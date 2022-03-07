Confluence Of Catastrophes: The Next Great Depression Could Be Just Months Away
Global warming, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine — these are all manufactured crises imposed on a docile public–a public instructed to trust the experts on any given topic because they themselves are far too stupid to apply their own logic.
And stupid the masses are. However, this stupidity is not organic. Society has been anesthetized from reason, intentionally. From today’s ‘gender wars’ and claims of ‘toxic masculinity’, to the old ‘left’ and ‘right’ dissensions, great wedges are being forced down the middle of us all, dividing and blinding us from the overwhelming number of ends and purposes that we as humans do actually share, such as respect and family, and the fight against centralized power/wealth.
Political beliefs should not define a person. This is a futile endeavor. The same puppet masters are pulling the strings whoever you vote for, and their modus operandi is the manufacture of catastrophes. A population in fear is far easier to wrangle than one given the time to stop and think, one allowed to awaken. People need to be distracted so as not to notice the strings, particularly when these strings become increasingly numerous and intrusive. Hence the growing number of ‘distractions’ in recent years, from Climate Change, COVID-19, to now the war in Europe. Each of these ‘catastrophes’ were/are easily preventable/avoidable/fixable, but easy fixes would be counterproductive to the end goal, because as well as being distractions, said catastrophes are also the key components and excuses used to forward the new regime. They are, in plain site, the blueprints of the new society: we need The Great Reset in order to fix our broken civilization, but little do the masses realize, civilization was dismantled on purpose. The intention of global warming was to bring about an energy crises; COVID’s purpose was the clawing back of our freedoms (and saw the roll-out of digital passports, curfews and lockdowns); and now the war, at least to my mind, will be the excuse given for the overall collapse of the financial system (which will include food shortages and rationing). And with regards to the latter –the crash– things appear to be playing out as planned. Looking to the markets, commodities are all firing higher and higher and higher. Wheat, for example, is about surpassed its all-time 2008 high:
While oil traded for $127+ a barrel earlier today:
With inflation already rampant, I see these soaring commodity prices as the final nail in the coffin for human prosperity and abundance. This Great Crash, that I’ve publicly been urging people to prepare for since 2018, may now be just months away from commencing. And I’m sure the majority of people aren’t ready for what’s coming. I myself am still months away from being fully prepared (off-grid in Central Portugal).
And although I see hyper inflation and the next Great Depression being just around the corner, what I see first is a panicked inflow into equities (and crypto): the parabolic finale that all markets experience before a collapse. And so it stands, if we start seeing the markets –such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW)– firing off into new record-breaking territory over the coming weeks then this will only confirm to me that the top is nearing. Looking to the past, the exact same phenomenon occurred prior to the 1929 crash. The below chart is of the DOW today (left) vs the index during the 1920’s build-up/crash/aftermath (right). Note the ‘choppy’ period we find ourselves in now, and note how it correlates with the choppy period that occurred just prior to the final pump that played out in 1929, before the price then crashed and lost 90% of its value:
It may be hard to see a catalyst for this ‘final pump’ given how gloomy world events appear right now, but as I’ve hinted above, there is a heck of a lot of money sloshing about the system right now (thanks in no small part to the insane money printing of the past few years), and folk need to put it somewhere. It makes no sense to hold it in cash, given spiraling inflation, and so people will look to the markets–particularly given that they’re down 20% off their recent highs, making them appear more attractive.
And likewise with cryptocurrencies, a parabolic finale is likely on the cards (as they generally follow equities). My theories on cryptos have evolved over the past year-or-so. I’ve been convinced that this digital market was created by the very same PTB that are bringing us The Great Reset. Tellingly, big banks have been badmouthing crypto since its inception, but this has worked to convince many people that the digital asset must be a good thing: “If the banks hate it, it must be worth adopting”, goes the rationale of Bitcoin and Ethereum proponents. But this is the exact same ploy the banks utilized when forming the Fed back in 1910. Public sentiment at the time called for a grip on a lawless banking system. And with their power threatened, the big banks helpfully offered to write a reform bill themselves. What they proposed was a body to regulate America’s finances — the Federal Reserve. Cunningly though, after drafting the bill these same banking families then when on a media campaign denouncing it as terrible for business, and an overall bad idea for America — and the masses, gullible as they, fell for it hook, line, and sinker: “If the banks hate it, it must be worth adopting”. Just three years later, the Federal Reserve –disguised as a government agency even though in reality being nothing but a banking cartel– was successfully passed through congress (read Edward Griffin’s The Creature from Jekyll Island for more of deep dive on that).
Proponents of Bitcoin and Ethereum –the two most prominent cypto assets– think they are fighting the system when in reality they are seeing in the New World Order. I believe that immediately after this coming financial collapse, the new system will rise on the back of the blockchain. Supporting this contention, it turns out that JPMorgan (one of the original banks involved in forming the Federal Reserves) was behind Ethereum all along, from day dot. And while publicly denouncing the technology, it appears that the bank was funding its development behind the scene, since at least 2013: Ethereum is JPMorgan, JPMorgan is Ethereum. This is an absolute bombshell that I don’t think people, even those within crypto, are actually aware of. And to those proponents of crypto, I ask you this: Bitcoin was ‘appeared’ in 2009? Right? So immediately after the last financial crisis? Curious timing. And it is also said that its creator is unknown? Really? So we’re to believe that this crypto thawing in recent months, where big businesses, banks, and even nations are coming around to the idea of the asset, is happening even though nobody knows who owns it? You think countries are making Bitcoin legal tender without knowing if it could be hacked/have its plug pulled at any moment? I don’t think so. This is completely calculated. TPTB have worked a position in which it looks as if they have no other choice but to adopt the technology (that they secretly created in the first place!) because it’s now gained so much traction.
Like climate change, COVID, and the Ukrainian conflict, cryptocurrencies are likely just another cog of The Great Reset–a play within this complete reworking of society.
Within hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the international payment system ‘SWIFT’ was dominating the MSM headlines. The system is antiquated now, having been formed in the 1970s, and a new player is needed. Crypto is that new player, and, more specifically, at least by my reckoning, it will go by the name of Ripple (XRP), a company that for many years now has branded itself as an alternative to SWIFT. Ripple is currently being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) — a play that looks bad on the outside, but it also one, assuming Ripple wins –which it looks like its going to– that would actually provide complete clarify for the company and its token, clarity that no other body within the cryptocurrency space would have received to date, and which would then open the door to a host of new official use cases (such as the replacement of SWIFT). Furthermore, the SEC lawsuit may have also acted as a deterrent to retail investors, artificially holding the price of XRP back allowing the government to buy it up cheap. A similar thing has occurred with gold, too, both historically and today.
A digital, blockchain-backed financial system is the future. I have no doubt about that. Unfortunately, this spells more bad news for our freedoms. TPTB already know most-everything about each of us, but in the future if a person were to step even a tippy-toe out of line then the new system will be able to cut them off with just a click of a button. This will breed an even more compliant global population and will risk eradicating dissent, protests and free speech altogether. It could usher in the fall of humans as a species, and render us to the status of property: slave model complete.
I implore that you escape the system now before its imminent collapse and dark resurrection. Once the crash has commenced nothing will be attainable. Stocking up on food to avoid rationing won’t be possible; setting up a solar array and battery bank in order to disconnect yourself from a failing grid will prove impossible; and accessing survival resources at just the click of button likely won’t available any more. In other words, prepare now: The Next Great Depression Could Be Just Months Away.
And to back that notion up further still, both Fed employees and members of congress are now being instructed to sell their stocks. This instruction is under the guise of ‘ethical reasons’, so as not to cause panic, but in reality ‘they’ know what’s coming, and after being allowed to own stocks for the entirety of this multidecadal bull run, only now are they being ‘forced’ to sell, right at the top:
Wake up, folks.
And stay free.
71 Thoughts to “Confluence Of Catastrophes: The Next Great Depression Could Be Just Months Away”
“The intention of global warming was to bring about an energy crises; COVID’s purpose was the clawing back of our freedoms ” Please let me know who it was who had, or has, the intention of global warming to bring about an energy crisis? That there is global warming is an undeniable fact. Apart from all the scientific evidence, ordinary people have observed warming – ski resorts are complaining about less snow. Farmers, gardeners and similar have noticed that plants are growing earlier in the year and that many that normally die off in winter are now blooming year round. There are many, undeniable examples. And, how on earth can you claim that there was a ‘purpose’ of any sort, behind covid?
If you don’t like it here, go away. Nobody cares what you think, if you call that thinking.
PS Aren’t you overdo for your next booster? Better hurry, before the rest of the “marching morons” use them all up!
Poor Linda’s problem IS that she has been needle raped three times courtesy of Claus “YOU WILL BE needle raped and YOU WILL BE happy” Schwab… Linda is damaged goods and her mind has gone to shit. She is confined to bed being fed soda and burgers and fries… 80% who die from Covid are obese and on her diet of donuts and ice cream, she weighs in at 400 lbs…. 400 lbs of shit and farts. So give Linda a break – she is suffering. She’s trying to be happy as her puppet master commands.
This tells everybody all they need to know about you. That what you don’t know, which is pretty much everything, you make up. I am in fact very healthy, never eat that rubbish and weigh in at 116pounds at a height of 5 foot seven inches. And you have no idea at all whether or not I have had the jab.
If you’re so good at thinking, how about giving your reasons as to how covid has the purpose of clawing back our freedoms? And your reasons as to the intentions of global warming? If you want to accuse someone of being wrong, you need to give a valid, and coherent reason.
Okay please listen.
CCP (Wuhan Bioweapons lab in Wuhan China) and NIH (Dr. Fauci) and EcoHealth worked together to do GAIN OF FUNCTION research. Only ONE reason a Bioweapons lab would do GAIN OF FUNCTION research – a BIO WEPOAN.
Now you saw what happened and the destruction and loos of liberties and work that occurred world wide.
Where I live, SC KY, we had ZERO Covid deaths. The County Coroner confirmed that all deaths in the past two years were NON Covid related.
AND the ‘Medical Leaders’ stopped the use of Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc. Why?
Control/power.
It was Senator Rand Paul who said it was ‘gain of function’ Unfortunately, he is not a scientist and does not understand what gain of function actually is. And just supposing that covid had been developed as a bioweapon. Don’t you think that those developing it would have safeguards in place so their own people wouldn’t be affected when it was unleashed on the world? I suggest you check out the numbers of covid cases and deaths in China. No covid deaths where you live? Really? https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/south-carolina-covid-cases.html
And that you have to ask why the use of Ivermectin etc was stopped is evidence that you don’t know the answer. You just prefer to believe you own opinions rather than hard facts.
Dear Linda, I don’t give a shit what your beliefs are nor do I give a shit about convincing you of my beliefs. Please just fuck off and die.
I don’t deal in ‘beliefs’ they are usually imaginary. I deal in hard facts that are backed by hard evidence.
“Facts” are often imagined, too — something you haven’t quite yet grasped.
CAP ALON- “Facts” are often imagined, too — something you haven’t quite yet grasped
Oh dear Cap. Facts cannot be imagined. A fact is an incontrovertible truth. It has hard evidence behind it. I suggest you google fact+definition.
Oh dear indeed.
An old saying that clearly applies to you. There’s none so stupid as those who refuse to learn.
I think you’re misunderstanding, either wilfully or because of political motivation, covid and global warming. Both are real, and there is a huge amount of evidence that says so, but neither are anything like as serious as TPTB made out. Also covid is clearly over as a slightly dangerous disease for the very frail, and global warming is highly likely to be over. Since covid is a virus and global warming is a natural phenomena neither has purpose or intentions. Where there is purpose and intent is the way in which the global elites have grossly distorted the danger from both to serve their long term goals, which Cap perfectly explained.
There is an alternative theory which says that it’s wrong to describe as a conspiracy that which can be explained as a cock-up. I used to believe that the response to covid and the global warming scam was largely a cock-up on the part of governments, however as the scale of the cock-up became apparent I find it harder and harder to believe that even politicians could be that stupid/ignorant and am now more or less convinced that sinister motives are behind it all.
That is wrong on so many levels. To take one point – viruses can, and do, mutate a great many times. That the current omicron version is milder than the previous versions, doesn’t rule out that it could come back later in a much more dangerous form. Therefore it cannot be said to be over. And who are these global elites? No one who claims they exist seems to have the slightest idea who they might be or which countries they come from. And, initially I was replying to someone that quite clearly said covid and global warming did have purpose and intention.
The Global warming mongers finally have a peaceful nation under attack. Many of her citizens dead or wounded and their sovereignty in doubt. In addition to this already fully developed horror, this is a war that could inch ever closer to a nuclear exchange.
Fossil fuel or the lack there of is a direct result of global warming hysteria. Now the USA & Germany are financing the Russian attack on the Ukraine.
Government officials view themselves as
Exalted elites but self serving frauds fits immensely better. The really shocking thing is according to UAH the global temperature has actually dropped over 1 degree Fahrenheit since 2016. Can someone please get a comment from the Algorithm of death.
Get in your hole Al.
The IPCC – intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change should also recognize their responsibility in the Ukrainian conflict.
Constantly spueing unsupported global warming faulty beliefs and propagandized brain washing. The same can be said about our climate Czar John Kerry.
The death toll from their miscalculation is real and growing. They should be charged with Criminal mischief with deadly consequences.
From wars to recklessly erected & flawed wind generation and solar panel farms that let their users down in extreme cold conditions and heavy snow. Their fictitious promotion of global warming hysteria has had deadly consequences. Does anyone else think that the time to have real scientists assessing our climatic future is long over due?
Or do you still put your faith and future wellbeing in Bill Nye the science guy the way Joe Biden does.
What we have had up to this point is a government sponsored CON job with an ever growing list of casualties. Our leaders in Washington are not climate crusaders. They are truly overreacting domestic terrorist.
If the temperature continues its downward spiral like some scientist suggest it will, the death toll will rise exponentially. What has the government done to prepare for a possible super cold future? SubZERO.
Oh dear! Re “The really shocking thing is according to UAH the global temperature has actually dropped over 1 degree Fahrenheit since 2016”
You are confusing long term trends with trend variation. Have a look at the graph in the link below and you will see a pattern. the first ‘peak’ is in 1998 and that is followed by six, cooler years, until the next ‘peak’ in 2005. Then there are four cooler years until 2010. That is followed by four cooler years until 2015 and 2016. Each of those peaks is higher than each of the preceding peaks. The in between cooler years are also getting warmer as time goes on. Since 2016, when you claim there has been no increase, the ‘no increase’ only applies in comparison to that one year; 2016. But, as you can see, each year since 2014 has been warmer than every single year before 2014. El Nino and La Nina – El Nino years are hotter and La Nina years are lower, that is their known effect. 2016 was El Nino, therefore a hot year. Currently we have La Nina which is why it is currently cooler than 2016. It is not currently cooler than 2016 because of general global cooling, in the same way that the previous cooler years weren’t cooler because of general global cooling.
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/global/time-series/globe/land_ocean/12/12/1990-2022?trend=true&trend_base=100&begtrendyear=1990&endtrendyear=2022
(Cap) doesn’t like debates so I am going to keep this short. In the face of the highest concentration of CO2 in modern times the temperature of the earth dropped over a full degree Fahrenheit. You need to realize something else is happening that the CO2 argument can’t override.
In any case do what you think is best for your survival. Be blessed.
He doesn’t like debates? I’m not surprised given he’s into pseudo science. Science is all about debates, research, and the ferreting out of evidence. Pseudoscience is all about believing whatever you imagine to be true without questioning it.
Please explain why GREENLAND is called Greenland.
Not because it used to green.
“That there is global warming is an undeniable fact.”
LMAO
https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/934418230/tin-foil-hat-beanie-tin-foil-hat-tinfoil?click_key=be96dee8b990e65f4c4d12f552f0c0caf8e971b8%3A934418230&click_sum=03ae4b8b&ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=tin+foil+hat&ref=sr_gallery-1-3&frs=1
Hello Linda. Alongside each article presented on this website, on the right there are data sets, graphed for ease in understanding. These data sets fly directly in the face of the supposed undeniable climate change claims, including yours. For example, we have seen precisely zero warming in upper atmosphere satellite monitoring today compared to the average of the 30 years ended 2020. We have seen the highest snowfall accumulation, well outside 1 standard deviation (excluding mountains) in the Northern Hemisphere. There have been other articles provided that compare the inefficacy of CO2 to temperature rise…bottom line, it is the solar forcings that cause the (always) varying temperatures. There is significant data behind the greening of deserts in recent times due to CO2 increases. Please, advise where in the world farmers and growers are noticing plants growing and harvesting is earlier since 2016. The science on Climate Change isn’t science at all, to prove otherwise you would have to correlate the Climate Change models to what is actually observed; that is where the Climate Change hysteria is proven wrong.
The models do indeed correlate. https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2943/study-confirms-climate-models-are-getting-future-warming-projections-right/
Plants flowering earlier https://www.cam.ac.uk/research/news/uk-plants-flowering-a-month-earlier-due-to-climate-change#:~:text=They%20found%20that%20the%20average,of%20the%20Royal%20Society%20B. and https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-leaf-and-bloom-dates Highest snowfall…. are you getting that information from this chart? It is one that Cap often uses. https://globalcryospherewatch.org/state_of_cryo/snow/fmi_swe_tracker.jpg
I step out every morning to take a Sky temp reading with my infrared temp gun. When the temp is low, such as the -38 seen here in SW Florida Jan 31stm 2022 the sky sucks up a lot of ground heat as well.
I have done this predawn DAILY for YEARS. If that is not self research I don’t know what is. GET OUT and OBSERVE!!!!
So on March 2, 2022, the ground temp was TWENTY-NINE (29) DEGREES F lower than on March 2, 2018!!!
Looks like a cooling trend to me!!!
HOW DOES THAT HAPPEN IF ole man Global Warming is still around?
DS
That is the most unscientific method I’ve come across. And global warming is just that, global. The temperature just outside you door measures [and not accurately by your methods] what the temperature is of an extremely small sample of air for about one second of the day.
linda..i think you need to do more research and give up watching the BBC
I leave the research to those who are qualified and experienced on the subject. I suspect that you consider ‘research’ to be reading the opinions of the uneducated on google.
So long as you delegate that said research to others, you are beyond hopeless. However you want to view this, you really need to second-guess your perceived authorities. If they are right, research of your own won’t prove them wrong. IF they’re wrong, you’re in for a rude awakening. Whatever you do next, first ignore what CNN advised against with regards to death-shots and
DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!!!
I, and as far as I can tell, much of the “community” here don’t debate topics with others we ourselves haven’t researched. You might want to adopt that.
Please explain what research you do? It’s looking things up on google and forming your own opinion isn’t it? Real research involves gaining degrees, PhDs, masters degrees. Fully equipped laboratories. Work in the field. Getting you findings checked by others who do that kind of research and so on. Those are the people who actually know what they are talking about. They don’t just imagine they know what they are talking about because they read something they didn’t fully understand and came to their own conclusions about it. This might be of use to you https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/934418230/tin-foil-hat-beanie-tin-foil-hat-tinfoil?click_key=be96dee8b990e65f4c4d12f552f0c0caf8e971b8%3A934418230&click_sum=03ae4b8b&ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=tin+foil+hat&ref=sr_gallery-1-3&frs=1
Degrees, PhDs and masters are only worth if what you are learning is backed up by facts. Trouble is, very few, if any, still are. Regardless. I do my own research and can show you documents and plans for fooling 7 billion people into believing there is something out there and that you will die from it, as well as documents showing that this whole scam was used to promote a new, but deadly eugenics tech they couldn’t test long-term and wide-spread effects of otherwise. As for the climate research, YES, I am a very much novice in the field, but I did start my research by going through the literature of all things related to physics, biology, chemistry and energy and have started to put the puzzle pieces together.The author of this blog is also making mistakes, but in contrast to your “authorities” he is at least putting the people on the right path to seek the truth ourselves.
Do your own research about the energy balance of this world you call home before you align yourself with any narrative. You’ll see what most of us here see, I’m sure of it.
And another thing, that tin foil hat you suggested, will not be enough in the near future!
Those people who cannot provide a full Faraday shield around their homes or in some other way find a method to block all harmful EM signals coming in and around their home/bodies will be susceptible to torture not yet seen by man, not even imagined by best horror-futuristic writers.
Wizard, by your own admission you are a novice with regard to all things climate. That means you are not qualified, you have not done any research of the sort that requires large laboratories, work in the field and having your work peer reviewed. Yet you consider you know more than those who do have those qualifications and experience and that it is perfectly reasonable for you to tell them they are all wrong and that the globe isn’t warming? “I do my own research and can show you documents and plans for fooling 7 billion people” OK. Show me. Send me links to them.
Qualification is a piece of paper, where someone with some perceived authority vouches for you so can project some perceived authority on other. It does not equal knowledge and /or understanding of subject matter, unfortunately. As for the documents, here you go:
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Just move the projected dates five years back and that’s pretty much word for word how it all played out
Re the climate, yes I say I am a novice because I haven’t been able to research all the details of most of what is claimed on this site, as well as some others, but I did research the main energy balance or lack thereof that has nothing to do with human activity, quite the opposite, I’ve seen and read papers of other researchers in the field that claim that human activity is actually what pushed us away from a tipping point of mass ecosystem die-off after the Maunder Minimum. Whether that is true or not is up for debate, but I haven’t seen any research that is not bought and paid for by the same people/organizations that pushed this false illness bull, and that promotes the idea that human activity with regards to multi-million cow farts and coal-fired power plants etc are responsible for a change in the climate. Might I suggest a semi-related proven and knowledgeable researcher of climate? Go look up what Milutin Milankovich has to say about the climate on this good Earth. No one, as of right now, has overturned his theories, and yet we are somehow led to believe in human-caused global warming? They’re pissing in your ear, mate, and trying to impose upon you that what you’re smelling is not piss but water, and that they’re not pissing on you from on high, but that it’s raining….
I have read the report that you’ve sent me a link to before. You seem to have misunderstood what it is about, as have a great many other people. This article gives an easy to understand explanation as to the what it is actually about but I’m pretty certain you’ll stick to your own opinion rather than accept the facts. And, as it happens, I am qualified to know that what is in my link is correct. https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-pandemics-coronavirus-idUSL1N2T224P
The world is not getting MWrmer.
It is actually getting Colder.
Evidence? Scientific papers that show that to be the case?
Thank God the Global Warming crisis is Over, Done, Finished, Kaput!
It is an undeniable fact! Oct 2024 Planetary Alignment pulling the earth 1 million miles out of orbit will slam the door shut, and lock it on AGW!!!
Now who tried to create an energy crisis, the man who invented Climate Change was Maurice Strong, a Canadian OIL Man. Now oil Companies love CO2 Tertiary production injection, cleaning out the last remaining oil in the formation to 98% BY CORE TEST!!!
They are getting ready for outer space, as Mars & Venus have CO2 Atmospheres. They now produce gasoline from Atmospheric CO2. So this is a multi-faceted agenda! One of the biggest lies of the century~!
DS (Not BS, that’s my cousin)
You really believe that don’t you.
An interesting, but not inaccurate piece on something not directly related to the climate. Keep it up, friend!
Maybe I’ll just take the jab. No, with my luck it would just maim me.
Is SSW here to stay in the early spring?
In addition to heavy snowfalls depositing heat in the upper atmosphere. Now in the northern hemisphere & continuing through the duration of the GSM we have extensive snow cover. The sun is moving north toward the equator & beyond. The polar regions upper atmosphere is going to receive primary solar energy and more and more reflected solar energy off the top of the snow cover. In essence the earth covered with snow is forming a natural solar concentrator. Primary and reflected sunlight arriving in the upper polar stratosphere simultaneously.
According to the GFS model here in March we may have a sizable winter effects condition in east Texas. I’m afraid late spring polar blasts will become the normal moving forward.
The Depression in Japan started in 1989. In the USA in 1999. Since then, the bankers have been spinning a Ponzi, funding price rises, foreign industries etc. A phased, part Depression. Why the TSA? An open kobs for nothing program, given that 9/11 was an inside job.
The theft from the banking system, insurance corps and stocks will end soon. Maybe they can find another war?
The return to real capital will destroy most corporations depending on loans…. That is when the Depression will start to end…. with chaos for a few years. After that labour will once again become a price maker.
thanks for the tips.
I do believe that we are entering both climatic and social cooling.
Bon mot, ignasi!
“Ski resorts are complaining about less snow” WHICH resorts? In this neck of the woods in USA they opened early, and European ones actually had TOO MUCH snow and closed because no one could get to them. These were listed in previous electroverse blogs and pics. We actually have LESS growing days each year because of the sun’s less solar activity. I could go on, however you can’t cure stupid. I can’t wait until the rising gas prices make people realize that this is to force us to buy electric cars then find ourselves in a 40 degree below blizzard and because batteries do not work well in the cold, freeze to death in a few short hours. It is interesting how when faced with reality, the normalcy bias based on a false narrative takes over the mind and the “organism” becomes completely malleable and open to “suggestions” which is really a form of hypnosis on that “organism” for complete control. SO, there is a particular person who bases their arguments on the current narrative and not on facts. I thank you for the rant. IF reality was recognized and faced, the psyche of that person would crumble in an instant, friends would be lost, and the mind would crumble in short order.
These resorts – https://www.businessinsider.com/ski-resorts-face-no-snow-empty-mountains-lost-customers-photos-2020-2?r=US&IR=T and
https://www.euronews.com/travel/2022/01/10/why-are-skiing-holidays-in-france-becoming-a-thing-of-the-past and https://www.euronews.com/travel/2022/01/10/why-are-skiing-holidays-in-france-becoming-a-thing-of-the-past Growing days – https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-length-growing-season As you can see, I can back up my statements with facts/hard evidence.
You are clearly NOT a skier and have no clue WTF you are talking about. Resorts have never been more crowded. Anyone with an EPIC or Ikon pass will tell you that. Hence why backcountry skiing is one of the fastest growing sports right now. I work a major resort in CA and if you don’t have a parking spot by 9:30am on the weekend, you ain’t skiing. Do you really think that is because there’s no snow?! We just had our biggest December snowfall on record!
BTW, quoting Business Insider is NOT an example of “facts/hard evidence”! LMFAO.
So, I’m clearly not a skier? You have no idea!! The long term snow trend is down. There are variations, some places will have extra snow and some will have much less at different times. The unassailable fact is more and more ski resorts are having too little snow on more and more occasions. That you currently have plenty doesn’t change that.
There are variation in snow pack. Wow. Thanks for the brilliant observation. I take it all back. You’re the next Lindsay Vohn. 🤡
Like I said, there are variations. You seem to have missed the real point that I made. That despite those variations the trend is still down and more ski resorts are having too little snow more often.
Lind, We have skied for over 20 years at Perisher Valley NSW Australia and I can tell you from personal experience the following:
Seasons prior to 2019 were always patchy for snow volume – snow mass always up and down and always wet and heavy.
Season 2019 to 2021, snow has been plentiful and much dryer than pre 2019.
We have also skied inland Canada and Colorado where the snow is usually plentiful and very dry, so with this experience, we know the difference, as most keen skiers do..
Season: 2019 there was a blizzard at Perisher Sunday afternoon August 11 when the temperature dropped to -10C. THAT has not happened in Australia to my knowledge in recent (30 years) times.
The snowline has been slowly falling while falls have been recorded in unusual places well below the average snowline.
Here at our place on the Southern Tablelands of NSW, we have not had a normal hot summer for since 2018-19.
Lake George is filling again. Has been dry since the 1980’s.
This is a glimpse into what we are observing in Australia southern NSW.
I’m reading a book “Gren Murder” by Professor Ian Plimer i which he states that Earth’s temperature has risen by 0.7C since 1850, which is when the Little Ice Age ended. He asked “what did we think would happen – at the end of a cooling period?
Linda, you sound like a really intelligent person, however I sense you are on a mission to sell a story that does not stand up to scrutiny, the same as the famous “Hockey Stick” published by Michael Mann, who was defeated in court when challenged by Tim Ball.
Your message would carry more meaningful credibility if you provided some sources for your claims and not simple conjecture, i.e. “the feels” — I feel this to be the case, ergo it must be true. There are far too many conspiracy theorists out there already without adding one more to the pile.
The only thing remaining is who’s NWO and reset will we get? I’m convinced that we are in a world war that is mostly being fought behind the scenes! Do we get a one-world system, or a new sovereign ‘civilizational’ systems, i.e., societies organized by ethnicity, common culture? The current globalist agenda has been underway for several hundred years, and probably goes much farther back. But, the globalist power is waning. The crisis we are seeing, one after another, are all products of power that is desperately trying to maintain control, not of one that is in control! In its place, China! China has changed everything. Perhaps the globalists had a hand in China’s rise, just like they did in funding the Russian Revolution and Hitler’s rise, only to then help with their defeat, once they served their purpose. But, China may not be controllable. China sees their time has come, and if you add India’ massive consumers, and Russia’s natural resources, as a trilateral power structure, the old guard, globalists, could be at their end. If my perspective is correct, we won’t see a one-world system, instead we will see new empires, China, Russia, and India. The U.S., Europe, will take a back seat and become meaningless …
You seem to be very committed to crypto, but maybe you should ask yourself one simple question: why is blockchain not patented?
Hey CAP the chart you posted purporting to be about 1929 does not show anything about 1929
The candles on the right are the 1929 crash, only correlated to today’s prices.
While Eth may be a shitcoin, you should take a second look at bitcoin. Its the only thing we can buy that isnt going down in flames.
Thank you Cap. Excellent post.
My prediction is
2023 global digital identity
2025 global digital currencu
We still have couple of yeats to prepare
And know your enemy.. it is not right or left, black or white, east or west.. but global super rich elite and their puppets. They are our civilizations deadly cancer.
So how about those swings in weather? Today in NYC is expected to reach 78 degrees F with a chance of T-storms, while at night is expected to drop down to 40 F. What on EARTH is going on??
Can you help? https://gofund.me/4fc6fb51
Regenerative Ag for 2,000 Kids in Africa!
Dallas
Where did this Linda Fischer person come from?? He understanding of current events is absolutely appalling, but I can’t really blame her as like 99% of the public she’s been thoroughly programmed by CNN, MSNBC, NPR, etc., etc. It does NO GOOD to try and convince her that she’s living in a created matrix and thinking she’s got the answers, just shows extreme ignorance. Linda, to get informed, please go to stevequayle.com, click on Q Topics, then The Archive. Start there and read, read, READ. You will be shocked and stunned by what you read, but stick with it! We all were at one time as you. Good luck in your quest for truth… it IS out there!
You seriously believe Steve Quayle??? Including his theory that the Nazis didn’t lose www11 and that they built an empire under the ice.???????? If you do, maybe you should think about leaving your brain to science fiction.
Linda-
I hear that property values along the route of the Nortwest Passage in the Arctic Circle are skyrocketing due to heavy investment in the area by such people as Al Gore, Greta What’s-her-face, Soros, Gates, Rockefeller, Rothschilds and so on, who can be expected to be “in the know” with regard to the effects of global warming.
Strongly advise you and all your friends to snap up whatever properties you can find in northern Greenland ASAP! Hush! Don’t tell anyone. Just hop on a plane (don’t forget your jab and jabberwocky passport) before it’s too late. Take as many like-minded people with you as you can.
A Well-meaning Friend
I suggest you leave your brain to science fiction. Or maybe write some science fiction yourself. You have the imagination for it.
There is NO EVIDENCE to support decarbonisation as an influence on climate, local or global.
There has been no evidence of any climate emergency.
All the pessimistic predictions have gone unrealised of dire effects from a changing climate, a natural phenomenon for aeons past.
CO2 is not a pollutant but a natural, essential stimulant to greening the planet.
Impacts of he sun and water vapour dwarf any greenhouse gas property of CO2.
Finest kind, Cap!
Sixty-five comments so far.
Looks like you struck a nerve that time! Of course, it helps to have a lively troll on tap.
Can we keep her, hunh, please!
There will never be any peace on earth as long as the ego driven human is in control. Human “Doing, not human “Being”. The servant(Ego), acting as the King(Inner Christ self) is one way to put it. It will always cause trouble if its not kept in check. One system of deceit will collapse, than there will be other egos wanting to do it their way. In Canberra during the current protests at parliament house, we have renegade groups popping out everywhere. Those same groups will cause havoc with their “Own form of justice”.
And on and on it goes with no end in sight just in a different form.
‘. It will never end. What is happening has been predetermined from a long time ago by a “Great” intelligence that has created everything. If people think that this is the way its supposed to be theyre about to get smacked with truths that will throw out everything they ever thought they knew.
I will tell you all something though.
I know for a fact that everything is “One”.
And there is no such thing as “I,me, you, us, them.
Everything is going back to “One” as planned.
Everyone is playing their part.
You need some Ramana Maharshi teachings to get some facts.
Because i look around and all i see is people believing and not knowing.