Bhopal, India Suffers Lowest Temp In 55 Years, “Hazardous” Freeze To Hit The Prairies, Rare Polar Stratospheric Clouds Spotted, + Tonga-Hunga Volcano Erupts To 49,200 Feet

Bhopal, India Suffers Lowest Temp In 55 Years

Bhopal, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradeshas and on the Tropic of Cancer, just shivered through its coldest night in 55 years.

On Sunday, the mercury in the city plunged to 4 degrees Celsius (39.2F) — the coldest low since the 3.1C (37.6F) of December 11, 1966 (solar minimum of cycle 19) and easily the coldest of recent years, with 2018’s 4.9C (40.8F) coming the closest.

Laxmi Sharma, 71, says Sunday’s bone-chilling cold reminded her of what it was like on that “freezing night” of Dec 11, 1966.

“A bonfire was the only way to beat the chill 55 years ago. It was tough to survive the 3-degree cold without heaters and geysers. We sat around a bonfire outside our house. Everything felt like freezing,” she told the timesofindia.com, who also provide the below graphic which shows that Bhopal’s minimum temps have been gradually decreasing over the past decade:









A cold wave warning remains in place for Bhopal, and 17 other districts, as a record-breaking chill continues to grip much of India:





“Hazardous” Freeze To Hit The Prairies

According to theweathernetwork.com: “An extremely cold air mass form Siberia will descend on Canada’s West Coast this week, also sweeping across the Prairies.“

Daytime highs will struggle to get above the upper -20Cs in many regions, with a few spots suffering -30Cs (that’s beyond -22F).

With the wind chill, it will feel like -30 to -40C (-22 to -40F) over the weekend.

Christmas Day has the potential to be record-breaking across a number of locales, including in Edmonton, Alta., which may suffer its coldest air on December 25 in half a century.

Overnight lows will be even colder, reaching or surpassing -30C (-22F) for many.







In fact, that Edmonton forecast of -27C (-16.6F) rivals the coldest Dec 25 of all time: the -28.9C of 1917 (the Centennial Minimum):







Outdoor exposure should be limited during this time, warns the network: “Extreme cold puts everyone at risk, so be sure to take the plummeting temperatures seriously.”





Rare Polar Stratospheric Clouds Spotted

“We saw them on Dec 14, 15 & 16,” said Laura Kranich, who photographed these colorful forms over Örnskjöldsvik, Sweden:







They are called ‘polar stratospheric clouds’ (PSCs) –different to NLCs— “and they are very rare,” writes Dr Tony Philips of spaceweather.com.

Normally, the stratosphere has no clouds at all. PSCs form when the temperature drops to a staggeringly-low -85C (-121F). Then, and only then, can sparse water molecules in the stratosphere begin to coalesce into tiny ice crystals — the “stuff” of PSCs.

Because of their intense iridescent colors, these clouds are widely regarded as the most beautiful on Earth.

Sometimes they rival auroras themselves.

“Once seen they are never forgotten,” says atmospheric optics expert Les Cowley.





PSCs above Abisko, Sweden on Dec 18.



In a typical Arctic winter, PSCs appear two or three times at most, explains Dr. Philips.

This early, long apparition might herald a good season — it’s unusually cold up there.





Tonga-Hunga Volcano Erupts To 49,200 Feet

A powerful explosion occurred at Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano 20:30 Tonga time on December 19, as reported by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Wellington, and as confirmed by the Himawari-8 Satellite:





The eruption at the uninhabited island was loud, and was heard some 170 km away on nearby islands.

As documented by volcanodiscovery.com, a spectacular ash plume was fired out of the submarine summit. The plume then quickly rose to an altitude of approx. 15 km (49,200 ft)–and so into the stratosphere.

Sentinel-5 and TROPOMI satellite-based measurements of atmospheric SO2 concentrations detected as much as 10 kilotons extending to the north of the volcano:





SO2 emissions detected by TROPOMI and Sentinel 5.



From available satellite images and pictures, the presence of water is likely causing significant explosive interaction (phreatomagmatic activity) of water and magma.

This looks to be a VEI 2 eruption — and although noteworthy, it will likely have limited impact on global temperatures.

We’re still waiting for that ‘big one’, that monster VEI 6 or 7 that shoots a seemingly endless stream of particulates into the stratosphere which block sunlight and drop Earth’s average temperature by ≈2C almost overnight.

It’s coming.





Yesterday's eruption of the Tonga islands volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai as captured by GOES-17.

Rx via @eumetsat on @Eutelsat_SA 10A (10° E) in Thessaloniki, 🇬🇷.

– 125 cm Offset dish with Universal LNB

– TBS 5927 USB DVB-S2 Sat-TV-Box

