‘Double-Dip’ La Niña = Brutal Northern Hemisphere Winter, + Record-Breaking Hail Pounds Australia

‘Double-Dip’ La Niña = Brutal NH Winter
La Niña has returned to the Pacific Ocean, and threatens a brutally cold and snowy northern hemisphere winter. This event is referred to a ‘double-dip’ La Niña because similar conditions formed last year, too.
It has an 87 percent chance of lingering until February 2022, said NOAA in a statement.
Very briefly, La Niña is characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific (region 3.4). The climate pattern tends to generate colder, snowier winters across much of North America, Europe and Asia, and a wetter, stormier summer in Australia.
Concentrating on the United States, the northwest is set to suffer an anomalously cold winter with high snowfall totals to boot.
Bob Larson, expert senior meteorologist for Accuweather, said: “The snowfall forecast for New York City is, on average, 29.8 inches, but our prediction is up to 32 inches” — in my mind, these are conservative estimates.
Last winter’s La Niña unleashed record-cold temperatures in February, 2021 – the coldest in record history for many locales. During that month, the average temperature for the contiguous U.S. was just 30.6F–3.2F below the multidecadal average, while unprecedented snow totals battered many states.
The first signs of La Niña are expected to appear as early as next week, continued Larson.
“There is already evidence of this pattern and in a week to 10 days, we will see a storm slamming into the West Coast that will stay in northern California,” he said. “This could be a preview of what we could see this winter due to la Niña.”
Although La Niña will technically be present as of next week, it isn’t predicted to be at its strongest until after January, as occurred last winter. Keep an eye on that monthly UAH temperature chart (linked in the sidebar) moving into the New Year. We should see a plunge back down below the 1990-2020 average by the end of Q1–to levels lower than what we saw in early 2021:
Record-Breaking Hail Pounds Australia
Freak storms across the eastern/northern of Australia have damaged buildings and pounded cities with hail the size of grapefruit.
On Tuesday afternoon, a hailstone with a 16cm (6.3 inches) diameter fell in Yalboroo, Queensland — the largest ever recorded in Australia.
Forecaster Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) told the ABC that the “dangerous thunderstorm” lashed the Yalboroo area north of Mackay leading to multiple reports of giant hail.
While many of the stones measured 12 to 14cm (4.7 to 5.5 inches) in diameter, Narramore said a “very impressive” image had been sent to the BoM’s Queensland office allowing them to verify the 16cm (6.3 inches) reading:
“We are talking grapefruit-sized hail,” added Narramore.
Giant hail is defined as any hailstone greater than 5cm (2 inches) in diameter. It is a rare, destructive phenomenon and can only form under specific environmental conditions — the giant hail begin life as regular-sized stones but powerful updrafts keep the ice in the air longer than normal which allows time for more and more rain droplets to accumulate.
“Straight through the tin,” Narramore said “I have seen a couple of photos of cars where the hail has gone straight through the windshield. Once you get about 15cm-size hailstones you will start seeing this really bad damage.”
A spokesperson for the Insurance Council of Australia said they were currently talking to their members who have a large number of policyholders in Queensland.
Last year the Halloween hailstorm that struck Ipswich in Queensland caused $1.05bn in damage.
And finally…
I don’t have time to delve into the report linked HERE and outlined below, but if anyone in the know wants to comment, please do so. What do we think: more conspiracy hogwash or a concerning development worth investigating further?
Latest UK PHE Vaccine Surveillance Report figures on Covid cases show that doubly vaccinated 40-70 year olds have lost 40% of their immune system capability compared to unvaccinated people. Their immune systems are deteriorating at around 5% per week (between 2.7% and 8.7%). If this continues then 30-50 year olds will have 100% immune system degradation, zero viral defence by Christmas and all doubly vaccinated people over 30 will have lost their immune systems by March next year.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
The immune system story is either ignorance or a total misinformation campaign. The UK reports only talk about protection from getting covid and vax versus unvaxxed. The claim that their immune system is failing is not here, only stats on vaccine effectiveness.
So Dr. Malone, the man who developed the mRNA drug, is wrong?
Malone told them that they must BOT use this for a ‘vaccine.
It is NOT a vaccine. A vaccine is a solution with dead or nearly dead viruses which is injected into the body. Your body does the rest.
Oh … how many Children had ‘breakout infections’ when they got their Measles, mumps, Rubella etc vaccine?
The answer is ZERO!
This is what the Reuters news aka CIA says about report
Missing context. Suggestions that higher numbers vaccinated individuals are dying in England than unvaccinated omits context that most of the population has been vaccinated. Evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death.
This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .
Here is what I say\
They will say the vaccine isn’t 100% effective so it gives them an out to attribute any infection among vaccinated as just such a case
The sheep live in the matrix and will continue to blindly accept what the government and mainstream mass media tells them no matter how much they are lied to. the fake opposition is on the perimeter to catch the sheep who may start waking up.
The time will teach we say here. The number of COVID patients that is double vaccinated rises quickly, that is clear. Faster than the patients who are not vaccinated. I may like it that a large drama will follow. I hope not of course. The number of cases of contaminated Covid patients who infect others also increasingly increases. (Netherlands.)
How do one measure the effectiveness of the immune system? They should show how the experiments were conducted that came to the conclusion given. Most people are still just looking at one side of the coin of depopulation which is increased death rates but I believe its more about reducing birth rates by sterilisation through the jabs. Death would probably come slowly depending on each person’s health, it wouldn’t come with everyone suddenly dropping dead. They should really be focusing on fertility rates comparison between the jabbed and the non jabbed
Fact.
Dr. Malone told them that this would happen. HE developed the mRNA ‘drug’. DO NOT TAKE THIS VERY DANGEROUS DRUG!
Regarding the what-must-not-be-named-thing report, I think it’s too early to tell. I believe in God and would love if all of that is somehow profoundly miscalculated, but certain medical pros warned as early as mid-2020 that these “things” are neither safe nor effective, but rather deadly, lethal injections with a delayed action. It’s monstrous to think that even if these numbers are 50% lower than what is presented, we will be having funeral queues all over the world, and very soon. All anyone can do is take care of self and immediate family/friends who are not asleep, and organize to remove themselves from the system/grid/cities, if only to preserve the right to life,liberty and pursuit of happiness.
As for the main article, I am still hoping Sun/God will prove us wrong and that the Ice Age won’t come. I read most of the articles that point an inquisitive mind to evidence of said increasing trend of cooling and also the evidence to a cyclical pattern of a several overdue Mini/Maxi Ice Age events, but that’s also monstrous to comprehend,
after being told for years and years that we will have “warming” and problems associated with it. The writing is on the wall, but a normal mind is having trouble accepting it, since it literally forces an individual to reconsider an entire life and plan for posterity, durability, reliability without the “system”. It forces a maturing of sorts, but in no way is it painless.
This is not really an upside to mass genocide, but rather an attempt at black comedy:
The dead bodies in the streets of future massive die-off get quickly covered by snow/ice and not smell as much after buried beneath a foot or more of snow.
Unfortunately, another ice age is ONLY a matter of time, as undoubtedly the patterns that caused transitions to and from ice age conditions must still be there. Don’t think anything has changed lately. I assume the best option, if you live far North (or South) is to move far away from the coastlines, as this is where massive snow cover and ice will form. Actually, there is even a game which is a sort of an ice-age apocalypse simulator, where you build and develop settlements for the survivors..
I’m actually relatively safe, living in the middle-lower Danube stream area, (the very area that was also ice-free 11500 years ago) but me being safe(r) doesn’t undermine the mass death that will occur in the next few years? The human in me is crying because every such death is a tragedy, but the survivalist in me has to come to terms with it and prepare, move on.
I’m not trying to deny that it’s coming, only still struggling to come to grips with it.
So what’s the informed guess for the UK this winter? Another gloomy non-event or will we see something like 2018/19 again?