D.C. Suffers Coldest Start To November In A Decade, Violent Arctic Plunge To Engulf The ENTIRE United States, + The Link Between Sunspots And Weather
D.C. Suffers Coldest Start To November In A Decade
Washington D.C. has just experienced its coldest first week of November since 2012 (the year 2012 occurred a few years after the onset of solar cycle 24 — a very similar setup to today re solar cycle 25).
Last week, the average temperature in D.C. finished at a mere 48.3F — that’s more than 5 degrees below the seasonal norm.
The chill represented a jarring reversal from October, points out the washingtonpost.com, with the previous month posting an average temperature of more than 5 degrees above the norm. But rather than serving as an indication of catastrophic anthropogenic warming, this stark flip-flopping better serves as evidence of the ‘swings between extremes’ witnessed during times of low solar activity (click below for more on that):
The nights in November’s first week, in particular, stood out for being cold, dipping into the 30s five straight times between November 3 and 7 — that actually marked the longest streak with lows in the 30s in November’s first week since 2002, and not since 1962 have there been more.
Just about all of the regions of the Washington suffered at least one instance of freezing temperatures, ending the growing season. At Dulles International Airport, for example, the mercury fell below freezing five straight mornings spanning November 3 to 7, dipping as low as 28 degrees on November 6 — that equaled the most on record for the locale in November’s first week.
The WP article concludes that a “dip in the jet stream over the eastern United States … allowed the cold air to spill south”, which is accurate, but what they fail to address is the cause:
Violent Arctic Plunge To Engulf the Entire United States
A severe blast of polar cold is preparing to drop anomalously-far south and engulf the entire United States–from coast to coast. I don’t consider the above title hyperbole — if the forecasts play out, this will prove historic.
Pockets of cold are expected as we approach this weekend, particularly for central regions; however, looking at the latest GFS 2m temperature run (shown below), the real fun is set to commence around Thursday, November 18 as an all-encompassing Arctic air mass drops down from Canada:
A word of caution, though: this forecast is still in the unreliable time-frame — the models could easily shift. But saying that, the GFS predicting such a widespread blast of cold and with such confidence, too, does lead me to believe that this, or something similar, is indeed about to play out — and if it does, cold-records will be threatened across almost every state.
The snowfall totals are expected to be record-challenging, too.
In fact, the National Weather Service (NWS) has already issued winter weather advisories for large portions of the west this week. The Lake Tahoe area, for example, was to expect a foot+ (30+ cm) of snow in the upper elevations between 4PM Monday through 7AM Tuesday, while as much as 20 inches (half a meter) was to hit the surrounding mountains–above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters). The weather service warned that tree limbs could be blown down and that power outages are possible.
Looking ahead, and to next week’s polar outbreak, far greater totals are on the cards, and across a much wider area, too:
Again, this is worth keeping a very close-eye on.
Thanksgiving could be historically cold and snowy this year as winter 2021-22 begins early — stay tuned for updates.
Furthermore, these totals will of course also add to the ‘Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass Chart’, maintained by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, which is already tracking comfortably-above the 1982-2012 average:
Sunspots And Weather
I want to point you to an interesting article from justinweather.com, dated November 8.
The article reveals, with the appropriate data, that colder and snowier conditions prevail during the winters immediately after solar minimums. It also touches on the wider topic of low solar activity and global cooling, as well as the NAO and the link between Cosmic Rays and cloud-cover.
The article also includes this quote from NOAA:
“The duration of solar minimum may also have an impact on Earth’s climate. During solar minimum there is a maximum in the amount of Cosmic rays, high energy particles whose source is outside our Solar system, reaching earth. There is a theory that cosmic rays can create nucleation sites in the atmosphere which seed cloud formation and create cloudier conditions. If this were true, then there would be a significant impact on climate, which would be modulated by the 11-year solar cycle.”
This is all I’ve ever said on Electroverse: “the sun controls the climate”.
And the science backs it up!
It’s merely the politics, agendas and powerful propagandizing of the day that are blocking this truth from being widely held.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
7 Thoughts to “D.C. Suffers Coldest Start To November In A Decade, Violent Arctic Plunge To Engulf The ENTIRE United States, + The Link Between Sunspots And Weather”
As I published 20 Sept 2020 “Unimaginable Cold Expected This Winter” in Before It’s News just for the record we then had over 700 deaths in Texas due to freezing weather. Persons froze to death in their beds in their homes.
I say that was truly “unimaginable”. What was the basis for that prediction?
1,000,000 Dead Fish in the Everglades in Jan 2010. Two periods of 30+ days of no sunspots in 2008 * 2009. THREE Periods of 30+ days of no sunspots in 2019 & 2020!
Now take DC Coldest start to Nov since 2012. That was a 2 year delay from 2010 to 2012. It has only been less than a year since the similar Feb 2021 Texas freeze.
There were 3 periods of no sunspots versus 2 periods last solar minimum.
It is clear the cycle is accelerating.
This acceleration could be laid to a combination of the solar minimum PLUS the Sun-Earth-Jupiter/Saturn conjunctions just occurred in August which on a 13 month cycle will re-occur annually to peak in 2024.
So take all this global cooling as a norm, but NOW throw in a 13,000 year Galactic Field Reversal which it appears will hit us in JANUARY 2022.
Do we have 2021 as the tipping point of the 3 year Elevator Drop into the
NEXT ICE AGE???
By the way, the PTB obfuscated the 30+ plus day sunspot date by deleting it with the formation of a totally new website that dropped off the third 30+ days of no sunspot activity in Aug=Sept 2020 that alerted me to the extreme freeze possibility!!! This is true, DS
DS So where do you get this 13,000 year Galactic Field Reversal from? Thing is something very tangible (and cyclic) must drive the tipping point so that Earth can plummet down a mine shaft and into the next ice age and the converse must be true too. In which case my theory that CO2 coming out the ice age may be the hysteresis trigger to get more heat back onto the land and sea mass until further down the line when it gets saturated. BTW and do excuse my lack of street savvy knowledge but who is the PTB?
Well it looks like Crow eating Joe will have some explaining to do.
Here in the balmy south west of England we have been somewhat blessed weather wise over the past couple of years. The local conditions do make it harder to convince folk that the narrative pushed on MSN is utter rubbish, even those who are awake to all the covid nonsense. But I am not complaining, I watch the weather patterns and notice that luckily we have been under a plume of warm air being pulled up from the Azores and although it shifts from left to right somewhat, more often than not we are within it field of influence, which has resulted in the nice and reasonably calm weather we have experienced over the past while. Long may it continue, I heat with coal and wood and so far this year my consummation has been good i.e. lower. I am still wearing my in-between season clothes, I also see lots of shorts still being worn, happy days.
The papers are warning of a freeze coming, I know we on the SW coast are the last to freeze and first to thaw but I am hoping we dodge it. Do you have any thoughts on this?
Go to ventusky.com .
The bar on the left lets you see the temps from 5cm to 30,000 m.
Tab with ‘toady’ allows you to change the date – forward or backward.
Ventusky will give you an idea of what’s to come…and … get ready for colder, snowier and VERY damn costly this Winter. Why costlier? Morons like Boris, Biden, etc all wanting Windmills and Solar Panels everywhere.
In South Central KY, we use COAL fired plants and if needed natural gas fired power plants.
We stay WARM!!!
OH…I use wood cut from my 88 acres…waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarm!
Uh…TODAY not toady!!!
Old age and bad eyes!
Thanks for the info – Plain sailing all the way through Nov