Asia’s Record Cold Spell Intensifies; Colder-Than-Average April For Canada; America’s Planting Delays; + Central Europe Chills

Tuesday, May 3 is proving another record-cold day across southeast Asia as Earth’s jet streams continue to be thrown out of whack by an electrical stepping down on our sun.

In South Korea, lows of -2.7C (27.1F) and 1.5C (34.7F) were noted in Taegwallyong and Chupungyeong, respectively — both new record lows for the month of May.







And along with the historically frigid day suffered in Hong Kong on May 2 (article linked above), nearby Macao also observed its coldest May temperature since 1917 on Monday with a reading of 14.9C (58.8F); while in mainland China, the sprawling port city of Guangzhou registered 13.7C (56.7F), its coldest May day in recorded history.

The cold air is now expanding south into Vietnam, Laos and Thailand, and already benchmarks are falling there, too.

Sapa, Vietnam saw 8C (46.4F) on May 3, the nation’s lowest May temperature in an inhabited locale ever recorded; while in Thailand, a myriad of monthly lows have been broken, with readings plunging to just 0.5C above the national monthly low.

Pockets of anomalous cold are forecast to persist across Asia until mid-May, though the picture looks mixed. After that, another nation-spanning mass of ‘blues’, ‘pinks’ and ‘purples’ are predicted to descend May 13, engulfing a vast portion of China, and threatening additional monthly low temperature records:





Colder-Than-Average April For Canada

April 2022 in Canada was a cold one.

According to ECCC data, the country averaged a temperature anomaly of -0.75C below the multidecadal average last month.

It was particularly cold in the West, reports @Pat_wx on Twitter, with some regions finishing -3C below the norm:





Frosts and freezes are now persisting into May, too, spelling further bad news for Canada’s crops.





America’s Planting Delays

Planting delays south of the border are also compounding global grain shortages and sending prices higher.

Iowa, for example –America’s largest corn growing state– suffered historic lows last week, and this week isn’t looking much better:







The Grand Solar Minimum is also delaying planting across the Dakotas, too.

“The weather has been a little bit strange,” said Paul Thomas, a farmer in north-central North Dakota.

“We were looking at a really early spring. In fact, we actually had our drill hooked up, ready to sow seed [in mid-April] before the snowstorm hit … We got hit with 40 inches of snow and it sure changed the outlook for spring work,” explained Thomas.

That Easter blizzard wasn’t a one-off, either — it was chased by additional snowstorms, an incredibly rare feat for April.

“The thing about this April storm compared to some in the past is we’ve stayed so cold since we’ve had the snow,” added Thomas. “We’re going on 12 days now, and we’re still looking at major snow banks and fields that are 60% to 70% covered with snow yet.”

Water-logged and/or snow-buried fields are still common sights across North Dakota, and with the calendar now showing May, Thomas is calling it a race against time before the planting window closes: “We’ll plant corn all the way out until about May 25,” said Thomas. “That’s kind of our drop dead date, but we try and get it all in by May 10 to May 15.”

However, a frigid weather outlook for the next two to three weeks is dampening any remaining hopes.

Shifting attention west, San Diego is another example of lingering spring cold. The NWS said Monday that the last five months have been measurably cooler than the average temperatures of the past 30 years. In fact, San Diego has held cooler than average for five consecutive months now.

While across vast portions of the CONUS, the past 7-days have been dominated by record-breaking low temperatures:



However, it’s not only the late-season cold that’s hampering the efforts of North American farmers. A shortfall of seeds, fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides are also all-but ensuring a crippling poor harvest come September/October-time.

The prefect storm is brewing.

Central Europe Chills

Likewise in Central Europe, April was unusually chilly…



Austria

The landlocked nation of Austria suffered a temperature anomaly of -1.2C below the norm last month.

It was very cold in the East, slightly milder in some Western parts:







Switzerland

April 2022 in Switzerland was also chiller than usual.

The country had an average temperature of 4.6C, according to data from Meteo Swiss:







Germany

Late-season chills have also been prevailing in Germany; however, despite the lingering cold, Berlin swimming pools will be heated 2C less in a bid to ease the country’s record-high energy prices,

The German government recently urged citizens to cut back their energy use by turning down radiators, switching off the lights and working from home rather than driving to the office, which, aside from softening the blow of high energy prices, is also intended to help Germany wean itself off Russian oil, coal and gas. Personally, I’m struggling to see the rationale here. Building new power plants is surely the only way to break reliance on Russia. However, German authorities are somewhat hamstrung in that regard given their absurd ‘climate change’ commitments. It’s all beginning to make sense now: this ‘controlled demolition’ is bullet proof.

“Berlin’s pools have decided to heat the water a little bit less, to contribute to reducing the dependence on Russian gas supplies,” said Martina van der Wehr, a spokeswoman for the German capital’s public baths.

This is the crazy world we’re all now existing in.

