Cold Records Tumble Across North America; An Exceptional Chill Sweeps Botswana; Late-May Frosts In Turkey; Misery For Aussie Growers; + 10 Weeks Of Wheat Left, Globally

Cold Records Tumble Across North America

It’s been holding unusually cold and snowy across America’s key growing regions this May.

This pattern continued over the weekend just gone. And while a slither of the East Coast enjoyed a taste of summer-like warmth, the majority of the CONUS was contending with record-breaking, yield-reducing COLD:



Hundreds of low temperature records were either broken, tied of neared over the weekend, including a 30-year record that fell in Half Moon Bay, California: the 38F observed on Sunday busted the previous record low set in 1993.





The snow has been equally impressive, most notably in Colorado.

According to the NWS, deep accumulations as of Saturday morning were found in Cripple Creek (20 inches); Woodland Park (16 inches); and Whiskey Park (15 inches). The out-of-season snow also left more than 100,000 Coloradans without electricity, per PowerOutageUS.

This torrid wintry weather engulfed America’s key corn growing state of Iowa, too, contributing to what has already been a disastrous spring planting season. As reported by the Des Moines Register, this year is about as unusual as Indianola farmer Blake Reynolds can recall: Snow, rain and cold meant he started planting corn and soybeans this year in mid-May, about when he finished planting his crop last year, and the year before.

The late start isn’t the only challenge: while Iowa farmers have waited to get into the fields, the cost of seed, fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides that farmers need to grow crops have skyrocketed — that’s if growers can get hold of these inputs at all.

According to a Purdue University survey, 30% of farmers are struggling to get herbicides; 27%, farm machinery parts; 26%, fertilizers; and 17%, insecticides, with the prices and shortages mounting with each passing week.

“Going back to the 1970s, there’s only been a couple of times when producers had any kind of input availability issues,” said James Mintert, a Purdue agricultural economist who leads the Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer, a monthly survey weighing farmer sentiment.

“But this is more widespread,” Mintert said. “This is a radically different year. This is uncharted territory for farmers.”

In a nutshell, China has cut-off the West by locking down its manufacturing/export hubs. This act of war, combined with the West’s sanctioning of Russian which has reduced the world’s fertilizer supply by some 20%, are the two major straws breaking the camels back. But there are a myriad of smaller issues, too, including the culling of millions of poultry due to ‘bird flu’ and energy shortages due to a chronic understatement in an out-of-favor fossil fuel industry.

Reynolds said he was unable to buy Roundup, America’s most widely used weed-killer, even at five times the price he paid last year. And while I personally consider Roundup a poison and wouldn’t let it anywhere near my own crops, this product is essential for our modern, mono-cropping Big Ag ways. Basically, without inputs the yield greatly suffers. This is where we’re at. And the silos are quickly depleting (more on that later).



Exceptional Cold Sweeps Botswana

Southern Africa has been suffering an intense cold spell over the past few days.

The nations of Namibia and Botswana were hit by a brief but severe Antarctic front which restricted maximum temperatures were to just 11C (51.8F) in Botswana’s capital Gabarone — an exceptionally low reading for the area.

While in the SW of the country it was even colder, incredible readings of 5-6C (41-42.8F) were noted and heavy rains fell.



Late-May Frosts In Turkey

Cold air is descending from Russia/Northeast Europe all the way down to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Sweeping frosts were observed in the Turkish Highlands over the weekend, while a record 0.6C (33.1F) was logged at Ankara Airport. Highs in Kutaisi, Georgia reached only 12.2C (54F) — incredibly rare readings for late-May.





It’s been very cold and wet across across Eastern Europe in recent days.

And the outlook is calling for more of the same:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 22 – May 29 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Note the lingering chills in the Ukraine, too — conditions that will hamper already difficult growing conditions.



Misery For Aussie Growers

On the point of difficult growing conditions, spare a thought for farmers in Queensland and New South Wales, Australia.

I just received this email from a concerned grower there:





Whilst we have drought in Western America you might want to have a look at the non stop incessant rainfall in Queensland and Northern New South Wales over the past 2-4 weeks. The ground is super saturated and you can’t walk on it without sinking in past your ankle. Earlier this year we were smashed with all time record floods in the same area. Lismore ( a regional town in the area has been forever destroyed ) It’s previous all time record stood at circa 6.5 metres and was beaten at circa 11 metres. Insurance has always been very expensive – now insurance companies refuse to quote. People are walking away having lost everything. Lismore and surrounding areas I have a medium sized macadamia farm about 60 kilometres west of Lismore. About 9,000 trees. I have just gotten off the phone with my tearful farm manager. We’ve just lost 2 years harvest. This years harvest (now) because he can’t even walk to get near to the trees without sinking past his ankles let alone to get harvest machinery there and water rots the nuts on the ground. And next years harvest too because this rain is forecast to last until at least Xmas. Flowering season here is August and whilst good rain in flowering season guarantees a bumper crop this much rain will kill all the flowers. The vast bulk of Australia’s macadamia crop has been lost for 2 years.



The grower concludes the email by saying he’s too tired and tearful to provide any links, etc. This misery they speak of isn’t isolated, of course. There are many, many farmers across the planet experiencing similar hardships right now. These experienced growers can sense the inevitability of spiraling prices and crippling shortages, and due to conspiring climatic events (shifting weathers patterns linked to the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum/Magnetic Excursion) arriving in conjunction with a well-timed demolition of global supply chains there is NOTHING they can do about it but sound the alarm.



Be well, finishes the email.





10 Weeks Of Wheat Left, Globally

A food insecurity expert has told the UN that there is only 10 weeks of wheat supplies left in the world.

Sara Menker, the CEO of agriculture analytics firm Gro Intelligence, told the UN Security Council that the Russia-Ukraine war was not the cause of a food security crisis but “simply added fuel to a fire that was long burning.”

Menker added that global food supplies are also being impacted by climate change and fertilizer shortages.

Ukraine is considered a key “breadbasket”, with Russia and Ukraine combining to account for almost a third of the world’s wheat supply. Shortages here impact global reserves and also threaten catastrophe for the many nations heavily dependent on wheat imports to sustain their populations, such as those in Africa and the Middle East.

“We currently only have 10 weeks of global consumption sitting in inventory around the world. Conditions today are worse than those experienced in 2007 and 2008,” continued Menker, who added that estimates from official government agencies reveal that world wheat inventories are 33% of annual consumption, but she added that models created by Gro Intelligence show that the figure may actually be closer to 20%.

“It is important to note that the lowest grain inventory levels the world has ever seen are now occurring while access to fertilizers is highly constrained,” she said. “And drought [and cold] in wheat growing regions around the world is the most extreme it’s been in over 20 years. Similar inventory concerns also apply to corn and other grains.”

This is a warning we should all be heeding.

If you don’t want to be at the mercy of government handouts, and the hoops that that would involve jumping though (such as digital ration cards), then start growing your own, now;. Also, get a years food supply stocked, and have a backup source of energy.

These mounting global failings are components of their Great Reset, and they feel like the real deal. Resist enslavement. Fight for your freedom by detaching yourself and your family from their poisonous system. No one knows how bad the fallout from this will be, and there will likely be national/regional discrepancies, but bad it will most certainly get, and properly preparing for the worst make sense.

Good luck.

Human spirit can’t be contained for long. And perhaps this looming catastrophe is what’s required to free the purblind masses from the spell of compliance they’ve been put under. It could go both ways, I guess…





