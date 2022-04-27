Century-Old Lows Fall Across Iowa; Toronto’s Delayed Spring; + La Niña “Struggling To Break”, Expected To Linger Into Winter

Century-Old Lows Fall Across Iowa

Vast, record-breaking pockets of Arctic air are continuing to invade North America this week, even as the calendar nears May.

On Tuesday morning, at least five Iowa cities set record low temperatures for the date: Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids, Huron, and Burlington all busted benchmarks, with Sioux City tying the other.

Ottumwa saw a temperature of 26F at 6 a.m. Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 29F set in 1926; Cedar Rapids dipped to 22F, busting its old low of 24 set way back in 1907; Huron dropped to 21F, usurping the old record of 22F from 1931; Burlington suffered 30F and in the process pipped its previous low of 31F, which was set in 1976; and finally, Sioux City’s 25F tied the low from 1950.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) April 26 – May 5 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



This rare late-April chill is being felt across a large swathe of North America, not just Iowa:



And the anomalous freeze is negatively impacting crop planting, compounding the misery caused by the ‘controlled demolition’ of our food supply–such as the massively-reduced planting in the Ukraine and Russia (who supply 30% of the world’s grain), and the refusal of the Russian Federation to supply fertilizers (and grain itself) to ‘unfriendly’ nations: no fertilizers (or herbicides/pesticides–also reduced) = drastically lower crop yields.

This crisis will be coming to a head soon, perhaps even by harvest time 2022 (Sept/Oct).

Prepare for the ‘penny to drop’ among the masses — expect a price shock, perhaps shortages and even rationing.

I know this message is on the extreme side, conspiratorial even, but the historical literature is littered with such collapses, shortages, suffering, and famines–and back during periods of history when a majority of the people grew their own food, too.

There is a collapse inbound.

It’s baked in, all-but guaranteed — and it’s one fully orchestrated by the elites.

How will the masses handle the silos running dry, or all the poultry being culled (in the name of “bird flu”)? Picture the sheer panic at the sight of empty grocery store shelves, and that sinking realization of “what now?”.

How do you think our modern fragile society will fare when the state’s sustaining teat is removed? It will be chaos. Truly. Looting, fire and death. But it’s from these ashes that TPTB will rise, and with no meaningful resistance they will be free ‘build back better’ in whatever totalitarian order they see fit. The ‘lucky’ surviving 20-30%, now beaten down and hungry after months/years of struggle, strife and the omnipresent threat of starvation will mercifully accept any proposed regime, no matter how draconian, authoritarian or backwards, because it will surely beat seeing your children go hungry.

This, at least to me, appears to be their plan. I can find no other reasoning. They kindly set-up the sections of society for us, and got us utterly dependent on them, but like a domino run they’ve now triggered the first one and have created a chain reaction of disruption–a collapse that their now idly standing by and watching without a thought of intervention even as mass starvation looms.







Toronto’s Delayed Spring

As in the U.S., spring is proving something of a ‘no show’ north of the border, too.

Taking Toronto as our example, the Ontario capital is on the cusp of busting a historical record.

According to The Weather Network meteorologist Rachel Modestino, if the city doesn’t hit 20F by May 3 then this year will have seen the latest 20C (68F) since 1993 — and looking at the forecast, this seems highly likely.

Also entirely possible, again according to Modestino, is Toronto not seeing its first 20F much further into May, which would threaten the city’s all-time latest 20C (68F)-day, currently held by May 19, 1978.

“Next week will be a roll of the dice when it comes to 20C weather, as we will need a well-timed sunny break with a southerly breeze to get it, but the odds are beginning to stack up against us,” said Modestino.





La Niña “Struggling To Break”, Expected To Linger Into Winter 2022-23

La Niña is an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon that is the colder counterpart of El Niño, as part of the broader El Niño–Southern Oscillation climate pattern — the latest forecast for a prolonged or ‘double-dip’ La Niña is noteworthy.

Very briefly, La Niña is characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific (region 3.4). The climate pattern tends to generate colder, snowier conditions across much of North America, Europe and Asia, and a wetter, stormier weather in Australia.







Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says the experts had expected La Niña to fade this spring. Moreover, La Niña conditions commenced in mid-2020 and then made a surprise return in late-2021 –with NOAA infamously tweeting “she’s baaaaaaaaack!“– but for La Niña to persist through 2022 would be something really quite unusual.

Shown below is the monthly sea surface temperatures of region 3.4.

Revealed is 1) the first La Niña ‘dip’, 2) the return in late-2021, and 3) the new down turn as of March 2022–when experts saw us climbing above the ‘La Niña threshold’:







The below ‘upper-ocean’ temperature anomaly chart also clearly shows the prevailing cold, through early-April:







While the latest high-resolution depth analysis ‘under’ the ENSO regions also confirms the return of colder-than-normal temperatures:







Looking ahead, the ENSO forecast from the CFSv2 (shown below) has the current cooling extending deep into 2022, perhaps even well into the winter of 2022/2023 — a rare 3-year cold event.





In North America, the main feature of a La Niña winter is a persistent high-pressure system in the North Pacific. This usually sees the jet stream descend from the NW down into the SE, bringing colder weather conditions with it:







While a La Niña summer tends to see blocking high-pressure system in the North Pacific:







However, I contend that these are unprecedented climatic times that we’re entering into, driven by historical low solar activity, electrical changes, and increased cosmological forcings (such as an influx of cosmic rays) — in other words, it’s a wait and see…





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

