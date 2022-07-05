All-Time Cold Records Fall In Australia; + Solar Activity Controls The Climate

All-Time Cold Records Fall In Australia

Following its best start to a ski season ever, conditions have anomalously cold and snowy across swathes of Australia.

June 2022 finished with a temperature anomaly of -0.1C below the multidecadal average, according to data supplied by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology–whatever that’s worth.







The unusual chill has extended into July, too, and hundreds of monthly low temperature records have fallen over the past two days alone–particularly across the northeastern state of Queensland, where even a number of all-time benchmarks have been toppled.





List of busted low temperature records, in Queensland alone.



Senior meteorologist Harry Clark said the combination of rain and cold temperatures was “extremely unusual” for July.

“Both in terms of the amount of rainfall and the extent of it, for what is one of our driest months of the year, but also for the extremely low maximum temperatures we’ve seen,” said Clarke. “Temperatures are looking more into what you might expect in Melbourne, or some of those southern capital cities where it’s the typical winter weather.”

Clarke confirmed that “many” cold weather records were broken across Queensland this week, with the standouts for him being Rockhampton peaking at only 12.5C (54.5F) yesterday, and Toowoomba struggling to just 7.6C (45.7F).

Other locales registered equally impressive readings: The Gold Coast Seaway set its coldest day of any month ever yesterday with 14C (57.2F); while further north, in Townsville, residents there suffered their coldest July day ever with a high of 15C (59F).

And most recently, Brisbane, the capital of Queensland –which had already registered its coldest start to a winter since 1904— has, today (July 5), gone and logged its coldest daily high in 22 years, reaching only 12.4C (54.3F).

For reference, Brisbane’s lowest-ever maximum remains the 12C (53.6F) set in July 2000; with the city’s third-coldest July maximum actually being yesterday’s 14.2C (57.6F) … but ‘catastrophic global warming’, you know … ?

And looking ahead, Australia’s Antarctic blast isn’t forecast to abate anytime soon — quite the opposite, in fact:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) July 4 – July 13 [tropicaltidbits.com].



Solar Activity Controls The Climate

The global temperature record since 1880 is highly correlated to solar activity, and solar activity is highly correlated to the harmonics of planetary motion.

The below chart is NASA’s Historical Total Solar Irradiance Reconstruction, Time Series.

What it reveals is that the IPCC and their MSM lapdogs picked an ideal starting year for their hypothesis, the perfect ‘low’ benchmark to which all future activity is to be compared.





Historical Total Solar Irradiance Reconstruction, Time Series –1610-2018 [ climate.nasa.gov ].



Studying the chart, the vertical gray line indicates the year 1880 –the supposed beginning of the industrial revolution (‘supposed’ because the revolution actually occurred between 1760 and 1840)— and it just so happens that 1880 received the lowest solar output since the Dalton Minimum (1790-1830). Also note that ‘flat-lining’ at the opening — the Maunder Minimum (1645-1715).

The chart also shows us that Total Solar Irradiance (TSI) has been cumulatively building since exactly 1880. The following 120+ years became so active and so sunspot-productive that it was designated as a Grand Solar MAXIMUM –the strongest maxima of the past 4,000 years, at that– and in turn, it led to a natural increase of the global average temperature.

Recently though, namely since the onset of Solar Cycle 24 (around 2008), activity on the sun has started to decrease, and although there is a complex and poorly understood lag between changes in solar activity and the global temperature (ocean thermal inertia being one likely culprit), as eminent Russian space scientist Habibullo Abdussamatov states: “[Nothing] will avert the onset of the next deep temperature drop, the 19th in the last 7500 years, which without fail follows after natural warming.”







The establishment’s cherry-picked starting point of 1880 recalls the Arctic sea ice extent debacle.

Those charged with pushing the global warming narrative (that is to say NOAA, NASA and the IPCC) chose the year 1979 to begin their referencing, which, akin to the gamesmanship on show above, was a very deliberate choice.

Unknown to most, we have reliable polar ice data extending back to the 1920s (much further if you include ice cores, of course), and what this historical data reveals is that our planet’s climate is cyclic; but more to the point, it shows that northern hemisphere sea ice extent was at an historically high level in 1979, but just five years prior had been at historically low levels.







The ebbing-&-flowing and melting-&-refreezing of the Arctic is even clearer in the ‘Vinnikov’ chart below. In addition, again note the historically high point of ‘sea ice amount’ NOAA begin their modern-day charts with.







This government obfuscation smacks you in the face. Hard. Worse still, this isn’t strictly obfuscation, this is fraud; because although these old records still exist, available for anyone to Google, NOAA have now replaced them with their own fake data which depicts an unexplainable decrease in Arctic sea ice during the 1970s:







This outright fraud is being used to promote a dangerous ideological reshaping of our world, one driven by the whim of a handful of powerful elites — and they’re winning, just look at the ongoing wealth transfer that’s taking place…

Resist the propaganda.

Instead, be driven by data and logic.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

