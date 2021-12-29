California’s Snowiest December On Record (17 Feet), Duluth Declares First Ever Snow Emergency, + Record-Breaking Cold Continues To Grip Western Canada

California’s Snowiest December On Record (17 Feet)

Sierra snowpack accounts for 30 percent of the fresh water across the entire state of California, and the pack is currently at unprecedented levels for the month of December.

“We have gotten incredible amounts of snow over the last couple of weeks,” said CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray.

As of December 27, statewide snowpack was standing at 153% of the average to date, and 50 percent of what is expected by April 1 (the end of the snow season).

“We have actual set records,” said Gray. “This has been the snowiest December on record.”

According to the latest data compiled by UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, this month’s snowpack now stands at over 202 inches (nearly 17 feet / 5.2 meters), accumulations that comfortably best the prior all-time record of 179 inches set back in the December of 1970.

Berkeley researchers said the snow was “deep and hard to get through,” and it took them 40 minutes to get to where the measurements are taken just 150 feet away from the lab’s front door.





However, even in the face of all this, even as all-time, record-smashing snow literally smacks these researchers in the face, this was the message they felt compelled to convey: As climate change accelerates and winter temperatures increase, snowfall is expected to decrease.

Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and station manager of the Sierra snow lab, continued: “Ultimately, what’s happening right now in terms of climate change with our precipitation here on the summit is that we’re actually seeing increasing precipitation, but the difference is we’re seeing a reduction in snowfall and an increase in rain” … “So that matches our warming signal; with that warming, we have actually moved away from some of our snowfall.”

They’re all over the place, aren’t they — warm-mongers, such as Schwartz, have been charged with keeping a spiraling, complex lie straight, and they’re failing, miserably. Their models and alarmist rhetoric are stretching ever-further from our climatic reality, yet their trust in The Message is unwavering, even as they spend 40 minutes wading through feet upon feet upon feet of snow to reach a measuring station just 50 yards away.

Mother Nature continues to mock the catastrophists, including those ‘scientists’ that –just a few weeks ago– produced a study claiming that snow in the Sierras could be all-but gone in just a few short decades: Should greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated, so the study goes, winters of low snow, or even no snow, could become a regular occurrence in as little as 35 years:







Schwartz said it himself, too, concluding: Record-breaking snowfall aside, “we’re not going to have [snow] for a whole lot longer. So when we have months like this, I’m very excited for them.”





Back in the real world, heavy snow is forecast to continue throughout the week (see GFS below), which will not only add to California’s already record-breaking December totals, but also to the Northern Hemisphere’s snow mass as a whole, which is now pushing approx. 350 Gigatons above the 1982-2012 average (as of Dec 27), according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), and accelerating:







GFS Total Snowfall (Dec 29 – Jan 14):

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Dec 29 – Jan 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



GFS Temp Anomalies (Dec 29 – Jan 12):

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Dec 29 – Jan 12 [tropicaltidbits.com].



Duluth Declares First Ever Snow Emergency

The West’s historic cold and snow is now spreading eastwards, including into the midwestern state of Minnesota where snow totals, as of Monday morning, had hit 18 inches in St. Mathias, south of Brainerd, according to the NWS.

The snow persisted through Monday and Tuesday, and by Tuesday afternoon, after another yet another storm hit the North Shore, the port city of Duluth declared its first ever snow emergency.

The emergency went into effect 1PM Tuesday and is set to end 6PM Wednesday (unless another round of snow sweeps the city) — all vehicles had to be cleared from snow emergency routes by 9PM on Tuesday to avoid being ticketed or towed.





A snow plow drives up an icy Lake St. on Sunday morning in Duluth, Minnesota. [Alex Kormann]



Before now, Duluth did not have the criteria or infrastructure in place to declare a snow emergency; but over the summer, the city installed more than 2,200 snow emergency signs and created emergency routes for plowing — a curious move given that “global warming” is soon about to disappear snowfall entirely.





Record-Breaking Cold Continues To Grip Western Canada

In another blow to those AGW heat-seekers, extreme cold continues to grip the Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta this week, which is holding many thermometers at record low readings.

The entire province of Alberta remains under an extreme cold warning, as a “prolonged deep freeze” is set linger well into next week, according to Environment Canada — temperatures are forecast to hold well-below the seasonal average with wind chill values continuing to touch –55C (-67F).

As reported by cbc.ca, the breathtaking temperatures saw at least 15 communities across the province set new daily temperature records on Monday alone, including Edmonton International Airport’s –41.6C (-42.9F), which busted the old record of -38C (-36.4F) set in 1992; the Airdrie area dropping to –40.6C (-41.1F), which broke the previous record of –36.1C (33F) from 1968; and Banff usurping the 1934 benchmark of -34.4C (-29.9F) with a new record of –37.2C (-35F).

Western Canada’s extreme cold forced B.C. ferries to shut down a ship due to frozen pipes and inoperable washrooms; snow-clearing workers sent home in Edmonton due to conditions being “too risky”; and Calgarians facing issues like bursting pipes, long wait times for battery boosts, and increased risk of frostbite as the wind chill there touches -43C (-45.4F).

It’s a similar scenario south of the border, too, in Washington sate, where record lows are also prevailing.

“Make sure all your hose faucets are disconnected and covered,” Dom Ulrich with Southwest Plumbing told KIRO 7 TV; “you can use a Styrofoam cover, you can cover it with rags, plastic bags, anything — just to help insulate it and keep it from the cold temperatures.”

Ulrich said you may not know the extent of frozen pipe damage until things warm up — that’s when the water will start to leak through any cracks that formed.





