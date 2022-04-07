Turkey’s Second-Coldest March On Record; Temps In The 50s Headed For Florida as U.S. Sees Spring Shivers; + IPCC Demands Food Systems Go Low-Carbon, Or Else…

Turkey Suffered Second-Coldest March On Record

I’ve been reporting about Turkey since last December. The nation has been suffering one its coldest and snowiest winters on record, and those polar conditions extended through March, too…

Last month was exceptionally chilly in Turkey.

According to the official data, the average temperature across the country finished at 4.1C — this is a reading 3.7C BELOW the multidecadal norm, and also makes it Turkey’s second coldest March since record keeping began back in 1970, with the March of 1987 retaining the top spot (solar minimum of cycle 21).







Anomalies ranged from -1C near Marmaris, to almost -7C in some central-west areas.

The picture was a similarly polar one ACROSS southeastern Europe and throughout the Middle East, too; and as was the case in Turkey, March 2022 was exceptionally cold in Israel — the national temperature anomaly there closed -3.34C BELOW the average, making it the Holy Land’s third chilliest March since records began in 1950.



Temps In The 50s Headed For Florida as U.S. Sees Spring Shivers

After summertime-like highs, temperatures in the low 50s are set to sweep Florida by the weekend — a reality serving as another example of the swings between extremes that prevail during times of low solar activity, such as the historically low output we’ve been experiencing in recent years.

Arctic air will descend deep into the CONUS to close out the week, driving temperatures into record-breaking territory.

Orlando is expecting 50F Saturday night, according to the NWS, while Bradenton and the Tampa Bay area should be in the mid-to-upper 50s, at best — all record challenging lows.

The front is forecast to enter Thursday night into Friday, with the coldest conditions prevailing Saturday and Sunday:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) April 7 – April 10 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



As visualized above, it’ll be far more than just Florida impacted by this violent dip in the jet stream.

Much of the lower-48 should brace for exceptionally low temperatures for the time of year. The Midwest will be affected this Friday, but looking further out, potentially punishing cold is currently on course to grip 80% of the U.S. by around April 15, most notably in and around Montana, the Dakotas and Minnesota; across Alabama and Mississippi; and also down in southern Texas:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) April 15 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And the spring snow will be equally noteworthy:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) April 7 – April 23 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Minnesota has already suffered something of a return to winter this week.

The state’s spring snow was so substantial, in fact, that it 1) triggered a winter storm warming, and 2) forced the closure of Duluth and North Shore schools. Weather spotters reported a foot in Murphy City, 8 inches in Two Harbors, and 6 inches in Duluth, according to the NWS–and it’s heavy snow, added meteorologist Patrick Ayd: “Like concrete, it’s so wet and heavy.”

Even more April flakes are expected Thursday through Friday, particularly in the Arrowhead region.

And as a result, the NWS is warning of power outages and flooding in low-lying areas.





Probably the heaviest and wettest snow I’ve seen in quite some time here in Minneapolis, Minnesota – everything is covered.#mnwx #StormHour #snow #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/wo6aiU4zCT — Tanner Charles 🌪 (@TannerCharlesMN) April 4, 2022



IPCC Demands Food Systems Go Low-Carbon

Countries, companies and individuals need to do much more to slash greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, farming and forestry or else the world is going to burn-up and cook all of its inhabitants, warned the UN’s IPCC this week.

The demands are depressingly familiar BS from an agency with quite possibly the poorest a track record in all of academia. However, the agency’s ‘catastrophic global warming’ narrative is a key component of The Great Reset, and the sense of urgency from TPTB growing ever more shrill -as the planet’s population nears 8 billion and they risk losing control- is not a coincidence.

Look at the string of self-inflicted disasters we ordinary folk have had to deal with over the past few years: AGW, COVID, the war in Ukraine. Each of these orchestrated catastrophes has been designed to move the herd in one direction, towards financial ruin. The three disasters are making life so hard and miserable that the masses are now on the cusp of actually demanding the reset.

TPTB are now refocusing their attention on our food system, and this week it’s the IPCC’s turn to decree farmland and fertilizers are no longer sustainable enterprises.

“Agriculture provides the second-largest share of the mitigation potential … from cropland and grassland soil carbon management, agroforestry, use of biochar, improved rice cultivation, and livestock and nutrient management,” the IPCC announced in its report on mitigation strategies to slow the pace of ‘Terrifying Terra Firma Broiling’ (aka a rise above 1.5C) which is intended to inform national policies.

The strategies they propose will apparently reduce global greenhouse emissions by 4.1 gigatonnes (Gt) between now and 2050. And the UN says demand-side measures, such as shifting to sustainable diets, and using biochemicals and bio-textiles, had a combined mitigation potential of 2.2 GtCO2-eq year. Apparently, planet Earth is safe if we humans switch to a diet of insects, wear leaves over our privates parts, and, well, basically just lay down and die…

“Most mitigation options are available and ready to deploy,” claims the report, but the UN’s wider message is that there must be “rapid, deep and immediate” cuts in GHG emissions. This language has me deeply concerned, because as we saw with the draconian restrictions rushed-in to “combat” COVID, it doesn’t take much of an imagination to foresee the extreme measures they could enforce in order to “save the world” from CO2.

The IPCC is pushing ‘the agenda’ harder than I’ve ever seen before, claiming that “based on currently-pledged mitigation measures, the planet is on course for a 3.2C rise in average global temperatures, an increase that would render much of the world’s land as uninhabitable.” And as we saw with those wildly inaccurate COVID projections, all a government requires to justify locking its citizens inside their homes is a scary forecast from a group that they, and they alone, deem to be ‘experts’.

Briefly on those COVID projections: Official ONS statistics reveal that the average age of death from COVID in the UK was ≈83 years old, which is older than the average life expectancy — young and healthy people did not suffer, and the stats ALWAYS bore that out.

The IPPC report adds that policies aimed at reducing emissions from farming and land-use change had largely failed so far, and would require much stronger governance, institutions, long-term and consistent execution of mitigation measures, as well as specific policy setting. Also, it will apparently cost $400 billion a year to achieve just 30% of said mitigation effort–a cost that will further aid the vast transfer of wealth from the already poor to the already rich witnessed during the pandemic.

But all is not lost.

It is still possible to escape the clutches of the elites.

This is achieved by going off-grid and growing your own food — a person who controls their own energy and food supply need bend to no one. It is a big leap to leave the system, I admit that, but it is entirely possible and affordable, even for those on the tightest of budgets. Our solar setup, for example, cost approx. $1250 to put together and provides us 1800W of power–which can be easily expanded if needed. Our water comes from a small lake on our land via a $40 pump (through basic $20 filters) before entering our $6,000 5th Wheel that we’re living in whilst our main residence is -slowly- constructed. We didn’t have much money when we made the leap from SW England to Central Portugal, and I have resisted lucrative ventures in order to spread the truth -at least as I see it- via Electroverse — and TPTB hate me for it: I’ve had my advertising stripped thanks to both the CCDH and Google; I’ve been restricted on social media platforms; and I’ve had a number of ‘hit pieces’ against me/my work published over recent months, including this week’s sharticle in USA Today.

But these attacks lead me to think I’m probably over the target, because you never see such serious and calculated MSM counters to other supposedly tin-hat conspiracy theories, such as the flat Earth theory, for example. This is likely because 1) those notions don’t impact their narrative, 2) those theories generally don’t make a lot of sense (unlike a sun-driven climate), and 3) TPTB need CAGW to be accepted by the masses in order to justify their tear down of civilization and of their subsequent Great Reset.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



