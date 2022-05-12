Cold Spring Keeping N.D. Mosquitoes At Bay–For Now; Prime Corn Yield Already Gone; ‘Blue Blob’ Has Halted Iceland/Greenland Melting; + Sulina Canal Restricted

Cold Spring Keeping N.D. Mosquitoes At Bay–For Now

April 2022 in Fargo, N.D. saw near record precipitation, which lead to significant flooding, and record breaking cold.

The overflowing rivers and overland flooding can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes but thanks to the persistent and, at times, unprecedented low temperatures, mosquito larva hatching has been delayed.

The coming weeks are pivotal for how mosquito season will shape up, explains Cass County Vector Control Director Ben Prather. If the wet weather pattern continues during the summer warm-up then mosquitoes could become a problem.

Looking at the charts, though, that warm-up could still be some time off:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 19 – May 28 [tropicaltidbits.com].



Prime Corn Yield Already Gone

Corn farmers across the much of the U.S. are unlikely to net high yields this year because their planting has been delayed significantly by cold and rain, according to an Iowa State University agronomist.

The impact of that delay will depend heavily on farmers’ progress over the next 10-14 days. If the weather doesn’t play ball (which, going by the chart above, it doesn’t look like it will) then it’s all by game over for U.S. corn.

Mark Licht, an ISU Extension cropping systems specialist who studies yield trends, believes that the current delays have already reduced yields: “I think we’ve already taken the top end off of it. How much is yet to be determined.”

Heading into this week, corn planting across the state was about two weeks behind the five-year average, the slowest planting pace since 2013, said Greg Thessen, director of the USDA’s National Statistical Service for the Upper Midwest.

Just 14% of seed corn was in the ground as of Sunday –thanks to persistent rains since the middle of April and cold soil temperatures– compared with the average of 63%. The ground needs to average about 50F for proper sprouting, yet we still have many regions having to contend with hard frosts.

The best corn crops are planted before mid-May, and that it’s all-but game over if planting pushes into June.



‘Blue Blob’ Has Halted Iceland/Greenland Melting

We’ve discussed the ‘blue blob’ before, but a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters adds support to the notion that Icelandic and Greenland glaciers have stopped melting due to a mass of cold water in the North Atlantic.

The cold patch, discovered just south of Iceland and Greenland, is still proving something of a mystery to scientists, most likely because the phenomenon goes against all preconceived mainstream ideas of a linearly heating planet.

There are many theories doing the rounds, some that even attempt to tie the blob to anthropogenic factors–such as a 2020 paper that suggests man’s activities have resulted in the formation of low-level clouds over the region that are deflecting sunlight. The theory that holds the most water for me, however, is that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation is stalling. The ‘AMOC’ transports heat northwards from the tropics, and its collapse is regarded to be the main forcing that plunges Earth into ice ages.

Over the last decade-or-so, the ‘blue blob’ has cooled the sea surface temperatures in the region to some 1.4C below normal. As a result, Brice Noël, lead author of the new study and a post-doc at the Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research in Utrecht, said he and his research team found that the rate of loss dramatically slowed down from 2011, and even reversed.







The blue blob is highly unusual and doesn’t follow the standards set by today’s AGW-led science where catastrophic heating infects every line of thought and inquiry. A global temperature rise of 1C over the last century is a commonly accepted data point, yet temperature of the blob has dropped by about 0.9C, and nobody can (or daren’t) fully explain why.

And while the mainstream narrative accepts that ice loss in the area has indeed halted, or at least slowed, it paints it as a temporary ‘pause’ rather than a reversal: “…it really shows you have these interactions between land, ice, atmosphere and ocean,” continued Noël, “…all of those combined can create some kind of feedback mechanism that is slowing down mass loss, but unfortunately only for a temporary moment.”

Taking satellite observations and fieldwork into account, Noël’s study actually sees a complete reversal of surface mass balance (SMB) by the late-2040s–from ice loss to ice gain; however, this won’t last long — ‘terrifying terra-firma broiling’ is expected to return with a vengeance by the mid-2050s. Noël and his team concluded that when the blob does stop cooling, the speed of ice melting will become even faster… well, how else do you think they got their paper published…?



Sulina Canal Restricted

The agency overseeing operations along a key Black Sea canal has halted vessels moving towards the Ukrainian and Romanian ports of Reni, Izmail or Giurgiulesti amid a huge backlog, further adding to global supply chain chaos.

The Sulina Canal has emerged as a key link in the supply chain moving Ukrainian agricultural produce via the River Danube towards Black Sea export facilities and has reported a major increase in activity as a result.

As reported by agricensus.com, that has forced the canal’s administrators to limit vessels entering the canal in order to prevent further queues.

“The Sulina administration decided in yesterday’s meeting that they will not allow more than three ships waiting in the anchorage at nautical mile 36, three more at nautical mile 44, three at Reni roads and two at Giurgiulesti roads,” read a note seen by Agricensus.

“In order to avoid blockage, ships going to Reni/Giurgiulesti will not enter Sulina canal until these areas are clear; the same will be applied for Izmail port,” continued the note, which added that one section already has four ships waiting to be processed and that no additional vessels will be admitted until that number drops below three — at the time of writing, the ship tracking service Marine Traffic shows there are some 70 vessels waiting for the entrance to be re-opened.

Sulina canal links the shallow Ukrainian and Romanian ports with the Black Sea. It was unready for the sharp increase in product flows following Russia’s blockade of the deep sea ports, partly because to a lack of workers processing the increased traffic.

The congestion also comes amid an ongoing restriction of grain wagons moving into the port of Reni by rail, continues the agricensus.com article, and situations are occurring where a vessel has already arrived into port but the grain that it is expecting to load has not yet reached the terminal, resulting in even more delays.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy –who I refuse to hero worship by the way, knowing very little about the guy– has again urged the international community to stop the Russian blockade of the deep seaports of Ukraine citing the threat to the world food supply. But, a least to me, this is just talk. They appear to want a collapse. They must do. There is no way TPTB can be this incompetent and have such poor forethought: A lack of workers on the key Sulina canal? No increase in the production farming inputs to combat, for example, the fertilizer shortage? No uptick in domestic energy supplies? Or increase in the crop planting acreage? This is slow motion car crash, but as usual, the masses are blind to it yet will be the ones to pay the highest price.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

