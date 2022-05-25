Denali’s Snowiest Winter In 99 Years Of Record Keeping; Brits Face Another 42% Energy Price Shock; + South America’s Cold Expands North Into Bolivia and Peru, As China Buys-Up Brazilian Corn

[There have been a few ‘spammy’ ads appearing on my site over the past 24 hours. As you may know, Google barred me from running advertising, and while there are alternatives on the market, most are usually intrusive and ugly and I refuse to run them. Note, however, that I may be trialing a few ads from more reputable networks over the coming days. Please bare with me while I search for a balance. I’d like to earn a few hundred bucks extra a month to help myself and my family prep for what’s coming. But if ever you feel the ads are negatively impacting your experience on the site, then I assure you, they’re GONE! Thanks. Cap.]



Denali’s Snowiest Winter In 99 Years Of Record Keeping

Denali National Park, Alaska is still melting out from its snowiest winter season in 99 years of record keeping, and the unusually heavy, lingering snow is reportedly affecting park wildlife.

Summer operations may have resumed on May 20, but there were still 33 inches of snow on the ground at Park headquarters — by far the most on record so late in the season.

“It definitely looks like winter when you’re out at about mile 10 and you’re looking into the tundra. I mean, it’s still very snow-covered,” said park public affairs officer Sharon Stiteler. “I’m 5 foot tall, and some of those drifts are higher than me,” she added.

The Park Service headquarters received 176 inches of snow this winter season, besting the all-time record of 174 inches set in 1970-71. Moreover, this season’s totals are also the highest in weather books dating back to 1913 (the Centennial Minimum).

Stiteler says the heavy snowpack is stressing wildlife, resulting in more animals on the Park Road this spring.

“Bears are using the road, as are moose,” she said. “Last week we did have a moose on the Park Road who gave birth to twins.” Unfortunately, the two calves died, with Stiteler explaining that moose become very weak in deep snow.

“We’re anticipating more carcasses coming through as the snow melts, and we’re keeping a close eye on it — especially if some of those carcasses are along the Park Road or in areas we know visitors are going to frequent,” said Stiteler.



Brits Face Another 42% Energy Price Shock

Brits will face another sharp jump in their power and gas bills. This next increase will hit just before winter, and will add to already surging inflation, further deepening the country’s nosedive in living standards.

The energy price cap is set to soar to a record £2,800 ($3,499) in October, Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley told a panel of lawmakers on Tuesday. This hike will send some 12 million households into fuel poverty just as heating demand picks up as the cold of winter begins setting in.

This is already Britain’s worst squeeze on living standards since the 1950s, and roughly a quarter of consumers are already in debt on their energy bills, according to price comparison website Uswitch.

The UK government is considering introducing a windfall tax on the profits of energy firms to raise money to support consumers, but this is considered a last ditch move due to the fear that it will mean reduced investment in the sector moving forward. Instead, or at least initially, officials are preparing for a possible levy on power generators as well as oil and gas producers.

“The sheer scale and depth of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis means the government must urgently provide significant additional support,” said Jonny Marshall, senior economist at think-tank Resolution Foundation. However, there are very little measures the government can implement to help families combat the crisis. This is far bigger than the UK: a global supply chain shock, in conjunction with ‘green’-hamstrung politicians and a decades of under-investment in an out-of-favor fossil fuels sector (i.e. its infrastructure), means prices are only headed in one direction–at least in the short term; and price hikes are one thing, wait for the rolling brownouts/blackouts to start hitting developed nations in the depths of winter — just picture the chaos.



South America’s Cold Expands North Into Bolivia and Peru…

South America’s record-breaking polar chills extended into Tuesday, May 24.

Bolivia and even the northern reaches of Peru were among the regions to suffer out-of-season chills yesterday.

The El Alto International Ariport in Bolivia, for example, plunged to -9.8C (14.4F) — a reading just 0.5C above the national record low for May; while in neighboring Perù, Chuapalca logged an exceptional -19.8C (-3.6F).

These anomalous lows add to the string of record-breakers registered across South America over the past week-or-so, including the 1.4C (34.5F) observed in Brazil’s capital Brasilia last Thursday — the locale’s lowest temperature in recorded history, and with more than a month to go until the official start of winter, too.





Here's the strong convectively coupled Kelvin wave, just about to pass South America. There has been an impressive cold air mass intrusion down the less of the Andes, spreading across much of South America today. There is a relationship between CCKWs and S. America cold surges. pic.twitter.com/GIK6VDLyc1 — Doc V (@MJVentrice) May 20, 2022



And the forecast isn’t looking much better, particularly for Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and Southern Brazil.

Below is a look at Monday, June 2:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) June 2 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



…As China Buys-Up Brazilian Corn

China is continuing to buy-up the world’s grain supply.

On Tuesday, May 24, China’s General Administration of Customs and Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture signed a ‘Protocol on Phytosanitary Requirements’ of Brazilian corn exports to China (phytosanitary: relating to the health of plants, especially with respect to the requirements of international trade).

The signing of the protocol removed the last hurdle preventing China from importing grain from the largest producer in South America, and has also broadened its ability to diversify grain imports after the corn supply from Ukraine was all-but cut-off.

At the same time, it was rumored that China has bought-up 400,000 mt of corn from Brazil for September/October shipment, and more volumes were heard booking in recent days, reports Agricensus.

This is troubling news. Brazilian crops are currently being put under serious strain, just as they were last year. Record cold and drought are persisting during a key growing stage for the corn, and this, combined with a global shortage of inputs (fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides), is seriously threatening yields.

“Even if Brazil and Argentina increase their exports to their limits, there is no way to make up for the loss of Ukraine’s corn exports,” said one analyst this week; and in all likelihood, due to the factors highlighted above, South American exports will be actually be well-below the 5-year average in 2022.

China seemingly knows this, and continues to stockpile tight global supplies, buying up more and more whenever and wherever possible, including from the U.S.–which is experiencing its own climatic and supply chain planting woes in recent weeks.

You have to wonder what the Chinese regime is preparing for. Does it really need this much grain in its stores? And if yes, why? Is it simply overcompensating for those losses in the Ukraine? Or is it that China is callously taking the world’s food off the market so other nations can’t acquire it? Or is it both? And if so, then again, why? What do they think is coming?

China has traditionally imported Ukrainian corn for March, April and May shipments to cover demand before its own harvest is ready. So is stands that the country booking 400,000 mt of Brazilian corn for Oct/Sept likely isn’t related to Ukrainian shortfalls.

This is China hording global grains, and, in part, compensating for its own domestic harvest which is forecast o be poor.

Whichever way you look at it, the global harvest is set to suffer this season: from the U.S. to South America, from Kazakhstan to Russia and the Ukraine — the breadbaskets of the world are forecast to fail, meaning crippling high prices and shortages for the West, and famine for developing/import deendent nations, such as those in Africa and the Middle East.

Every relevant organization/agency is warning of what’s coming, including the WEF, the IMF, the UN, the Rockerfellers, the Bank of England, the list goes on: “apocalyptic” food shortages are on the way and the days of affordable food are ending.







While all the while, the COLD TIMES are returning:



