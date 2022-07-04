Earth’s Temperature Saw A Sharp Drop In June, As Did Solar Activity

Despite the establishment’s ever-loudening cries of “Terrifying Terra-Firma Broiling” and their frustrating and relentless obfuscations and cherry picking, planet Earth actually COOLED last month, continuing the trend started in 2016.

According to the 15x NASA/NOAA AMSU satellites that measure every square inch of the lower troposphere (where us humans reside), planet Earth was actually warmer back in the late-1980s (during the political adoption of the global warming theory).







Delving a little into the data, which comes courtesy of Dr Roy Spencer and Dr John Christy at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, version 6.0 of the global average lower tropospheric temperature anomaly for June 2022 reads just 0.06 deg. C.

This continues the overall downward trend observed since the beginning of 2016–now down approx. 0.65C deg. C since then.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 stands at +0.13 C/decade (recently dropping from +0.14 C/decade). This warming, rather than being tied to rising atmospheric CO2 levels, correlates neatly with ‘The Modern Solar Maximum’ (1914 – 2000) — a spell of very high solar activity, the highest activity in potentially thousands of years.

Conversely, the spell of low solar output we find ourselves in now (which began in 2008) is proving truly historic–the weakest activity of the past two centuries, in fact; and its impact on Earth’s temperature is beginning to ‘snowball’.

It is theorized that during the next solar cycle (26) –so the early 2030s– that activity could of fallen off a cliff whereby the Sun remains ‘blank’ –devoid of sunspots– even during the ramp-up into its maximum.

Such as prolonged spell of low solar output would, as it has done on every previous occasion, usher in the next Grand Solar Minimum (aka Little Ice Age) — a drop of ‘just’ 2C below the multidecadal norm would be more than enough to trigger this.







Turning back to the June’s UAH data, the various regional LT departures from the 30-year average are highlighted below:





YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 2021 01 0.12 0.34 -0.09 -0.08 0.36 0.50 -0.52 2021 02 0.20 0.32 0.08 -0.14 -0.66 0.07 -0.27 2021 03 -0.01 0.13 -0.14 -0.29 0.59 -0.78 -0.79 2021 04 -0.05 0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02 0.02 0.29 2021 05 0.08 0.14 0.03 0.06 -0.41 -0.04 0.02 2021 06 -0.01 0.30 -0.32 -0.14 1.44 0.63 -0.76 2021 07 0.20 0.33 0.07 0.13 0.58 0.43 0.80 2021 08 0.17 0.26 0.08 0.07 0.32 0.83 -0.02 2021 09 0.25 0.18 0.33 0.09 0.67 0.02 0.37 2021 10 0.37 0.46 0.27 0.33 0.84 0.63 0.06 2021 11 0.08 0.11 0.06 0.14 0.50 -0.43 -0.29 2021 12 0.21 0.27 0.15 0.03 1.63 0.01 -0.06 2022 01 0.03 0.06 0.00 -0.24 -0.13 0.68 0.09 2022 02 -0.00 0.01 -0.02 -0.24 -0.05 -0.31 -0.50 2022 03 0.15 0.27 0.02 -0.08 0.22 0.74 0.02 2022 04 0.26 0.35 0.18 -0.04 -0.26 0.45 0.60 2022 05 0.17 0.24 0.10 0.01 0.59 0.23 0.19 2022 06 0.06 0.07 0.04 -0.36 0.46 0.33 0.11



Note, all regions –excluding the Arctic (see link below)– cooled last month; however, the standout was the tropical anomaly (20N-20S) — at -0.36 deg. C, it was the Tropic’s coolest June in 22 years.







Earth is COOLING — a reality that must have proponents of the AGW Party concerned, to say the least: with every 0.1C our planet cools, it becomes harder and harder for their politicized ‘catastrophic anthropogenic global warming’ narrative to be maintained.

However, propaganda is still a powerful tool.

And even as our planet COOLS before our very eyes, carbon credits/taxes are only gaining traction, as is the roll-out of costly and failing renewables at the expense of affordable and reliable fossil fuels. But as Gustave Le Bo laments: “The masses have never thirsted after truth. They turn aside from evidence that is not to their taste, preferring to deify error, if error seduces them. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.”

A continuation of this COOLING trend is likely over the coming months (with the odd bump along the way: climate is cyclic, after all) as low solar activity, La Nina, and the aftereffects of Hunga Tonga’s monstrous stratospheric eruption continue to influence our climate.



Decreasing Solar Activity

Solar Cycle 25 is progressing as expected. Following a somewhat fiery uptick in recent months, activity is still tracking the historically weak cycle of 24, helped by the sharp drop-off witnessed last month.

Sunspot numbers, a great barometer for solar activity, have been tabulated for June 2022.

As recently postulated, output has taken something of a tumble–visualized in the updated SILSO chart below.





Solar activity takes a sharp plunge in June 2022.



Solar Cycle 25’s ‘energetic’ start tempted some to suggest that the cycle will be much stronger than its predecessor; but “not so fast,” cautioned Dr Ron Turner, an analyst at the ANSER research institute in Virginia, back in February.

Dr Turner, who has been studying solar cycles for many years, recalled something pertinent about the previous cycle (SC24) — it heated up quickly, much like Solar Cycle 25 is doing now, but then ‘stalled-out’ early to become the weakest cycle in more than a century.

“I took sunspot numbers from the early years of SC24 and overlaid them on SC25,” explained Turner; “They’re an almost perfect match.”

Note the graph below.

It shows how similarly SC25 (green line) is tracking with SC24 (pink line).

Also note how weak SC25 is compared to the other most recent cycles (21, 22, and 23).







The next chart compares SC25 with the historically weak cycles of 12, 13, 14, and 16 (1878 to 1933 — the Centennial Minimum).

Clear to see, SC25 is weaker than those, too (note that June’s ‘dip’ hasn’t yet been plotted, same as with the chart above).





Solar Cycle 25 is playing out within the parameters of what was expected — it is another historically weak cycle.

It has always been my contention that it won’t be until Solar Cycle 26 that we are threatened with the prospects of a true Grand Solar Minimum, as the cumulative effects of decades of low activity (since 2008) combined with the ‘no-show’ that will be SC26 work to drive Earth into its next cyclical round of severe GLOBAL COOLING.



