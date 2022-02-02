Cold Records Toppled In Japan; Major Snowfall Event Is Hitting The Alps; New Delhi’s “Unusually Harsh” Winter Has Killed 200; + Brace, USA…

Cold Records Toppled In Japan

Japan continues to suffer an exceptionally cold and snowy winter of 2021-2022.

Unprecedented snowfall, particularly in northern parts, started back in December.

The accumulations built and built, and soon benchmarks extending as far back as 1893 were falling:





#Snow records have been broken in Japan. Hikane has 73cm of snow on the ground, making it the heaviest for December since records began in 1893⛄



Meanwhile, #Sukayu, one of the snowiest inhabited areas in the world, has 213cm. Yet more snow is on the way.



The record snow continued into January, too:





Putting the work aside for a moment and just taking it all in – chasing sea effect #snow in #Tsunan #Japan



“It’s been an exceptionally snowy winter for Japan,” wrote Sayaka Mori in a recent tweet (embedded below). The accumulations at Sukayu, for example, reached 4.32m (14.2 feet) on Monday — the largest January totals since records began (back in 1980).





It's been an exceptionally snowy winter for Japan⛄#Sukayu had 432cm of #snow on the ground on Monday, making it the heaviest for January since records started in 1980.



In the meantime, Chitose had -25.4℃, tying the all-time record which began in 2003 (a bit short history).



The cold has also been noteworthy.

Chitose suffered -25.4C (-13.7F) this week — tying the locale’s all-time record.

And back on Jan 20, it was reported that 74% of the Japan’s weather stations were below the freezing mark, with a bone-chilling -27.7C (-17.9F) noted at Sumarinai, Hokkaido:





It's a cold day in #Japan 🇯🇵 with 74% of all the weather stations [913] below 0°C at 7 am.

The coldest station was Shumarinai (#Hokkaido) with -27.7°C.

Heavy #snowfall on the west coast of Honshu.

Graph and tables from @wni_jp & @JMA_bousai.

📷 Matsunoyama (#Niigata Prefecture).



Japan’s harsh wintry conditions show no signs of abating. In fact, much of Eastern Asia, including China, eastern Russia, Mongolia, and indeed Japan, are set for more anomalous lows and heavy snows, intensifying as February progresses:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 2 – Feb 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Feb 2 – Feb 18 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Major Snowfall Event Is Hitting The Alps

It’s been snowing heavily in parts of the Alps since Monday, and latest forecasts suggest there’s much more to come.

According to a report by inthesnow.com, Austria appears to have gotten the most powder so far with the Zillertal Arena (pictured below), reporting 50cm (20 inches) as of Tuesday with the flakes still coming down.







Resorts across Europe were bolstered by big December snowfalls, which got the season off to as great start; however, snow was somewhat lacking in January –with Europe’s chill mostly confined to the east– so the fresh snow is very welcome.

The latest forecast from skiweather.eu has 1.12m (3.7 feet) accumulating over the next two days alone:







While elsewhere in Europe, a foot is forecast in Bulgaria over the next few days and there are “powder days” forecast all week up in Scandinavia where there’s already been heavy dumpings since Monday — below is a shot of Bjorli, Norway:





Bjorli alpine resort, Norway [inthesnow.com].



Concluding things with the UK, Scotland’s mountains have once again turned white following the weekend’s snowstorms. And looking ahead, the models are calling for much more powder, raising hopes that Scottish resorts will be able to fully open soon:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Feb 2 – Feb 18 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



New Delhi’s “Unusually Harsh” Winter Has Killed 200

As reported by aljazeera.com, India’s capital New Delhi is shivering through an unusually harsh bout of winter cold that has been blamed for killing scores of homeless people and leaving other hard-up residents struggling to keep warm.

Last week, New Delhi suffered its coldest January day in a decade, but it’s the extent and prolonged nature of the cold that has this winter standing out, that and also how widespread the chill has been.

Bhopal, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradeshas and on the Tropic of Cancer, recently shivered through its coldest night in 55 years, with a low of 4C (39.2F). While in the north, record cold and snow have been impacting regions such as Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi itself has been no stranger to record-breaking cold over the past few years as low solar activity begins impacting temperatures (after a decade-or-so lag, likely due to ocean inertia). Among the city’s fallen benchmarks: It suffered its coldest December day in more than a century back in 2019; it also registered its chilliest months of October and November in 54 and 71 years, respectively, back in 2020; Delhi’s coldest May day in 70 years was logged in 2021; and the following month brought its lowest June temperature ever.

And now, most recently, the winter of 2021-2022 is also shaping up to be historically cold. Delhi’s maximum daily temperatures, according to India’s weather bureau, have been holding between 2C and 6C below normal for the majority of January.

Sunil Kumar Aledia of the Centre for Holistic Development, who works with New Delhi’s homeless population, said the city saw almost 200 deaths from exposure to the unusually harsh bouts of cold in January, 2022.

The mercury have been touching the single digits for much of the last few weeks — a trend, unfortunately, that is set to persist.



Brace, USA

Generational. Historic. Record-breaking. There are just a few of the ways meteorologists are describing the next few days in the United States as an Arctic air mass invades the majority of the CONUS.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security is reminding folks across Indiana to prepare for record snowfall. Bernie Beier said knowing what tools are available are the key to being able to get through the upcoming winter blast. Beier added that folk in Allen County can expect a travel advisory to be issued Tuesday night, and that it’s crucial for everyone to stay home if they can.

Indiana is one of 24 (or-so) states in line for a wintry walloping Wednesday through Friday as a monstrous band of snow and ice stretches some 2,300 miles across the United States — from central Texas to the northern tip of New England:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Feb 2 – Feb 6 [ tropicaltidbits.com ]



And for those fortunate enough to escape the snow, freezing lows will be the concern.

Those blues and pinks (shown below) –indicating below-average temperatures– will stretch from Greenland to Central America.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 2 – Feb 6 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



This will be Texas’ first test since the extreme cold and blackouts of February, 2021, which killed 700+. The state’s electricity prices surged to more than $1,000 a megawatt-hour for Friday when demand is expected to hit a new winter record.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 2 – Feb 8 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Such as pronounced plunge of polar cold is astonishing — and despite narrative-advancing cries of ‘Climate Change’, the real culprit for such a southerly dip in the jet stream is low solar activity (likely in combination with Earth’s waning magnetic field).

Low solar activity impacts Earth’s weather/climate via a number of different mechanisms, the most notable being the reduction of energy entering the jet streams. This reduction reverts the jets’ usual strong and straight ZONAL flows to weak and wavy MERIDIONAL ones, which, in turn, and depending on which side of the stream you’re on, means either a spell of unseasonably cold or warm weather and/or a period of unusually dry or wet conditions:







For more on the mechanisms, click the link below:







Of course, this is just one proposed theory–admittedly a well thought-out one, backed up data and science; but in the interest of balance, let’s counter that logic with some agenda-driving, fear-mongering stupidity. Here’s what the WP recently had to say on the subject:





Saturday’s tremendous coastal storm pushed a band of heavy snow into southern New England, burying cities under a snowpack up to two feet deep. These near-record [and in some cases record] snowfall totals continue an astonishing run of historic storms to impact the Northeast in recent years, probably attributed, in part, to anthropogenic climate change.

“Extreme snowstorms, even in the face of longer term declines in winter snow, are entirely consistent with the effects of global warming,” Justin Mankin, a professor at Dartmouth College who studies climate change and variability, said in a statement. “Storms like this are emblematic of the fact that we need to do a better job of managing their risks now to make us more resilient for the future.”



They think we’re schmucks. They even have this scientists, such as Justin Mankin, onboard with their garbage. But what a legacy to leave your grand kids. Mankin: ‘Unknowing puppet of the elite. A paid lackey, unable to think critically and apply logic’.

There are no “longer term declines in winter snow”! And this winter is no different; currently, Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass is riding 400 Gigatons above the 1982-2012 average:





[FMI]



And this year is no fluke.

Here’s a look at the winter of 2020-2021, which peaked at some 500 Gigatons above the norm last March:





Note also how far ahead we are this year, compared to last [FMI].



Mankin likely hasn’t even checked the data — he couldn’t have. Spineless scientists, like him, and there are many of them, feel safe parroting the prescribed narrative — they haven’t the backbone to ask pertinent questions, let alone stand up for the truth.





The ‘right side of history’ may only definitively be discovered in retrospect; but there is a test we can conduct now: Those on the ‘wrong side of history’ have ALWAYS shouted for censorship, i.e. the suppression of competing views and theories. This is because in the free market place of ideas theirs were not the most popular, and so coercion was required.





