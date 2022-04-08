Big Snowstorm Barreling Into The Alps; Central/Eastern Europe’s Exceptionally Cold March; + Vancouver To See Rare April Snow

Big Snowstorm Barreling Into The Alps

It may be April but another big wintry storm is barreling into the Alps, forecast to deliver a further 60cm (2ft) to some parts.

The spring storm has brought a danger of avalanches across Europe’s mountains as the continent continues to compensate for what was a relatively mild Feb and March with “significant April snow”, reports planetski.eu.

“Once again, April is delivering the goods.”

Snow began hitting the western Alps on Thursday, April 7 (note the scene at Val Thorens embedded below) and an impressive 60+cm (2+ft) is expected to have accumulated before the storm is done , particularly in Tignes/Val d’Isere and the resorts in Les3Vallees.







The snow and high winds have brought dangerous conditions with a high risk of avalanches.

The conditions have also already led to the cancellation of some end-of-season events across the Alps, including ‘The Nines’ which takes place in Crans-Montana, Switzerland: “With a large snowfall and wind speeds of up to 100km/h forecasted at Plaine Morte Glacier in the coming days, weather conditions make it impossible for the organizers to prepare the setup in time to hold the the public day scheduled for Saturday, April 9,” said the event organizers.

As forecast by alpine weather expert Fraser Wilkin, of weathertoski.co.uk: “The weather will remain unsettled over the weekend, with snow descending to lower levels and becoming more prevalent across the northern Alps as a whole.”

The latest GFS run (shown below) appears to back Wilkin up.

Winter clearly isn’t done with Europe just yet, even as we approach late April — far from it, in fact:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) April 8 – April 24 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Central/Eastern Europe’s Exceptionally Cold March

While the month of March was somewhat snow-less across Europe’s highest elevations, the temperature, on the other hand, did prove exceptionally cold–particularly across the continent’s central and eastern nations.

March 2022 in Hungary, for example, finished cold and dry — temperature anomalies ranged from just below normal in a few central-northern areas to -2C below average across the West.

Romania also experienced a chilly and dry March — the mercury ranged from -0.5C below the multidecadal average in the northeast to -3C below the norm in southern and central regions.

And lastly in Bulgaria, a very cold month of March was suffered there — anomalies ranged from -1C to -5C below the norm (map courtesy of by NIMH):





Anomalously frigid Bulgaria [NIMH].



Eastern Europe is still struggling to shake-off its historically-frigid winter blues.

Turkey, for example, got an absolute hammering Dec through March. At one point, back in late-Jan, the Turkish government was forced to cut electricity supplies to its industrial sector after neighboring Iran announced a halt in gas exports due to its own record-high domestic heating demand.

Iran’s self-conservation efforts led to Turkey’s worst energy crunch in history, which hit just as southeast Europe was in the grips of fierce Arctic outbreak. In order to protect residential homes from running out of juice, Turkish president Erdoğan was forced into imposing three-days a week power outages across hundreds of the nation’s industrial zones.

February was just as baltic across Turkey (and much of Eastern Europe).

While the following month fared no better, going down as the country’s second coldest March in recorded history.





Unprecedented scenes at the Istanbul Airport.



All of south-eastern Europe and large parts of Turkey have been hit by the biggest snowstorm in living history.



Vancouver To See Rare April Snow

Vancouver could be in for rare April snow over the next 5 to 7 days as weather systems begin to align.

The looming chill will last several days, according to ECCC meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, through the weekend and into next week. An unsettled Arctic air mass threatens wet flurries on Sunday; however, Sekhon notes it’s not particularly likely for snow to fall in Vancouver on that day — the air will be cold enough, but the precipitation will likely be lacking.

However, next week is a different story: “Tuesday night into Wednesday there could be some snow,” said Sekhon. April snow is an exceedingly rare event for Vancouver, reports vancouverisawesome.com. In fact, since the year 1937, snow has only been logged on 14 occasions during the fourth month of the year (accumulations of at least 0.1cm). The previous time the city received a trace was April 24, 2015; while the previous time anything measurable was noted was back on April 19, 2008 (solar minimum of cycle 23).







Enjoy your weekend.





I’ll release an article re. Solar Cycle 25’s progression on Monday, for all those interested. Spoiler alert though: The cycle, now a year and a half in, is looking incredibly weak and is closely tracking the previous cycle–the historically weak SC24:





Solar Cycle 25 progression (green line) compared to cycles 24, 23, 22 & 21 [ solen.info ].



What we’re seeing so far chimes with the official forecast made by Solar Cycle Prediction Panel in 2019.

Back then, panel co-chair Lisa Upton, Ph.D., solar physicist with Space Systems Research Corp, announced: “We expect Solar Cycle 25 will be very similar to Cycle 24″ —check– “another weak cycle, preceded by a long, deep minimum” –oh boy–.

As I myself have contended for years now, the next cycle (SC26–so the early-2030s) is where the real fun could begin.

