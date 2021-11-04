“Cannibal” CME Sparks Strong Geomagnetic Storms

A “Cannibal” Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) hit Earth’s magnetic field on Wednesday, November (~20:00 UT).

The impact sparked a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm:







Intense auroras were observed around the Arctic Circle.

Aurora tour guide Markus Varik photographed the outburst from Tromsø, Norway:





Markus Varik , Nov 3



Varik is one of the most experienced guides in Norway, reports spaceweathernews.com.

“Even I was impressed,” he says.

“The auroras were strong, one of the best displays in years.

“I am very tired, but happy.”

The solar flare responsible for last night’s display may have only registered as an M-class (so much weaker than the X-Flare from the end of October), but there are other factors to consider when rating the potential atmospheric impact of a resulting CME.

In addition to these recent flarings originating from different hemispheres of the sun, which meant that their magnetism was different, the flares duration is the second factor to consider, and this most recent flaring –the M-class– was a long one, much longer than the “jab” that was the X-1 from a few days prior:





Short-duration X-Flare circled in green (left), longer-duration M-Flare circled in red (right).



Another factor to take into account, and as the name “cannibal” would suggest, a CME can “eat” its own kind.

As Dr. Tony Phillips of spaceweathernews.com explains:

“On Nov. 2nd, sunspot AR2891 hurled a fast CME toward Earth. As it approached our planet, it overtook at least one other CME and swallowed it. The mashed-up pair struck Earth on Nov. 3rd (2000 UT). Solar wind data from the DSCOVR spacecraft showed a stairstep structure (shown below) indicative of two or more CMEs pressed together.”







Earth is now passing through the CME’s wake.

Storm conditions have subsided to category G1 (minor) with occasional episodes of G2 (moderately strong) — this means auroras may be visible in northern-tier US states such as Minnesota and Montana.

“Dark skies are essential, so get away from city,” recommends Dr. Phillips — good advice all-round.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.



Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.



