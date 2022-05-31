Australia’s Polar Blast: Best Start To A Ski Season In More Than 50 Years

Much of Australia is currently in the grips of a sharp polar cool down.

Cold and windy weather is forecast to persist across much of Australia, particularly the south-east, after a polar front and deep low-pressure system delivered wild weather to the nation Monday night.

Severe weather warnings for damaging winds remain in place for parts of NSW, Victoria, Queensland, SA and the ACT as of Tuesday, while the mercury for many is predicted to plunge into record-breaking territory for the time of year.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is advising that a “very cold and windy air mass will remain over the region for the next 24-48 hours”, with the coldest of the air sweeping south-eastern regions Tuesday afternoon/evening.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 31 – June 2 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Heavy snow is also on the cards, with the level falling to as low as 300m (980ft) in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.

Significant accumulations of as much as a meter (3.3ft) are expected across the SE’s higher elevations, while lighter early-season snow is likely around the Grampians, Yarra Ranges and Central Tablelands Tuesday evening, reports BoM meteorologist Jonathan How.

There have already been reports of more than 20cm (8 inches) at Australia’s Alpine resorts, with more snow, and blizzard conditions forecast. Victoria’s Mount Buller, for example, received 15cm (6 inches) overnight, while Perisher and Charlotte Pass each copped 20cm (8 inches).

Below is a snapshot of the heavy snow building at Charlotte Pass this morning (Tuesday, May 31):





Charlotte Pass Snow, May 31, 2022.



And here is Perisher:





Just a bit of snow at Perisher Mid Station – it has me so keen to be there! 🤤❄️ pic.twitter.com/KtK0YFpITd — BoonBro 🇦🇺🏂❄️ (@BoonBroAus) May 30, 2022

SNOW SANCTUARY: Perisher in New South Wales' Snowy Mountains has seen a fresh blanket of snow overnight, with more than 70cm forecast to fall over the next week.



It comes as an icy polar blast grips most of Australia in time for winter. #9News



MORE: https://t.co/vrQezChNZ2 pic.twitter.com/H2ux12cEOo — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 31, 2022



Sky News Meteorologist Rob Sharpe said the polar blast is a rarity for the month of May, and has meant the Aussie ski season is on for its best start in more than half a century.

“This kind of system is remarkable, but what’s even more remarkable is its likely to be followed up by another one at the end of this week,” said Sharpe. “We are already starting to see that snowfall, but by the time the ski season begins in about 10 days time, it’s probably going to be the best start to the season since 1968,” he added.

“There will be close to a meter of snow on the ground, but there will probably more than that in fact considering the system is moving through.”

Below are the forecast snow totals over the next 7-or-so days:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) May 31 – June 8 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And finally, here is a peek at the next polar blast that Sharpe alluded to (details on the timing and form are somewhat sketchy, so stay tuned for updates):





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) June 10 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) June 11 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



