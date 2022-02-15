Canadian Trucks Running Day And Night To Clear Record-Smashing Snowfall As Northern Hemisphere Snow Mass Pushes Higher

While the words “truckers” and “Canada” evoke a certain imagery these days (of a battle against tyranny), hundreds of dump trucks are embroiled in a different kind of fight right now, one versus the elements, versus the unprecedented accumulations of SNOW.

400 trucks are working to clear the streets of Moncton after a year of record snow continues to besiege the New Brunswick city. The trucks, filled to the brim with powder, are entering the snow dump on Berry Mills Road day and night — in order to make room for more snow.

“So right now we’re averaging about 300 trips per day to the snow dump here alone, and during our peak times that actually gets over 400,” said Austin Henderson, manager of strategic communications for the City of Moncton.

“You can imagine all of that snow is coming from different streets, residential areas throughout the city and it’s coming here so that our crews can have room to clear the sidewalks, widen the streets and get our full network back open.”

January, 2022 saw historic volumes of snow sweep Moncton, and that snow is staying put after more storms hit in February, reports cbc.ca, one of which went on for several days. There is more snow on the ground now than there was during the record-smashing winter of 2015. Tellingly, and following the increasing trend of snowfall witnessed between 2011 and 2015, the city decided to enlarge the snow dump at Berry Mills Road and also to construct another snow-storage facility in the Caledonia area. AGW Party prophesies of “decreasing winter snowfall” have proved catastrophically inaccurate — snow in Moncton has soaed into uncharted territory in recent years:





And for those claiming this event is localized and not indicative of planet as a whole, no, Northern Hemisphere Snow Mass has also been on a similarly impressive trajectory. Embedded below is peak of the 2020-2021 season, followed by 2021-2022 (to Feb 13) — both reveal readings comfortably above the 1982-2012 average (by as much as 500 Gigatons):





NH Snow Mass, peaking March 2021 [FMI].

NH Snow Mass, to Feb 13, 2022 [FMI].



“A lot of residents have noticed that the streets are very narrow and a lot of sidewalks are getting done much more slowly than they usually would be,” continued Henderson. The challenge is the compounded effect of back-to-back storms, and by the time the last few storms rolled through (in late-Jan/early-Feb) the clogging had become highly problematic.







“To even get the sidewalks open or widen the streets we need to get rid of that snow, because otherwise there’s quite literally nowhere for it to go,” said Henderson — and that’s where the snow dump comes in:





Snow is unloaded at the Moncton snow dump, where a plow packs it in, and a blower comes along and sprays it up to create a snow mountain. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)





For now, there is still room at the dump, but considering it’s only mid-Feb in a year that has already packed record-snowy punches, Henderson is planning for the fact that it might — these extraordinary circumstances, he added, and the city is taking extra measures to cope.







Despite the reality of unprecedented NH snow, the MSM are still peddling their ‘catastrophic global warming’ claptrap. Just yesterday, the newrepublic.com was asking “How Many Ski Seasons Are Left?” and spuriously claiming that “winter is dying”.

The article cites snow shortages at Sapporo, Japan during last season’s Snow Festival–I presume it was last season’s, because this year Japan has been logging recording-breaking accumulations: Sapporo City’s snow depth had reached 133cm (4.4ft) in early Feb, 2022, which is 1) double its annual average, and 2) the highest 130>cm this early in the season since at least 1946 (solar minimum of cycle 17). Moreover, far heavier falls have accumulated elsewhere, including the 5.6m (18.4ft) in Charmant Hiuchi which made for Japan’s snowiest winter in recorded history:





Heavy #snow in #Japan 🇯🇵!#Sapporo had a snow depth of 133 cm yesterday, one of the highest so early in Feb.



560 cm Charmant Hiuchi

550 cm Kiroro Snow W.

530 cm Yudonosan

529 cm Takogura

510 cm Geto Kogen

505 cm Shimooritate

500 cm Seki Onsen

439 cm Sukayu#Niigata @hepomodeler pic.twitter.com/Z8E28EqNC2 — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) February 7, 2022



These are facts that the New Republic either didn’t bother to check, or, worst still, didn’t want you to know about. But thanks to the modern ‘factory’ schooling system, the dutiful masses have been dissuaded from conducting their own research and/or from applying their own logic and principles to their perceived reality — they simply take each and every official agenda as read.

This is ideal for an establishment hellbent on control, but it is the killer of freewill and of mental health. It declasses us humans to the status of sheep: dutiful, easily rounded, led, and ultimately controlled — and the vast majority don’t even see it. Worst still, many people take it a step further: If the fabricated reality laid out before them is one of “crisis” then they become so consumed by it –and in turn passionate (scared)– that they deem it necessary to take to the streets and demand political action to combat said “emergency”. They lose sleep over this constructed materiality, even though it bares no resemblance to actual reality; and furthermore, they fight all those that dare question the narrative, labeling them as heretics/conspiracy theorists.

Despite 4+ decades of ‘catastrophic anthropogenic global warming’, the warmest U.S. winter on record remains that of 1931-32. During this period much of the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and Northeast suffered exceptional warmth and very little snow. Modern climate models along with UHI-skewed temperature datasets (the latter with a very poor global coverage) can lay on the dread as much as they want, but in reality, and as per the most reliable data we have (the satellites), a stark cooling has occurred since 2016: Earth’s average temperature is down 0.68C since then, and all indications point to the fall not being over yet, with it atually set to intensifying and compound in line with ever-decreasing solar activity and our planet’s ever-waning magnetic field strength.

This is a forecast, of course — I have no crystal ball.

But things are playing out as expected:

Solar output continues to decrease; Earth’s magnetosphere continues to wane; the global average temperature continues to fall; while the global snow pack continues to rise (see above). What more evidence do folk require in order to ditch the failed AGW hypothesis? But to that point, people are content to place an ideologue above truth: “The masses have never thirsted after truth. They turn aside from evidence that is not to their taste, preferring to deify error, if error seduces them. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim” — Gustave Le Bo.







Elsewhere

After its coldest coreless winter on record, Antarctica recently registered its first -50C of the year (on Feb 12).





First -50C of the year in #Antartica. On 12 February the Japanese Base of Dome Fuji (Dome F) dropped to -50.1C. Unlike the coastal and Peninsula, The Plateau uses to cool up fast shortafter the summer solstice. pic.twitter.com/h35SsZpNZ5 — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) February 13, 2022



While in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack to issue a federal Disaster Declaration for the many counties impacted by the recent record-breaking freezes.

DeSantis had already issued an executive order declaring cold-related states of emergency across 30 counties, but now the Governor is asking the federal government for help to recover the losses incurred, which have been crippling in some areas.

“Florida’s farmers play a key role in our State’s economy and my administration is committed to their recovery from the recent freezing temperatures,” DeSantis said.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





