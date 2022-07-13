Australia’s Antarctic Outbreak Intensifies–WA Town Logs Coldest Temperature Since 1965; Summer Frosts Sweep Eastern Europe; + Chilly June In Bermuda

Australia’s Antarctic Outbreak Intensifies–WA Town Logs Coldest Temperature Since 1965

Many regions of Western Australia are shivering through their coldest starts to July on record, with towns and cities breaking monthly low temperature records left, right and center.

The mercury has dropped to 6C (42.8F) in the tropical town of Kununurra (15S)–its coldest low since 1965, after the same locale endured a record low daytime max of 19.3C (66.7F) on July 1.

Areas across the Kimberly region have also reported below average mean temperatures for the start of July, with fierce, persistent cold snaps registered at Broome, Fitzroy Crossing and Halls Creek, to name just three.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Angeline Prasad said the “extraordinarily low” temperatures were caused by high pressure systems over southern Australia that generated cool, dry south-easterly winds across the tropics; of course, had it been record high temperatures invading the state, Prasad’s explanation would of been far simpler, a two-worder: ‘climate crisis’.

The unseasonably cold conditions have caught some visitors to the state’s north by surprise, reports abc.net.au, many of whom traveled to the region to escape the southern winter.

Tourists are buying “emergency winter clothing,” said Sally Town, owner of three department stores in Pilbara and Kimberley.

“The tourists have not been expecting the cold weather — a lot are coming up to the Kimberley to get away from the cold,” she said. “It’s definitely been very different to normal for us … we normally have just a few days of winter and people will come and buy for those days, but it’s certainly gone on longer than expected.”

Town said she had ordered extra winter clothes to meet increased demand.

Elsewhere in Australia, frosts are invading both the Southeast and Southwest, with the cold air, as it did in WA, ‘ascending’ deep in to the Tropics, too. Worth noting: the Tropics –as a whole (20N to 20S)– suffered its coldest June in 22 years last month, registering an anomaly of -0.36C (click HERE for more).

Snow is also continuing to dump on the higher elevations and ski resorts, continuing what has been a record start to the Aussie ski season.





The cold has brought heavy snowfalls in the Blue Mountains, southern highlands, northern ranges and northern tablelands.



At sea level, the northern New South Wales town of Byron Bay was left looking like a winter wonderland yesterday after a severe hailstorm pummeled the area.

“The hail was just like a regular storm but walking to my car involved walking through ice, which was the first time I’ve experienced that,” said Ballina resident, Karen Haupt Anderson.

“I’ve never seen snow before so it was a magical experience once the storm passed.”







Senior BoM meteorologist, Jonathan How, called the storm “unusual given the time of year,” explaining that it was the result of a warm trough from the north colliding with an Antarctic air mass from the south.

On the ground, the scenes were reminiscent of a fairytale as images of white streets and ice-covered surfboards triggered a flurry of social media posts saying it was “Christmas in July” in Byron Bay, reports theguardian.com.

How is calling for the cold to persist as July progresses.

“We’ll see some very cold mornings,” he said, “chances of frost, particularly in inland parts of New South Wales.”







Summer Frosts Sweep Eastern Europe

While Western Europe deals with a burst of summer heat, Central and Eastern regions have been suffering extreme chills for the time of year. Likewise, Northern Africa and pockets of the Middle East have also been shivering.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) for July 11 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Very cold nights have gripped Eastern Europe and the Balkans this week, with rare summer frosts noted in Serbia and Montenegro, among other nations, and at low elevations, too.





July frost on locations known for frost in Serbia and Montenegro:

Karajukića Bunari (SW Serbia) Tmin -1.4°C

Kosanica (N Montenegro) Tmin -2.2°C https://t.co/xu0ltWPsO8https://t.co/6hk7jsWpO3 pic.twitter.com/JoFyT3VMTo — Milos Milic (@skomimaster) July 12, 2022



The lows of -1.4C (29.5) and -2.2C (28F) registered in Karajukića Bunari, SW Serbia, and Kosanica, N Montenegro, respectively, are thought to be the coldest July readings ever recorded in these areas, in weather books dating back to the 1970s.

The surrounding nations are also suffering astonishing summer lows, with Slovakia approaching its July record of -2.5C (27.5F).

Looking ahead, more of the same is on the cards for Eastern Europe. However, for the West, the heat will soon abate, to be replaced by cooler polar air as a weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow continues to throw the continent’s growers for a loop.

While later in the month, the majority of nations could be on for a stark cool down:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) for July 25 – July 27 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Chilly June In Bermuda

June 2022 in Bermuda finished with an average temperature of 24.4C (75.9F), which is -0.9C below the 1971-2000 baseline and -1.3C below the 1991-2020 average.

Similarly on another remote island nation, Réunion –a French department in the Indian Ocean located 14,000km to the SE of Bermuda– an anomalously cold June was also suffered, with the month winding up 0.3C below the 1991-2020 base.

Here, rare summer frosts were even observed in the highlands of Plaine des Chicots, with a reading of -0.6C (30.9F) noted on the 22nd.

Again, despite mainstream media cherry picking, obfuscations and downright dirty lies, Earth’s average temperature actually saw a stark decline in June — it now reads just 0.06 above the multidecadal average, which is down some 0.65C from the start of 2016.

Despite the narrative, our planet is cooling in line with historically low solar activity.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

