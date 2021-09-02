Early-Season Snowfall hits Uttarakhand, India, European Ski Areas open in September after Heavy August Dumps, + ‘Green’ Europe Faces Energy Crisis as Winter Looms

NORTHERN HEMISPHERE

Don’t take winter 2021-2022 lightly. It is set to be a doozy, arguably the first of the modern ‘Grand Solar Minimum’ (assuming SC26 indeed turns out to be a no-show). Prepare for energy restrictions, empty grocery store shelves, and ZERO help from the emergency services–work with the assumption that nobody is coming to help.





Early-Season Snowfall hits Uttarakhand, India

The cold of fall has intensified in the Indian mountains this week, particularly in Uttarakhand state.

Along with the cold, snowfall has also begun accumulating across the higher Himalayan regions.

The first snowfall of the season occurred on the peaks of Badrinath on Tuesday morning, reports uttarakhandnewsnetwork.com.

Until now, September 13 was considered to be the beginning of winter — this year, however, the snow has arrived a full fortnight earlier than usual.

The first flurries of the season blanketed the hills of Panchachuli on Sunday, closing roads and passes.

This has frustrated local business owners as it has prevented tourists from reaching the region.







European Ski Areas open in September after Heavy August Dumps

More than a dozen glacier ski areas are expected to be operating by the end of the month in Europe after heavy snowfall continues to blast the continent’s higher elevations.

As reported by inthesnow.com, there have been several August snow dumpings on glaciers across the Alps, with the summer snowfall getting heavier in recent days.

This was the scene at the top of Germany’s Zugspitze Glacier over the weekend just gone:





Zugspitze Glacier last weekend (Aug 28/29) — Germany’s highest ski area.



These are impressive accumulations for August.

While in neighboring Austria, heute.at recently reported that flakes have colored many mountain regions of Austria white, even though we are still in the summer month of August — a low pressure system over Central Europe is feeding cold air from the Arctic into the Alps, continued heute.at, which, as I regularly contend on Electroverse, is a symptom of low solar activity weakening the jet streams.

And with September now upon us, the snow only looks set to get heavier:





GFS Total Snowfall (1+m/3.3+ft) expected over the next 10 days.



Many parts of Europe haven’t seen much a of summer this year.

In fact, cold and wet weather have prevailed for the majority of 2021:





And as recently tweeted by @peikko763, lakes across Finland are tracking much cooler than norma

Temperatures at Näsijärvi and Längelmävesi are forecast to be colder than they have been for the past two+ decades:





Lakes are cooler than norm now and 2 bigger nearest lakes Näsijärvi and Längelmävesi temps are forecasted colder than last 20-24 years. There isnt as cold surface water temps start of September as 2021. Interesting to see what will happen end of this week. pic.twitter.com/OosIRFewfB — peikko763🇫🇮 (@peikko763) August 31, 2021



Europe’s chilly conditions have impacted the continent’s harvests, too.

According to graincentral.com, harvest rains and quality issues have been observed across most of France, the western parts of Germany and large parts of Poland — they report that EU harvest woes are adding to the global wheat dilemma.

Another upshot of this historically cold year is a surge in natural gas prices, due to shortages…



‘Green’ Europe Faces Energy Crisis as Winter Looms

…but it’s not only the COLD impacting energy prices, the cost of natural gas and electricity is surging across Europe –reaching records in some countries– due also to rising carbon taxes, the shortfalls of renewable energy, and fracking bans.

These are the opening sentiments of a recent GWPF article, and they are hard to argue against.

In Europe, plans to decarbonise the economy to Net Zero are playing a significant part as utilities are forced to pay near-record prices to buy carbon permits. The ban on fracking has led to serious shortages of domestic natural gas production. The result is super-charged electricity prices and rising inflation, a growing cost burden Europe’s already struggling households now have to foot.

Unsurprisingly, Russia, which has heavily promoted anti-fracking campaigns all over Europe, is using the looming energy crisis to its own advantage.







As reported by the wsj.com, Europe is facing a natural-gas shortage just as Russia is completing a controversial pipeline to Germany, increasing President Vladimir Putin’s leverage over the continent’s energy flows:





Europe’s gas stores are at their lowest levels for years after demand rebounded from a pandemic-induced low that had led producers to slash output. As a result, prices are hitting record levels and utilities are firing up coal-fired power stations to keep their own costs down.

Despite this, Russia, Europe’s biggest gas supplier, has declined to book big additional flows through pipelines in Ukraine, which are running below full capacity.

A large share of Russian gas exports to Europe transits through neighbor Ukraine, but that is expected to change after Russia completes construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which the company running the construction expects to happen this month. This will allow Moscow to export directly to Germany and bypass Ukraine and Poland, whose governments are critical of Moscow.

The U.S. fears Russia will use Nord Stream 2 to wield influence over Europe and punish pro-Western Ukraine and other countries that the pipeline circumvents by depriving them of the transit fees they charge on Europe-bound Russian gas, raising gas prices or potentially starving them of gas altogether. But the Biden administration waived sanctions on the project in May as it sought improved ties with Germany.





Unsurprisingly, the WSJ article fails to include Europe’s prolonged bout of record cold in the debate, nor does it touch on rising carbon taxes or the lower-than-expected generation from renewables; instead, it blames the pandemic alone and the resulting lower-production.

In reality though, the entire natural gas market has been in upheaval this year, and the rapid depletion of supplies in Asia and Europe is in no small part the result of a hemisphere-wide freeze during the 2020-2021 winter, a chill which then extended well-into spring.

And while the issue is indeed partly self-inflicted, due to 1) economy-wrecking policies during the pandemic, and 2) green policies hamstringing the global energy supply, these explain perhaps go a third of the way to explaining of the shortfall — you cannot ignore the historic COLD in all this and the resulting energy uptake that was required to combat it.

This won’t bode well for winter prices this year, when demand is at its highest yet the supply simply isn’t there — and this is exactly what the WSJ article is warning of–in an AGW-supporting round-about way.

“If the weather is bad and there is not enough gas in the tanks, then there will be a big turmoil in gas prices,” said Sohbet Karbuz, of Bilkent University Energy Policy Research Center. People could wind-up struggling through the harshest months of the year without the ability to heat their homes.

Unfortunately, a cold winter is exactly what’s expected, particularly given the reemergence of La Niña:







We’re now in September.

Those living in the Northern Hemisphere, particularly in Europe, should be prepping for winter as best they can.

A myriad of miseries threaten to combine and hit simultaneously: the perfect storm — the Grand Solar Minimum.

Don’t rely on a fragile infrastructure or on the planning of local government — they will fail you.

Be the ant, not the grasshopper.

Prepare.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).

Please also consider disabling ad blockers for electroverse.net, if you use one.

And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.

The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.





Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift



