Earth’s Average Temperature Drops To 30-Year Baseline, Down 0.71C Since 2016 Peak

The UAH temperate dataset is maintained by former NASA scientist Dr Roy Spencer and his University of Alabama in Huntsville colleague, climate scientist Dr John Christy.

Since 1979, NOAA satellites have been carrying instruments which measure the natural microwave thermal emissions from oxygen in the atmosphere. The intensity of the signals these microwave radiometers measure at different microwave frequencies is directly proportional to the temperature of different, deep layers of the atmosphere. Every month, Dr Spencer and Dr Christy update global temperature datasets that represent the piecing together of the temperature data from a total of fifteen instruments flying on different satellites, know colloquially as ‘the UAH’.

The UAH is the best unbiased temperature dataset we truth-seekers have left. No, it should not be taken as gospel, but with the datasets custodians –Spencer and Christy– not bought and owned by the AGW Party, it will at least be free from agenda-driven manipulation.





Earth’s Average Temperature Drops To 30-Year Baseline

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) reading for February, 2022 has come in at 0.00 deg. C vs the multidecadal average, continuing the overall downward trend since 2016’s peak, now down approx. 0.71C deg. C since then.

In other words, it’s get harder and harder for the politicized ‘catastrophic global heating’ narrative to be maintained.

A continuation of this downward trend is probable over the coming months (with the odd bump along the way: climate is ‘cyclic’, after all) as low solar activity, La Nina, and the aftereffects of Hunga Tonga’s monstrous ‘mesospheric’ eruption continue to influence our climate.





The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga Volcano caused the tallest ash plume ever recorded. It’s height was recorded at approximately 38 miles, poking into the Mesosphere. That’s over 200,000 feet tall. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/qc8MdOE8CG — Michael Ferragamo (@FerragamoWx) February 20, 2022



According to the 15x NASA/NOAA AMSU satellites that measure every square inch of the lower troposphere (where us humans reside), planet Earth was actually warmer back in 1983:







Next are the various regional LT departures from the 30-year average for the last 13 months. Note that all regions logged a below average reading in Feb, 2022 (excluding NHEM at 0.01C), with AUST seeing the largest anomaly at -0.50C.





YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 2021 01 0.12 0.34 -0.09 -0.08 0.36 0.50 -0.52 2021 02 0.20 0.32 0.08 -0.14 -0.65 0.07 -0.27 2021 03 -0.01 0.13 -0.14 -0.29 0.59 -0.78 -0.79 2021 04 -0.05 0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02 0.02 0.29 2021 05 0.08 0.14 0.03 0.06 -0.41 -0.04 0.02 2021 06 -0.01 0.31 -0.32 -0.14 1.44 0.63 -0.76 2021 07 0.20 0.33 0.07 0.13 0.58 0.43 0.80 2021 08 0.17 0.27 0.08 0.07 0.33 0.83 -0.02 2021 09 0.25 0.18 0.33 0.09 0.67 0.02 0.37 2021 10 0.37 0.46 0.27 0.33 0.84 0.63 0.06 2021 11 0.08 0.11 0.06 0.14 0.50 -0.42 -0.29 2021 12 0.21 0.27 0.15 0.03 1.63 0.01 -0.06 2022 01 0.03 0.06 0.00 -0.24 -0.13 0.68 0.09 2022 02 0.00 0.01 -0.02 -0.24 -0.05 -0.31 -0.50



Despite this observed and undeniable cooling, MSM fantasies of linearly-rising global temperatures and rapidly-melting polar sea ice are still being published, stories which continue to veer ever-further away from our changing climatic reality:







I’ll end it there for today; but not before taking a look at the late-season polar outbreaks threatening to descend into North America, Europe, and northern Asia/Russia simultaneously, outbreaks potentially tied to a SSW event developing above the Arctic.





North America

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 11 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 2 – March 18 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Europe

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 09 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 2 – March 18 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Northern Asia/Russia:

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 18 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 2 – March 18 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The Year Without A Spring?





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.

