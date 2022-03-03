Canada’s Exceptionally Cold February; Corsica Suffers Coldest March Day On Record As Arctic Air Sweeps Europe: Heavy Snow Forecast For Ukraine (As Nation’s Grain Exports Stall)

Canada’s Exceptionally Cold February

February in Canada held very cold. The nation’s temperature anomaly finished at an impressive -1.36C below the 1991-2020 baseline. It was especially chilly in the central areas — as much as -6C below the norm in Yellowknife.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist (???) at Environment Canada, said the mean daily temperature recorded for February was –16.9C (1.6F), which is almost a full five degrees lower than average for the month.

"Five degrees is considerably below average," said Kimbell. "And we had quite a few days of minus 30 degrees overnight lows. In fact, you hit –36 on February 24th, and –34.5 on February 25th."





Canada’s Feb, 2022 Temp Anomalies [ @Pat_wx ].



February followed what was a very cold January, too, amplifying the misery for Canadians: “If people were moaning about [the cold], it’s for good reason,” added Kimbell. “It’s entirely warranted, because five degrees below normal in the middle of wintertime is very cold.”

Along with the anomalous freeze, unusually high volumes of snow were also noted: 67cm (2.2ft) settled last month at Hazelwood Lake, just north of Thunder Bay, with the long-term February average at the site sitting at just 27cm (10.6 inches).

It is unusual to have both a cold and snowy month, noted Kimbell, as it tends to be drier when the temperature drops.





Thunder Bay, Ont., received more than double its average Feb snow.



Corsica Suffers Coldest March Day On Record As Arctic Air Sweeps Europe

The start of meteorological spring in Europe brought with it an unexpected return winter–frigid conditions that are only set to intensify March progresses.

Corsica –France’s mountainous Mediterranean island– was hit by low level frosts on Wednesday, March 2. Thermometers bottomed out at -6.1C (21F) at Figari, making for the coldest March day on records (since the station began operations back in 1979).





A very cold air mass currently covers central Europe, including its southern part. The depression present in the Mediterranean has thus brought cold air back to Corsica.



-6.1°C minimum temperature at Figari, a March record for this station opened in 1979 (previous record -5.1°C, March 1988).



Europe is forecast an intensification of these wintry conditions over the coming weeks, delaying the onset of spring.



Heavy Snow Forecast For Eastern Ukraine…

Significant snowfall is expected to spread across eastern Ukraine over the next couple of days, resulting in poor visibility, difficult travel conditions and widespread totals of between 6-12 inches, more on the country’s higher elevations.

While light snow is already falling, heavier flurries will move in on Thursday, lasting through Saturday. Kharkiv and Donetsk could each see more than 10 inches, falling mostly on Thursday/Friday in Donetsk and Friday/Saturday in Kharkiv.





March 1st and a light covering of snow in Kyiv. It's meteorological Spring!



In addition to the snow, winds are also expected to pick up. While temperatures will hold unusually cold for the time of year, around the freezing mark. And looking further ahead, an even colder air mass looks set to move in next week:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 11 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



A quick word on the conflict: It is, of course, a far more complex situation than the MSM is painting. If you think the U.S. and its NATO allies are the ‘good guys’ in all this then you are hopelessly ignorant; there are no good guys, only geopolitical maneuvering, war profiting, and, as is always the case with such endeavors, the suffering of innocent people (including soldiers).





A light covering of snow covers a Russian soldier lying dead on a Ukrainian street. He's surrounded by the remains of yet another destroyed Russian column in Ukraine.



…As Nation’s Grain Exports Stall

Understandably, the Ukraine has been failing to fulfill its grain contracts of late, which is negatively impacting some import nations, including South Korea, where the loss of exports from Ukrainian ports leaves a hard-to-fill gap.

Feed producers based in South Korea could be forced into declaring force majeure on some of their contracts in the coming weeks, reports agricensus.com. Ukrainian ports stopped their operations and spot prices shot higher after Russia invaded on Feb 24. Data suggests some 300,000 mt of corn bound for South Korea has been trapped by the conflict, with this loss of pre-booked Black Sea supply considered almost impossible to replace at such short notice.

“They (South Korean feed makers) will probably face a supply issue by April… For the time being, they need to buy as much as they can to replace that supply for April and May arrival and then think what next,” one Singapore-based trader said.

The Korea Feed Association entered the market on Wednesday to buy 204,000 mt of corn for delivery between April 15-June 25; however, they ended up buying just 134,000 mt of corn for delivery between May 5 and June 25. Also, the average price paid was also far more expensive–at some $62/mt above what Major Feedmills Group had paid on Feb 9, for example,



Elsewhere

It will feel wintry across much if the U.S. this week, including in New York State where a snow system is working its way towards the region once again, set to will deliver a shot of accumulating snow into early Thursday.

According to the NWS, Batavia to Rochester will receive 3 inches of snow, with potentially greater amounts up at Oswego and Pulaski, NY. Those east of Lake Ontario should see more snow. And more inches still are possible for the Finger Lakes.

Latest GFS runs have been hinting at a powerful Arctic Outbreak come mid-March, a setup they’re doubling-down on:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 8 – March 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 3 – March 19 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





[Featured Image: Fallen Russian Soldier In Snow, Tyler Hicks, @nytimes].