China’s Gas Prices Soar To Record Highs As Cold Wave Drains Supplies; Summer Chills Strike Tasmania; + Hundreds Of Low Temperature Records Fall Across The U.S.

China’s Gas Prices Soar To Record Highs As Cold Wave Drains Supplies

It’s been a historically frigid February in Eastern Asia, and those fierce wintry conditions are having a knock-on effect on the region’s energy supplies and, in turn, prices.

Looking to the Shanghai Petroleum & Natural Gas Exchange, China’s domestic liquefied natural gas price surged to a record-high on record-low temperatures, a scenario that may spur its importers to snap up cargoes from the spot market and further tighten global supplies, writes Bloomberg.

The national average price for the fuel, carried by trucks to factories or vehicle refueling stations, rallied nearly 80% in the last month to a record 8,114 yuan per ton (about $27.5 per million British thermal units) on Tuesday.

It’s been anomalously cold across China in recent weeks, from the northern mountains…





The northern mountainous areas of Guangdong, China. This winter is particularly cold. South China has experienced a cold wave for almost a month. pic.twitter.com/T0BQXjHaaG — Sharing travel (@lsjngs) February 21, 2022



…to the subtropical south:

Xiamen, Fujian saw snow for the first time in 129 years over the weekend; while rare, record-breaking flakes have also been noted across Southern China in recent days: “It’s a subtropical climate!”, tweeted @SamJermy. “Really odd occurrence.”





Snow in Fujian province, South China today for the first time in over a decade. Some friends have been here 16yrs or more and never seen snow here. Its a subtropical climate! Really odd occurrence. pic.twitter.com/lMJbcboARs — Sam Victor Jermy (@SamJermy) February 21, 2022



Temperatures in Beijing have held well-below the seasonal average for the majority of February, as the yhave across much of China — and looking ahead, the forecast is for more of the same as the week progresses.



Summer Chills Strike Tasmania

My inbox is full of anecdotal reports that Australia is experiencing an unusually nippy summer, particularly its eastern regions. This follows what was a very chilly 2021 across the Aussie continent: the country’s chilliest year of the past decade.

Supporting these emails comes the news that the mercury in the little down of Liawenee, Tasmania dropped to -3.5C (25.7F) on Tuesday morning (Feb 22) — the region’s lowest February temperature since the -3.6C (-25.5F) set back in 1989.





Summer cold spell in #Tasmania: The little town of Liawenee located at 1055m asl dropped to -3.5C on 22 February, only 0.1C above the February lowest temperature since 1989 when its climatic data starts. pic.twitter.com/VtrSCFlyAU — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) February 22, 2022



Australia is beginning to cool in line with the rest of the planet, the data clearly shows that: 2021 was the continent's coldest year in a decade.







Hundreds Of Low Temperature Records Fall Across The U.S.

It’s been a glacial start to the week for many Americans as winter 2021-22, rather than abating as the calendar nears March, has instead intensified. Low temperature records are being toppled left, right, and center as Arctic air continues its expansion east and south.

As visualized in coolwx.com‘s unofficial temperature graphic (shown below), for the 24 hours through 08:00 (UTC) Feb 23, hundreds of daily record low temperatures have either been broken or tied, particularly across central and western regions:



The wind chill figures have also proven dangerous, approaching 50 degrees below zero in some locations.

“With wind chills this cold, frostbite could happen in minutes,” warned the National Weather Service. Wind chill advisories extend as far south as northern Texas, where lows are expected to dip below zero Tuesday night in Amarillo.

Accumulating snow has caused problems, too.

The storm walloped the Upper Midwest with heavy snow and thick ice on Monday and Tuesday, creating perilous travel conditions and closing scores of schools and businesses. The NWS issued a blizzard warning for parts of the Dakotas on Tuesday: “Travel is discouraged,” the weather service said. While in nearby Wisconsin, the past 36 hours –to Tues evening– delivered 30 inches of snow to the city of Washburn, located just east of Duluth, Minnesota.

More of the same is in the forecast as that Arctic air mass continues its buildout east and south.

The below GFS run takes us through the weekend:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 22 – Feb 28 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Feb 23 – March 11 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Elsewhere

While its been a mild winter for Western Europe (with the continent’s chill largely confined to the East), heavy snow has still been hitting its mountain ranges, including the Alps…

On Tuesday, storm “Antonia” delivered feet of fresh powder to the Swiss Alps:







