Fierce Cold Wave Sweeps East Asia, Chinese City Sees First Snow Since 1893; + “Dangerously Cold Temperatures” To Hit U.S. And Canada

Fierce Cold Wave Sweeps East Asia, Chinese City Sees First Snow Since 1893

A powerful Arctic front has engulfed the majority if Eastern Asia of late. Low temperature records are being toppled, as are snowfall benchmarks–particularity in Japan (as noted lat last week), but also in China…

The Chinese city of Xiamen, Fujian province (24N) witnessed extremely rare flakes on Sunday morning — it was the first time the city had seen snow in 129 years, since the January of 1893 (the Centennial Minimum). Snow settled ACROSS Southern China over the weekend, breaking many longstanding records: “It’s a subtropical climate!”, tweeted @SamJermy. “Really odd occurrence.”





Snow in Fujian province, South China today for the first time in over a decade. Some friends have been here 16yrs or more and never seen snow here. Its a subtropical climate! Really odd occurrence. pic.twitter.com/lMJbcboARs — Sam Victor Jermy (@SamJermy) February 21, 2022



Elsewhere in East Asia, the mercury dropped to 0.6C (33F) on the Tai Moh Shan Peak (955m) in Hong Kong; 2.9C (37F) on the Nong Ping (593m); while in Vietnam, to the south, rare snow has hit Mount Mao Son (1600m) in Lang Son Province after temperatures dropped to -0.4C (31F).







Sunday also saw some remarkably low daily maximum temperatures: Ngong Ping, Hong Kong reached just 4.6C (40F); Lang Son, Vietnam, climbed to just 6.6C (44F); Viengsay, Laos logged 7.5C (45.5F); and even Nong Khai, Thailand, saw highs of just 18.5C (65F) as Arctic air descended all the way down into the Gulf of Thailand.

Looking ahead, Eastern Asia’s freeze isn’t set to abate anytime soon, meaning additional low temp records are under threat:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) to Feb 23 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Likewise, so are the benchmarks for snow:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Feb 21 – March 9 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Also note the accumulations set to build in Western Japan during what has already been a historically snowy winter. In fact, heavy snow is, as of Monday, causing whiteout conditions in Hokkaido as a “bomb cyclone” combines with exceptionally frigid polar air:





A bomb cyclone (38hPa↓ in 24h) is hitting Hokkaido Monday.



Typhoon-like fierce winds and heavy #snow are causing #whiteout conditions, leading to numerous car accidents. pic.twitter.com/LUz43tnLy8 — Sayaka Mori (@sayakasofiamori) February 21, 2022

Strong winds and heavy snow hit the Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido, causing the cancellation of 683 train runs, as well as 136 flights, media reported on Monday.#Hokkaido #Japan https://t.co/2Hw5irDsiE pic.twitter.com/e5a0G73R8Q — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) February 21, 2022



“Dangerously Cold Temperatures” To Hit U.S. And Canada

An Arctic front continues to push deeper and deeper into the CONUS dragging in frigid air behind it — many local media outlets, including krtv.com and ksal.com, are calling the incoming temperatures “dangerously cold”.

After a few days of unseasonably mild temperatures, unseasonable cold is back in play–another example of the swings between extremes prevalent during times of historically low solar activity (such as we’re experiencing now).

According to the National Weather Service, the fierce chill, which began sweeping northern states, such as Montana, on Sunday, will drop down into the Midwestern U.S. Monday night. Overnight lows in Salina, central Kansas, for example, are forecast to break records Tuesday morning “as a dangerously cold arctic air mass settles over the area,” reports ksal.com — Tuesday’s low in Salina is forecast to be 2 or 3 degrees F, with the city’s record for Feb 22 currently the 3F set back in 1911 (solar minimum of cycle 14, during the Centennial Minimum).

Staying in KS, a Kansas City homeless man was rescued Thursday last week after being mistaken for a “pile of trash” under accumulating snow. The man had parked his wheelchair outside of Hope Faith, a daytime homeless shelter, while he waited for the facility to open. He was there for hours, and fell asleep under a tarp.

“What we thought was a pile of trash was actually a guest who has multiple sclerosis covered by a tarp while they slept in their wheelchair,” Hope Faith, the non-profit shelter, wrote in a Facebook post (embedded below). Volunteers, on realizing it was a man, quickly rushed him inside where they proceeded to warm him up with dry blankets and a hot beverage.







More than 7 inches of snow accumulated in Kansas City Thursday, a reading that busted the city’s previous daily snowfall record of 6 inches set way back in 1893 (again, during the Centennial Minimum). Hope Faith said it served more than 125 people throughout the day, with the shelter expecting similar numbers again Tuesday as the next polar air mass barrels in:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 21 – Feb 27 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Clear to see, this late-Feb freeze will descend much further south than Kansas — those “blues” and “purples” are set to stretch into Texas, and even further south, too, and beyond the border into Mexico. In fact, dangerously low temperatures will infect the vast majority of the CONUS this week, from Washington State in the West to Washington, DC in the East. And the snowfall will also be noteworthy, with records threatened from southern Arizona in the Southwest to New England in the Northeast:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Feb 21 – March 9 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And eyeing above the northern border, cold records will continue to fall in Canada, too.

The latest rounds of snow in Winnipeg, for example, have almost doubled the city’s normal snow cover for the time of year, according to Environment Canada: “We’re way above normal,” said meteorologist David Baggaley. Typically, the city will have seen 92.4 cm (36.4 inches) of snow by this point, but totals are at 156.6cm (61.7 inches) as of Feb 20.

Above average snowfalls have hit most of the southern Prairies this winter, and the region as a whole is currently on track to suffer its snowiest winter ever.

Winnipeg’s snow has already established itself as the third highest on record up to Feb 20, retired Environment Canada meteorologist and weather historian Rob Paola said on Twitter — it’s even outpacing the historically snowy winter of 1996-97 (solar minimum of cycle 23):





Seasonal snowfall in Winnipeg as of Feb 20 now up to a whopping 156.6 cm. If we look at Winnipeg snowfall records, that would be the 3rd highest seasonal snowfall on record up to Feb 20th, and is even outpacing the snowy winter of 1996-97 to this point #MBstorm pic.twitter.com/IAReefc0eN — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) February 20, 2022



“The message of the day would be just watch out for that extreme cold. It’s going to be brutally cold tonight and Monday morning, and again, it’s a cold spell that’s going to be lasting for several days. So we’ve just got to bundle up,” said Baggaley.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





