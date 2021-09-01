Spring in Australia begins with Intense Polar Cold, as Greenland Ice Sheet ends Season ABOVE 1981-2010 Average

Spring in Australia begins with Intense Polar Cold

Exceptional low temperatures, large hail, and heavy snow — the first week of spring is set to break a myriad of cold records across the Aussie continent.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecaster Bob Tarr said the cold front would bring a sharp shift to the cold, with temperatures plunging on Thursday.

And if the forecast holds true, continued Tarr, then a host of all-time September low temperature records are expected to fall–particularly in locales within that band of ‘pink’ & ‘purple’ streaking through central and southeastern regions, on Sept 4:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Sept 4 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



That band of cold will actually intensify on Sept 5, and push northwards:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Sept 5 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The GFS is pickup up on some truly exceptionally polar lows, yet there’s barely a peep coming from the MSM.

And note: this is no this is no speculative 384-hr model run, this forecast is well within the reliable time-frame.

Looking ahead, the chill will persist into early next week, too.

Here’s Monday, Sept 6:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Sept 6 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The southwest won’t escape the chilly lows.

In fact, Perth isn’t expected to warm more than 14C (57.2F) on Thursday. If this pans out, it would be the SW city’s coldest September day in at least a decade.

“With the cold air coming in, there is the chance of a thunderstorm and hail during this evening and continuing into tomorrow morning,” Tarr told West Live regarding Perth’s weather outlook.

“And we will see sharply colder air coming into the region overnight and then into tomorrow so a pretty cold start to the spring.”

Hail and widespread frosts are also on the cards for Perth.

Whle across the Stirling range, including Bluff Knoll, there is high probability of spring snow.

Tarr said the snow will likely settle down to as low as 500m (1,640ft).

Looking further ahead, and admittedly into the unreliable time-frame, here’s what’s in store for mid-Sept:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Sept 16 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Winter doesn’t look set to release its ice grip anytime soon.

Rug up Australia…





Greenland Ice Sheet ends Season ABOVE 1981-2010 Average

On the back of substantial Surface Mass Balance (SMB) gains since 2016 (which coincide with a stark drop in Earth’s average temperature), the Greenland ice sheet has increase that trend of GROWTH throughout the 2020-2021 season.

Despite MSM obfuscations, vast regions of Greenland gained record levels of snow and ice this year.

Back on May 26, a single day gain of more than 12 gigatons was logged which sent the official SMB chart –courtesy of the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI)– into unprecedented territory.

The May 26 reading shot that blue line off the charts, literally:





May 26’s’of the charts’ SMB gains [ DMI ].



Further record-breaking GAINS were logged throughout June. Most notably on June 24, when a gain of 4 gigatons was logged. This was an astonishing accumulation for the time of year — never before in the month of June had the Greenland ice sheet grown by 4 Gts in a single day (according to DMI data which extends back to 1981).

According to the climate alarmists, the Greenland ice sheet should have melted into oblivion by now — yet here we are, at the end of the 2020-2021 season with growth comfortably exceeding the 1981-2010 mean (bottom image):





Bottom Image: Grey line is the 1981-2010 average. Despite MSM lies, this years acc. SMB (Gt) has tracked well-above the average for the entirety of the summer melt season. And now, it is once again building [ DMI ].





This adds to the ‘stabilizing’ of the ice sheet witnessed since 2016, and has turned the situation in Greenland on its head.

GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH

Earth’s magnetic field is about to get jolted by a pair of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs).

Estimated time of arrival: Sept 1 or 2.

NOAA forecasters expect geomagnetic storms as strong as category G2, which means folks as far south as Idaho and New York (geomagnetic latitude 55 deg.) could see auroras. Moreover, given Earth’s ever-waning magnetic field strength (due to the building GSM/Magnetic Reversal), localized radio blackout and grid failures are a high possibility.

Stay tuned for updates…





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





