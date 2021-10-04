Dr. Roger Higgs Exposes “Breathtaking Scale of NASA-HadCRUT Temperature-Fixing Fraud”

Geoclastica Ltd Technical Note 2021-6 Dr Roger Higgs (DPhil, Oxford, Geology) 28 Sept 2021, amended 2 Oct 2021.

Below is Dr. Roger Higgs’ newest ResearchGate contribution — comprised of 4 simple slides (a 15 minute read) proving beyond doubt that the Sun governs climate.

“The slides reveal the breathtaking scale of NASA-HadCRUT temperature-fixing fraud,” writes Dr. Higgs.

“You will be shocked,” he continues.

“To see the monumental scale of the deception laid bare as I assembled this new contribution over the last few days made my jaw drop. I am disgusted. How dare these unscrupulous people commit this appalling crime against humanity, i.e. manipulating the global thermometer data to ‘justify’ a drastic restructuring of world society (The Great Reset) and the denial of life-prolonging reliable energy to billions of impoverished citizens of developing nations?”





Slide 1 — Conclusions:

1) Our star, the Sun, controls global (& regional) warming & cooling, with 150-year delay due to ocean thermal inertia. (IPCC failed to notice this lag & dismissed solar fluctuations as too small to cause climate change.)

2) ‘Modern Warming’ since 1910 (recovery from Little Ice Age) is greatly exaggerated by NASA-HadCRUT improper ‘corrections’ to the thermometer record, e.g. failure to compensate fully for urbanization. This solves the tree-ring Divergence Problem: “A temperature trend extracted from tree rings alone would not show any substantial warming since the 1950s”.

3) The 1930’s (Dust Bowl) was probably the warmest decade of the last 1,000 years; it corresponds to the climax of the Sun’s 1700-1780 strongest multi-decade surge of the 2nd Millennium (effect delayed 150 years).

4) The joint rise in both CO2 (since 1850, start of Industrial Revolution) & temperature (since 1910, with downturns lacked by CO2, and without CO2’s acceleration) was purely coincidental.

5) Following the 2016 temperature peak, relative coolness will now persist for about 50 years.

6) CO2 is irrelevant to climate. (We need more CO2 for agriculture & forestry).

7) CO2’s theoretical greenhouse effect must be either conceptually flawed or is cancelled by negative feedbacks overlooked or ignored by IPCC.





Slide 2 – Obvious correlation of Sun & Temp, last 1000 years:



Slide 3 – Manipulation of thermometer data, last 150 years:



Slide 4 – CO2 non-correlation with Global Temperature, last 2000 years & last 150 years





This new contribution will make for interesting discussion at the imminent United Nations 26th Climate Change Conference (Glasgow, Oct 31 – Nov 12, 2021), titled ‘Uniting the World to Tackle Climate Change” (ukcop26.org). What a complete and utter farce: not only is Earth now cooling (again), but how does one ‘tackle’ solar variations?

Please share Dr. Higgs’ work widely, especially to teachers, journalists and politicians.

Website/blog owners are urged to email Higgs for the original high-res pptx versions of the 4 slides.

Truth must win.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).

Please also consider disabling ad blockers for electroverse.net, if you use one.

And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.

The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.





Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift