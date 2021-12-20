COVID Vaccines Are Killing And Maiming People, Including Children — And The FDA/Pfizer Knew This From Day One

[Thank you to all my new Patrons, and also for the many generous donations I’ve received via Paypal over the weekend following the CCDH’s successful lobbying to have Electroverse’s ads removed. Genuinely, thank you. Also, today’s post is not an indication of where EV will be going in the future. The website exists to track the impact historically low solar activity will have on our planet. But given the tight censorship the MSM has on the truth, I cannot, in good conscience, ignore this…]





The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the body in charge of regulating the vaccine in the U.S., was recently hit with a freedom of information request from a group scientists seeking to obtain insight into the approval process of the Pfizer vaccine. What they’re beginning to uncover is deeply concerning.

Back in August 2021, soon after the FDA approved the Pfizer shot for ages 16+, a group of 30 scientists and academics filed a freedom of information act request (FOIA) demanding to see all the documentation the FDA used to approve emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine.

Under FOIA law, an agency has up to 20 business days to decide whether they will comply with the request. It took the FDA until late November to release the key documents, and even then, what the agency wound-up releasing accounted for less than 1 percent of the requested documentation. And on top of that, many of the pages were heavily redacted.

It is known that Pfizer sent the FDA over 470,000 pages relevant to the FOIA request, yet so far only a few hundred have been released. And while the agency said it does intend to release all pertinent documents, it plans to do so at a rate of 500 per month. At that snail pace, we the public won’t be privy to the information in its entirety until the year 2076. And as a further insult, the FDA recently came back and said they’d actually discovered more documentation, meaning the FOIA request won’t be fulfilled until 2096.

There is also no reason it should take the FDA this long for to collate these papers; after all, it took them just 108 days to approve the Pfizer vaccine in the first place, based on the very same documentation.

Also, these aren’t the inner workings of Pfizer that are being asked for here. These documents pertain to the health of the global population given that billions of these shots have been –and continue to be– administered. If the vaccines are the miracle cure that Pfizer and the MSM widely purport them to be, then why isn’t the company keen to release the proof as quickly as possible?

Delving into the first 500 pages that Pfizer have handed over, the CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS stands out as the most important section — it can be found here.

These reports cover the first 3 months after vaccines were administered: from Dec 1, 2020 –when the jab first received EUA– to Feb 28, 2021. And although there are many unknowns, not helped by this being a redacted document, a lot can still be gleaned.

For example, although it isn’t revealed how many doses were given, meaning we can’t calculate the incidence rate, we can see that more than 150,000 adverse events were logged in those first 3 months, as well as over 1,220 deaths. This fact runs counter to what the Pfizer’s former chief medical officer was telling the WSJ in April, 2021, when he claimed there had been no reported deaths linked to the vaccine (with the cutoff period for this initial data being Feb 28, it would therefore have been widely known by April, and within both company and FDA circles, that the vaccine was indeed killing people).

There were over 40,000 individual cases of adverse reactions, according to these reports, within which more than 150,000 ‘events’ (aka adverse symptoms, of which there could be more than one associated with a person) were noted.

Remember here, this document contains less than 1% of the information requested; it is also heavily redacted–and in such a way so as not to reveal the total number of doses administered, with speculation as the reasoning for this understandably leading you down some very grim paths.

With regards to directly tying these side effects and deaths to the mRNA vaccine, there are very strong grounds. The documents show that the median time for adverse event occurring was less than 24-hours after taking the shot, giving, in the case of the recorded deaths, a strong indication of vaccine death causality.

Delving deeper-still, despite the sharp ‘real-world’ increase of heart inflammation in men (myocarditis and pericarditis, as shown by Dr Peter McCullough), when you look at all adverse events listed in the Pfizer document, we see that women are actually 3X more likely to be impacted. And looking at the category ‘anaphylaxis’ (a severe allergic reaction), women are 8X more affected. This would indicate a gender specific risk — something, yet again, that is not being widely discussed.

The document also contains a category ominously entitled ‘missing information’. This contains what was present in the original package handed to the FDA, but has since been removed before fulfilling the FOIA request. Staying on the topic of women, a basic amended version of this ‘missing’ section has been able to be constructed with the limited information available, and what it reveals regarding pregnancy and lactation is deeply concerning, as it shows an anomalously-high rate of spontaneous abortions, premature births and neonatal deaths after the mother took the vaccine.

Pfizer’s summation of ALL this –a conclusion that the FDA used to continue authorizing the drug for emergency use– is to say that no new safety risks have been recorded; that they basically have nothing new to report.

It takes a deep, interwoven trust in the system for alarm bells not to start ringing here.

Looking at the FDA’s package insert for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (shown below), only a very small proportion of the known vaccine side effects have made the list — truly shocking given what we now know they knew from day one.





In clinical studies of participants 16 through 55 years of age, the most commonly reported adverse reactions (≥10%) were pain at the injection site (88.6%), fatigue (70.1%), headache (64.9%), muscle pain (45.5%), chills (41.5%), joint pain (27.5%), fever (17.8%), and injection site swelling (10.6%).



In clinical studies of participants 56 years of age and older, the most commonly reported adverse reactions (≥10%) were pain at the injection site (78.2%), fatigue (56.9%), headache, (45.9%), muscle pain (32.5%), chills (24.8%), joint pain (21.5%), injection site swelling (11.8%), fever (11.5%), and injection site redness (10.4%).





This is obfuscation, and fraud.

Furthermore, they’re now commencing the jabbing of children with this harmful mRNA vaccine, even though COVID’s direct impact on kids is statistically irrelevant.

A recent study coming out of Germany, the most populous country in Europe, found that no otherwise healthy children have died from COVID-19, while those who have died totals 6 (out of 10 million), all of whom had serious health issues prior to infection.

Pfizer’s children vaccine trials have also come under fire in recent months.

We’re increasingly hearing of incidents of parents entering their kids into the trials in good faith, only to have their reporting of adverse reactions downplayed or flat-out ignored by the lead scientists involved, and so in turn, not recorded in the final Pfizer trial report.

This is exactly what happened to Stephanie de Garay’s daughter, who is now in a wheelchair, in constant pain, and in need of a feeding tube:







Revealing this truth to others can be a delicate task.

And it’s probably wise to put all theories of nefarious objectives aside (as hard as that may be).

Instead, show people only the raw data and reported facts. Let them see for themselves what Pfizer, a company found guilty of fraud and issued with the largest U.S. criminal fine ($2.3 billion) as recently as 2009, are up to.

Have people ask why the likes of the BBC and CNN aren’t reporting on any of the recent released FDA reports regarding adverse reactions and deaths, and also why governments are still so keen to put a Pfizer vaccine into your arm even though the latest variant, Omicron, isn’t killing anywhere near the numbers they claimed it would (as of Dec 20, only a handful *with* the variant have died, worldwide).

The pandemic, if you could ever even call it that in the first place, is over, yet restrictions aren’t easing, lockdowns are being reintroduced, and the plan for vaccine mandates/passports is still progressing — people should be asking why…?





I’m not at all religious, but this passage re evil feels pertinent: Revelations 18.23, “by your sorceries, all nations will be deceived”. This text was originally written in Greek, and “sorceries” in Greek can mean “pharmakeia”, meaning poison, potion, or drug.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.

And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

So any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



