Snow And Low Temperature Records Slain Across The U.S. — 300,000 Homes Without Power, And Rising, As Polar Cold Sweeps In

A massive winter storm stretching across the U.S. is leading to ‘States Of Emergency’ and ‘Disaster Declarations’ across a myriad of states. Widespread travel disruptions and power outages are also being reported, as an Arctic front continues dumps record volumes of snow and ice along a path from New Mexico to New England.

Some 5,000 flights were canceled Thursday, according to FlightAware, and power outages have surpassed 300,000 so far — the majority of which are in Tennessee and Ohio, although the numbers are picking up in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Texas, according to PowerOutage.US.

Regarding the busted snow records, they have been plentiful, but I’ve compiled just a snapshot below, starting with Feb 2, in MI:

Lansing, the capital of Michigan, received 13.3 inches of snow on Wednesday, according to the NWS. This was the city’s snowiest February day ever (in books dating back to 1863), breaking the old record of 13 inches from Feb 28, 1900.

Headed south, the snowfall in Wichita, Kansas broke a 109-year-old record for Feb 2. The 5.9 inches measured at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport pipped the previous record of 5.2 inches set in 1913, in weather books running back to 1888.

With a total of three inches, the Oklahoma City area set a new benchmark for single-day snow for Feb 2, surpassing the 2.5 inches from 1913. The snow kept falling through Thursday, too, and the city officially busted its second historical snowfall record in as many days when the Will Rogers World Airport had received three inches of snow by midday, smashing the old record for Feb 3, the inch, also from 1913. And OK snow isn’t done just yet, with further flakes forecast overnight Thursday into Friday.





4:30 pm Update: CHECK OUT THESE TOTALS & IT'S STILL SNOWING!!!! After a week plus of talking about the winter storm. It finally arrived and it dumped a bunch of snow as expected. Record snowfall for yesterday & today. Thanks for all your reports! #okwx pic.twitter.com/inOuCobeXO — Justin Rudicel (@ChasingtheMeso) February 3, 2022



Thursday’s 7.3 inches set a new record for the city of Indianapolis, busting the previous record of 6.5 inches from Feb 3, 1982. There were reports of a foot settling across central Indiana over the past 24 hours, and as a result, most of the region is currently under either a Travel Watch or a Travel Warning, with local law enforcement urging everyone to stay off the roads before Friday morning’s rush hour–not sure these guys got the memo, though:





Bloomington handling the snow storm well #IUB pic.twitter.com/aFu0xBHtpT — Barstool IU (@IUBarstool) February 3, 2022



Schools in major metro areas like Dallas, St. Louis and Indianapolis were closed Thursday, with many calling off the rest of the week. Authorities are warning that travel could be dangerous for days to come as widespread ice accumulations linger due to temperatures not forecast to climb above freezing until after the weekend.

The chill has been truly pervasive, continent-spanning, and record breaking. The U.S. soccer team played Honduras on a frigid Wednesday evening in St. Paul, MN. And the game, a 3-0 win for the U.S., will be remembered most for the extreme conditions. It was 2F at kick-off, with a wind chill of 16F below zero, according to the NWS. That made it the coldest ever game in the history of the U.S. men’s national soccer team. “It’s not for enjoying, it’s for suffering,” said Honduras coach Hernan Dario Gomez on watching two of his players forced off the pitch with hypothermia at halftime. Gomez said after the game that some of his players were “receiving IV fluids and many of them are in pain” because of the “extreme climate conditions.”





It was that cold at the USA vs. Honduras game last night, everyones beer’s started to freeze over. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/evAp7AFGJo — Sunday League (@SundayShoutsFC) February 3, 2022



Just last month, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center were saying that much of the U.S. would have a warm February, but that prediction has been scrapped. Much of the country, particularly the East and South, are now expected to have below-average temps for at least the next two weeks, as longer-range models show additional Arctic invasions throughout Feb.

If the likes of NOAA can be this far off re the next 14-days, then why should anyone buy their projections for the next 50 or 100 years? It’s a key question. Unfortunately though, it’s one the dutiful masses feel they couldn’t dare ask: there must be complexities at play here that I don’t understand … it must me easier to project long term than short term … Well, yes and no, and no. Science is an easy veil to hide behind, you can seduce and stupefy ordinary folk with it; but at the end of the day, modern science is an indulgence, largely — very rarely is it correct, and rarer still should it be used as a tool to scare the masses into accepting civilization-reshaping measures such as those being proposed to “combat” Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming. As turned out to be the case with COVID, science wasn’t our best way out, natural herd immunity was: “You can’t vaccinate your way out of a pandemic,” so said Dr. Robert Malone.

Although I myself was forced through the modern schooling system, I exited it with my ability to think critically in tact (pure luck, btw). Government agencies, such as NOAA, can’t be this wrong for this long and still garner our respect. You can question authority, folks — it’s actually your duty as a responsible citizen to do so, particularly when said authority has been so spectacularly wrong on such crucial topics for DECADES now, and even more so when said powers-that-be appear to be 1) doubling-down on such a blatant disregard for the people, and 2) censoring ALL those that dare question the official narratives–including other scientists and doctors.

There are good people working at NOAA/NASA etc., great people, in fact, but it’s long time they grew a backbone and stood up for truth, because if enough of them do it, that’s it — the course of history is changed, forever. We can do our bit by applying pressure everyday, by doggedly calling out the errors, the contradictions, and the lies, and in their place inserting the facts.

Democracy and freedom aren’t gifted, they’re won.





Delhi’s Coldest February Day In 19 Years

Added to the long list of cold weather records Delhi has busted over the past few years –some of which I’ve compiled here— are those falling during the exceptionally frigid winter of 2021-2022.

After suffering anomalous cold in both December and January, India has now entered February in the same chilly vein.

It’s been so cold, in fact, that the national capital just experienced its coldest Feb day in 19 years (after observing its chilliest January day in a decade last week). On Thursday, Delhi’s temperature struggled to a high of 14.4C (57.9F) — a reading some 8C below the norm, and, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s coldest February day since the 14.3C (57.7F) observed back in 2003.

Yesterday was also Delhi’s fourth coldest February day in recorded history, behind Feb 1, 1970 (12.3C); Feb 21, 1954 (13.9C); and Feb 1, 2003 (14.3C). And with India’s cold conditions forecast to persist, and intensify, throughout the remainder of the month, those older benchmarks are looking under-threat.





Elsewhere

Record cold has been gripping much of North America of late, including Canada where anomalous lows some 22C below the seasonal average are currently being suffered.

In downtown Winnipeg, the “familiar” Kirkwood Block on Portage Avenue was gutted by fire on Wednesday. Crews were called to the two-storey building just after 9:30 AM to find it engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the inferno, the historic structure still stood, and it was soon encapsulated in ice due to the bitterly cold temperatures — the building’s facade frozen in time:





After 110 years, a sad end for the familiar Kirkwood Block on Portage Avenue, in downtown Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/pjTx4wnyKs — Brent Bellamy (@brent_bellamy) February 3, 2022



And finally in Europe, French gas stockpiles could be depleted before the end of winter, and operators must keep importing the fuel to meet demand in case of a cold snap, said the head of the country’s main gas-transmission network.

“We’ll probably be close to zero toward the end of March, and we remain vigilant on that topic,” GRTgaz chief Thierry Trouve said in a presentation in Paris Thursday, as Europe’s foot-shooting renewable roll out and shortsighted lack of investment in fossil fuels (or even nuclear) continues to bite.





Enjoy your weekend.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING–in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





