — a new record for Jan 29, smashing the old benchmark of 4.7 inches which had stood since 1904 (The Centennial Minimum). As much as 11 inches of snow was recorded in other parts of the city. While New York State’s biggest snowfall was recorded on Long Island at Islip Airport — at 24.7 inches.

The NWS New York sent out a warning for those preparing to dig out: “The day after our big nor’easter will be mostly sunny but 10-15 degrees below normal. Wind chills will make it feel like the teens for most, so bundle up when shoveling!”





Snow continues to pile up across the Northeast, with New Jersey and New York seeing some of the highest snowfall totals. Bayville, New Jersey, has seen 19 inches of snow, with North Babylon, New York, close behind at 18.5 inches.

NOAA reported that 100% the wider New England area was covered in snow, with an average depth of 12.4 inches.





Providence, Rhode Island broke a snowfall record on Saturday, too, after logging a whopping 18.8 inches.

“I was around for the Blizzard of ’78, and this one was worse,” said local Joe Brescia, 72, Sunday as he shoveled his sidewalk.





One more look at the intense band affecting areas in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island along I-95.



Ever seen three inches of snow in an hour? Now you have! Incredible, prolific rates.



The snowstorm stretched from Maine to the Carolinas, reports usatoday.com; but the cold reached even farther: The temperature in Tallahassee, Florida, dipped below 20 degrees for the first time in more than 10 years. The low-temperature Sunday at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport reached 46F, breaking a record set more than 65 years ago.

Looking below at the unofficial new temperature records, complied by coolwx.com, we can see ≈100 benchmarks were either toppled/tied over the past 24 hours alone:





…With Intensification Due This Week

Looking ahead, these recent wintry troubles could pale in comparison to what’s in store this week.

After my warning on Friday, latest GFS runs have doubled-down on the potential for a continent spanning Arctic invasion due to engulf ALL of North America starting Tuesday, Feb 1 for the North, and Wednesday, Feb 3 for the Southern and East.

Running the model through (below), note the speed of the front’s decent, as well as its ferocity — Texas, for example, can expect temperature departures some 20C below the winter average ACROSS the entire state as soon as Wednesday evening:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies Feb 1 – Feb 5 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And looking further out, the extremes aren’t set to abate anytime soon — this is currently what mid-month could have in store:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies Feb 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Accompanying the descending polar cold will be additional, potential record-breaking snowfall totals.

Note, in particular, that band of green forecast to sweep from northern Texas all the way up to New England Wednesday through Friday. If this plays out, they will be measuring snow in the feet across much of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and New York:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Jan 31 – Feb 16 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



A word on Texas:

Last year’s devastating winter storm hit on Feb 14. West Texas was walloped with freezing temperatures and record snow, conditions which led to burst pipes, downed tree limbs, widespread power outages and the deaths of an estimated 702 people.

And while the exact timing and severity of this week’s Arctic blast remains uncertain, meteorologists are warning that the freeze could indeed compare to 2021’s; and in light of the possibility, Texans are being urged prepare now: This is a serious storm, reports sanangelolive.com, and residents should make ready “while the weather is still good.”





Stay tuned for updates.



Saudi Arabia Suffers Coldest Temperature In 30 Years

The entire Middle East has been dealing with record breaking cold and snow over the past few weeks. Iran recently had to halt gas exports to Turkey after its own domestic power demand soared to record high levels, forcing Turkey to impose 3-days a week power outages to cope.

Nearby Saudi Arabia –located in Western Asia– has been suffering its own anomalous wintry chills of late.

Over the weekend, the 2,150,000 km² nation, the largest in Western Asia, suffered its coldest temperature in 30 years — the -6C (21.2F) set in Turaif was confirmed by local meteorological agencies as Saudi Arabia’s coldest low since 1992.

Looking ahead, freezing, record-breaking lows –down to -3C (26.6F)– are expected in Riyadh during the final days of January.

Rare snowfall has been noted in six Saudi cities in recent days:





With heavier falls witnessed over the mountains:





Mountains of Saudi Arabia blanketed in snow.



Elsewhere in the region, record-cold conditions have also been reported in UAE, Qatar and Oman.





Moroccan Provinces See Snow

Severe conditions are gripping parts of Northern Africa — extremes that long-range models are suggesting will continue through March, particularly in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, as well as further east in Turkey and the Middle East.

Rare and heavy snowfall has hit several provinces of Morocco in recent days, with the nation’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) stating accumulations of between 20cm to 40cm (8 inches to 16 inches) have hit the provinces of Azilal, Al Haouz, Tinghir, Errachidia, Midelt, and Ouarzazate.

The snow even appeared in the lower elevated cities including in Tinejad.

While snowfall in Ain Sefra, located in nearby Algeria, logged snow for only the fifth time in the past 50 years.



Egypt On For Its Coldest Winter Ever

Egypt has been experiencing unusual chills since late last year.

With the mercury holding as much as 8C below the average, Egyptians are shivering through their coldest start to winter in at least a decade; and looking ahead, and as hinted at above, North Africa’s chill is set to persist well into spring, meaning Egypt could be on for its coldest winter ever.

As reported by CGTN Global Business (see Tweet below), harsh frosts have been reported since November, as has “rare snowfall [even] in the warmest regions of Egypt”:





And as a further indication of just how cold it’s been in this part of the world, the Kharga Oasis –located in the Western Desert, 200km west of the Nile valley, and known as ‘Southern Oasis’ to the Ancient Egyptians and ‘Oasis Magna’ to the Romans– is thought to have just witnessed its first frost in recorded history.





