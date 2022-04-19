Is Bird Flu The Next ‘Scapegoat’ For The Collapse?; Record Cold Grips Canadian Prairies; + Manam Erupts To 45,000 Feet

Is Bird Flu The Next ‘Scapegoat’ For The Collapse?

In recent months, TPTB have been warning of the next pandemic and have been stressing that in all likelihood it will be “much worse”–and when these elites tell us something we best pay heed because they have the power to shape reality.

The first cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been -we’re told to believe- confirmed in Pennsylvania in a flock of commercial layer chickens on a Lancaster County poultry farm. This marks the first confirmed case of HPAI in the state’s commercial poultry since an outbreak in 1983-1984, according to the USDA and the APHIS.

“While there is no risk to the public, and poultry and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly, HPAI is highly infectious and can be fatal to domestic birds (chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys),” reads a USDA statement.

As of April 15, 2022, 27 other U.S. states are currently experiencing positive cases of Avian Flu in commercial poultry, according to a recent agricensus.com report, but as of yet no human cases of the virus have been detected, at least not in the States.

Genetic analysis reveals that the virus is being spread by infected wild birds, with wild birds in Pennsylvania confirmed to be infected back in March. The CDC has called the outbreak “primarily an animal health issue,” adding that it “poses low risk to the public.” Still, a task force will carry out the response plan, which includes public education and outreach as well as minimizing risk factors though “strict biosecurity measures and continued surveillance, testing, and management”.

Trading has suffered because of the spread, as importers like China have blocked imports from many US states. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has also implemented measures to protect Canada’s poultry from outbreaks by restricting imports of live birds, bird products, and by-products from states affected by HPAI. However, if the outbreak is in the wild bird population then these efforts are likely in vain.

The upshot is, of course, shortages and skyrocketing prices of both poultry and eggs–and they claim inflation will start cooling off in April…? The average wholesale price of a dozen eggs cost less than $2 just four months ago. But according to data from the USDA, 12 eggs now costs $3, and that’s on the rise. Year-on-year, the average weekly price of large eggs is up 44%. While the price of wholesale poultry –which rose 4% in Feb alone– is forecast to rise 12% over the course of the year, in part because of the outbreak, but also because of crippling-high fuel prices and other supply chain issues, according to the USDA.

The outbreak, even if it doesn’t make the ‘leap’ to humans, is already aiding their Great Reset. The purchase of live poultry is now restricted or banned in many states which is hindering people’s ability to become self-sufficient.

EVERY global event is now advancing their shift to Totalitarianism.

Their controlled demolition of society is playing out, now.

Each disaster -from CAGW, to COVID, to the war, to now bloody bird flu- is, along with driving the collective mental health of society into the gutter, pricing everyday essentials out of the reach of ordinary folk. The aim? To break the masses, to have them on their knees themselves demanding for whatever solutions the globalists propagandize–no matter how intrusive or restrictive.

The masses can’t be trusted: They let their governments lock them inside their homes for a flu that didn’t pose a threat to 90+% of the population, and they also allowed criminally guilty, profiteering corporations to pump them full of untested drugs. According to official ONS data in the UK, COVID had an average age of death of 83 years which is older than the average life expectancy.

We must do all we can to combat their dystopian plans for the future of humanity — their Great Reset.

A great many good-numbered resistances must be formed.

We must build a secure future for our family, off-grid and growing our own.

I believe that EVERYTHING is at stake here.

The minds of the masses are failing while the effrontery of TPTB is surging, with the latter feeding off the former; and to the point of why I setup Electroverse, both are manifesting in line with cosmologically-driven electrical shifts on our planet, such as the ongoing magnetic excursion and the ever-intensifying Grand Solar Minimum.







All of this is not a coincidence.

But although humanity seems in dire straits right now, this message from Jordan Peterson is important to remember:







Record Cold Grips Canadian Prairies

Record cold has been persisting across the Canadian Prairies as low solar activity continues to buckle the jet stream.

Hundreds of unprecedented low temperatures for the time of year are being reported this week, including the -21.9C (-7.4F) in Wasagaming, MB; the -19.5C (-3.1F) in Broadview, SK; the -18.9C (-2F) in Estevan, SK; the -18.5C (-1.3F) in Melita, MB; the -18.4C (-1.1F) at Cypress River, MB; the -18.2C (-0.8F) Weyburn, SK; and the -17.2C (1F) in Brandon, MB — to name just a handful.

North America’s spring freeze is forecast to persist today, Tuesday, April 19, too.

This is visualized by the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer tool (shown below) which is also suggesting that the world’s average temperature anomaly today will be 0C against the 1979-2000 base:







Manam Erupts To 45,000 Feet

On Monday, April 17, Papa New Guinea’s highly active Manam Volcano produced another stratospheric eruption, continuing its uptick which began in 2010.

A thick volcanic ash plume rising to at least 45,000 feet (13.7 km) was registered by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin using satellite imagery:







Such a high-level eruption is noteworthy because particulates ejected to altitudes above 32,800 ft (10 km) –i.e. into the stratosphere– often linger where they have a direct cooling effect on the planet.

Volcanic eruptions are one of the key forcings driving Earth into its next bout of global cooling. Their worldwide uptick is tied to low solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.

Hunga Tonga’s eruption of Jan 15 fired particulates through the stratosphere and into the mesosphere; at 36 miles up, it was the highest volcanic eruption ever recorded. Those particulates are now ‘trapped’ in the upper atmosphere where they are expected to cool the planet by approx. 0.3C.







MANAM BACKGROUND

Stratovolcano: 1807 m / 5,928 ft

Papua New Guinea: -4.08°S / 145.04°E

Current status: ERUPTING (4 out of 5)

Manam volcano, located 13 km off the northern coast of New Guinea near Bogia town, is one of Papua New Guinea’s most active volcanoes. It has one of the longest records of historic eruptions in the SE Pacific region. The larger eruptions of Manam produce pyroclastic flows and sometimes lava flows. Both have repeatedly reached the coast and affected populated areas.

The volcano’s current ongoing eruptive phase technically began back on June 29, 2014 and it has already registered a “4” on the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI). Manam’s eruptive history is peppered with VEI 2s and 3s, but it also has two previous confirmed VEI 4s, from 2004 and 1919 — see volcano.si.edu for more.

Eruption list: ongoing since Aug 2010 (31 July 2015: large vulcanian explosion), 2000-2004 (small subplinian eruptions), 1974-1999, 1965-66, 1963-64, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1959-60, 1959, 1956-58, 1954, 1953, 1946-47, 1936-39, 1932-34, 1926-28, 1925, 1924?, 1923, 1922, 1920-21, 1919, 1917, 1909-14?, 1907?, 1904, 1904, 1901-02?, 1899, 1887-95, 1885, 1884?, 1887, 1830, 1700, 1643, 1616 — for more see VolcanoDiscovery.com.







