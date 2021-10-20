‘Double-Dip’ La Niña = Brutal Northern Hemisphere Winter, + Record-Breaking Hail Pounds Australia

‘Double-Dip’ La Niña = Brutal NH Winter

La Niña has returned to the Pacific Ocean, and threatens a brutally cold and snowy northern hemisphere winter. This event is referred to a ‘double-dip’ La Niña because similar conditions formed last year, too.

It has an 87 percent chance of lingering until February 2022, said NOAA in a statement.

Very briefly, La Niña is characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific (region 3.4). The climate pattern tends to generate colder, snowier winters across much of North America, Europe and Asia, and a wetter, stormier summer in Australia.

Concentrating on the United States, the northwest is set to suffer an anomalously cold winter with high snowfall totals to boot.

Bob Larson, expert senior meteorologist for Accuweather, said: “The snowfall forecast for New York City is, on average, 29.8 inches, but our prediction is up to 32 inches” — in my mind, these are conservative estimates.

Last winter’s La Niña unleashed record-cold temperatures in February, 2021 – the coldest in record history for many locales. During that month, the average temperature for the contiguous U.S. was just 30.6F–3.2F below the multidecadal average, while unprecedented snow totals battered many states.





A powerful snow storm that hit Brooklyn on Feb 1, 2021.

The first signs of La Niña are expected to appear as early as next week, continued Larson.

“There is already evidence of this pattern and in a week to 10 days, we will see a storm slamming into the West Coast that will stay in northern California,” he said. “This could be a preview of what we could see this winter due to la Niña.”

Although La Niña will technically be present as of next week, it isn’t predicted to be at its strongest until after January, as occurred last winter. Keep an eye on that monthly UAH temperature chart (linked in the sidebar) moving into the New Year. We should see a plunge back down below the 1990-2020 average by the end of Q1–to levels lower than what we saw in early 2021:







Record-Breaking Hail Pounds Australia

Freak storms across the eastern/northern of Australia have damaged buildings and pounded cities with hail the size of grapefruit.

On Tuesday afternoon, a hailstone with a 16cm (6.3 inches) diameter fell in Yalboroo, Queensland — the largest ever recorded in Australia.

Forecaster Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) told the ABC that the “dangerous thunderstorm” lashed the Yalboroo area north of Mackay leading to multiple reports of giant hail.

While many of the stones measured 12 to 14cm (4.7 to 5.5 inches) in diameter, Narramore said a “very impressive” image had been sent to the BoM’s Queensland office allowing them to verify the 16cm (6.3 inches) reading:





“We are talking grapefruit-sized hail,” added Narramore.





Monstrous hailstones measuring 16cm in diameter fell to the ground in central Queensland on Tuesday afternoon, likely setting a new Australian record for hail size.



More at https://t.co/3mUg8dUNmd



Giant hail is defined as any hailstone greater than 5cm (2 inches) in diameter. It is a rare, destructive phenomenon and can only form under specific environmental conditions — the giant hail begin life as regular-sized stones but powerful updrafts keep the ice in the air longer than normal which allows time for more and more rain droplets to accumulate.

“Straight through the tin,” Narramore said “I have seen a couple of photos of cars where the hail has gone straight through the windshield. Once you get about 15cm-size hailstones you will start seeing this really bad damage.”

A spokesperson for the Insurance Council of Australia said they were currently talking to their members who have a large number of policyholders in Queensland.

Last year the Halloween hailstorm that struck Ipswich in Queensland caused $1.05bn in damage.





And finally…

The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





