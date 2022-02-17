Bureau Of Meteorology’s Annual Report Doesn’t Link Humans To Climate Change, Also Shows Australia Is Cooling

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology’s latest annual climate report doesn’t link human activity to global warming (though the agency does continue to insinuate it) — and thanks to the dogged efforts of no-nonsense Aussie politician Malcolm Roberts, the BOM has admitted as much.

Roberts writes: Whenever I ask politicians to prove climate change is real and caused by humans they always point to the Bureau of Meteorology report, State of the Climate. But the report only publishes temperatures and observations, it doesn’t link any changes with carbon dioxide created by humans. The BOM admits in questioning (linked below) that the report itself simply confirms that the climate is variable without attributing a cause for it. If this is the case, why do politicians and so-called experts keep claiming this report proves carbon dioxide from humans is a danger and must be cut?







Moreover, the last two annual climate reports reveal the Aussies continent has actual COOLED, yet the agency has slyly tweaked the wording and date-ranges used in its reports so as not to draw attention to it — they are lying by omission.

This was noticed by Jennifer Marohasy, an Australian scientist and author. The below text is lifted from her website:

At the beginning of each year, normally within the first week, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology release their annual climate statement for the previous year with comment about how much hotter it is relative to temperatures back to 1910.

Two years ago (Jan 9, 2020) it was reported in the Sydney Morning Herald: We’ve seen clear trends in maximum, minimum and average temperatures across Australia … the country had warmed about 1.4 degrees since 1910, most of it since 1950. Last year (Jan 8, 2021) the BOM’s annual climate statement included comment that Australia’s climate has warmed on average by 1.44 degrees Celsius since records began in 1910. And now this year (Feb 8, 2022) the annual climate statement includes comment that Australia’s climate has warmed on averaged 1.47 degrees Celsius between when national records began in 1910 and 2020. Though interestingly, it was reported as 1.4 in the Sydney Morning Herald a month earlier.

In fact, temperatures in the official ACORN-SAT database have been coming down for the last two years, but the management at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology don’t seem able to acknowledge this reality.

To be clear, the quoted warming of 1.4 °C could relate to the period 1910 to 2019 (inclusive), with 1.44 °C being the value based on ACORN-SAT version 2.1 and 1.47 °C being the value based on ACORN-SAT version 2.2. This is the opinion of Chris Gillham, who maintains a wonderful resource at waclimate.net. He has calculated that ACORN-SAT 2.2’s mean temperature to be 0.77 °C warmer in 2021 than in 1910, with unadjusted (raw) historical values being just 0.25 °C warmer.

The Bureau’s wording is ambiguous — ‘when national records began in 1910 and 2020’ could mean to the beginning, or end, of 2020 — the wording is ambiguous enough that officialdom might not be technically wrong, and the average person might not realize that they are being dubbed out of two years of data: the last two years of data!

The alternative explanation, which I’m giving in this update (Feb 12, 2022), is that the 1.4 is actually the linear rate of warming. It is more normally calculated as a rate per year (0.0133) or per hundred years (1.33), but can be calculated as 1.49 °C for the period 1910 to 2021. Using just the ACORN-SAT values to the end of 2020, the value is 1.47, and to the end of 2019 1.45. The rate is continuing to increase because while the last two years have been cooler, considering the values back to 1910 in the ACORN-SAT database, the last two years are on average warmer.





Australia is beginning to cool, in line with the rest of the planet: 2021 was the continent’s coldest year in nearly a decade. The powers that be are lying to us, lying by omission. It stands that if no agenda was in play, and government scientists were led purely by the data without bias, then there would be no issue with them openly communicating this cooling data with us — a trend which began globally in 2016:







The COLD TIMES appear to be returning, the mid-latitudes REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





