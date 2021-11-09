D.C. Suffers Coldest Start To November In A Decade, Violent Arctic Plunge To Engulf The ENTIRE United States, + The Link Between Sunspots And Weather

D.C. Suffers Coldest Start To November In A Decade

Washington D.C. has just experienced its coldest first week of November since 2012 (the year 2012 occurred a few years after the onset of solar cycle 24 — a very similar setup to today re solar cycle 25).

Last week, the average temperature in D.C. finished at a mere 48.3F — that’s more than 5 degrees below the seasonal norm.

The chill represented a jarring reversal from October, points out the washingtonpost.com, with the previous month posting an average temperature of more than 5 degrees above the norm. But rather than serving as an indication of catastrophic anthropogenic warming, this stark flip-flopping better serves as evidence of the ‘swings between extremes’ witnessed during times of low solar activity (click below for more on that):







The nights in November’s first week, in particular, stood out for being cold, dipping into the 30s five straight times between November 3 and 7 — that actually marked the longest streak with lows in the 30s in November’s first week since 2002, and not since 1962 have there been more.

Just about all of the regions of the Washington suffered at least one instance of freezing temperatures, ending the growing season. At Dulles International Airport, for example, the mercury fell below freezing five straight mornings spanning November 3 to 7, dipping as low as 28 degrees on November 6 — that equaled the most on record for the locale in November’s first week.

The WP article concludes that a “dip in the jet stream over the eastern United States … allowed the cold air to spill south”, which is accurate, but what they fail to address is the cause:







Violent Arctic Plunge To Engulf the Entire United States

A severe blast of polar cold is preparing to drop anomalously-far south and engulf the entire United States–from coast to coast. I don’t consider the above title hyperbole — if the forecasts play out, this will prove historic.

Pockets of cold are expected as we approach this weekend, particularly for central regions; however, looking at the latest GFS 2m temperature run (shown below), the real fun is set to commence around Thursday, November 18 as an all-encompassing Arctic air mass drops down from Canada:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Nov 18 – Nov 23 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



A word of caution, though: this forecast is still in the unreliable time-frame — the models could easily shift. But saying that, the GFS predicting such a widespread blast of cold and with such confidence, too, does lead me to believe that this, or something similar, is indeed about to play out — and if it does, cold-records will be threatened across almost every state.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Nov 21 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Nov 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The snowfall totals are expected to be record-challenging, too.

In fact, the National Weather Service (NWS) has already issued winter weather advisories for large portions of the west this week. The Lake Tahoe area, for example, was to expect a foot+ (30+ cm) of snow in the upper elevations between 4PM Monday through 7AM Tuesday, while as much as 20 inches (half a meter) was to hit the surrounding mountains–above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters). The weather service warned that tree limbs could be blown down and that power outages are possible.

Looking ahead, and to next week’s polar outbreak, far greater totals are on the cards, and across a much wider area, too:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Nov 9 – Nov 25 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Again, this is worth keeping a very close-eye on.

Thanksgiving could be historically cold and snowy this year as winter 2021-22 begins early — stay tuned for updates.

Furthermore, these totals will of course also add to the ‘Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass Chart’, maintained by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, which is already tracking comfortably-above the 1982-2012 average:







Sunspots And Weather

I want to point you to an interesting article from justinweather.com, dated November 8.

The article reveals, with the appropriate data, that colder and snowier conditions prevail during the winters immediately after solar minimums. It also touches on the wider topic of low solar activity and global cooling, as well as the NAO and the link between Cosmic Rays and cloud-cover.

The article also includes this quote from NOAA:

“The duration of solar minimum may also have an impact on Earth’s climate. During solar minimum there is a maximum in the amount of Cosmic rays, high energy particles whose source is outside our Solar system, reaching earth. There is a theory that cosmic rays can create nucleation sites in the atmosphere which seed cloud formation and create cloudier conditions. If this were true, then there would be a significant impact on climate, which would be modulated by the 11-year solar cycle.”

This is all I’ve ever said on Electroverse: “the sun controls the climate”.

And the science backs it up!

It’s merely the politics, agendas and powerful propagandizing of the day that are blocking this truth from being widely held.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





