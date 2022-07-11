Argentina’s Coldest June In 20 Years; Antarctica Plunges Below -80C (-112F); + Winter Damage Strips Niagara Vineyards

Argentina’s Coldest June In 20 Years

Argentina’s official Meteorological Service has tallied the nation’s temperatures for June — and they’ve come out frosty.

Cold wave after cold wave has been sweeping South America in recent weeks, as a ‘meridional‘ jet stream flow continues to kick Antarctic chills northwards.

The first cold wave struck Argentina at the end of May and persisted into first days of June, reports diarionorte.com — anomalous readings were noted up and down the country, with frog noted in Buenos Aires and south of the Litoral.

By mid-June, another shot of polar cold had invaded southern Patagonia. The Antarctic air mass then gradually moved from south to north, breaking records as it traversed the provinces of Tierra del Fuego, Santa Cruz, Chubut, Río Negro and Neuquén.

The wave reached the province of Buenos Aires and the central region of Córdoba by June 21.

For the country as a whole, the National Meteorological Service confirms this was Argentina’s coldest June in twenty years.

The previous month, May 2022, also finished colder than average, with some northern locales suffering -3C below the multidecadal norm — this chilly month of May capped what was Argentina’s coldest Autumn (March-April-May) since 1976 (solar minimum of cycle 20). It was also the fifth coldest Fall in the historical series, also bested by 1971, 1968 and 1965:







June 2022 was also an exceptionally dry month, continues the Meteorological Service report, with large areas receiving no rain at all — it was one of the driest Junes the historical record, along with 2009, 2007, 1988, 1962.

The dry-streak ended for many locales as the calendar flipped to July, however, with heavy snow noted in the provinces of Neuquén and Rio Negro–to name just two:





Caviahue 6 de julio pic.twitter.com/VVamx4vPPC — Valentina (@valecaviahue) July 6, 2022

Argentina. Let's watch something from the winter to save ourselves from disasters and floods. Rio Negro added many centimeters of fresh snow yesterday, creating a beautiful alpine landscape#snow #snowfall #snowstorm #winter #blizzard pic.twitter.com/iifyPj0fvC — BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) July 6, 2022



Antarctica Plunges Below -80C (-112F)

South America’s polar outbreaks have no doubt been intensified by an exceptionally frigid Antarctica. The entire continent has been holding unusually cold over the past 18+ months, with the freeze only appearing to intensify.

The first -80C (-112F) of 2022 was registered July 8, globally, at the French-Italian Antarctic base ‘Concordia’.

The mercury dropped to -80.3C last Friday, marking the first sub -80C reading since 2019.

Also worth noting, in just 53 hours the station dropped more than 40C.





First -80C of 2022 worldwide yesterday 8 July: the French-Italian Antarctic Base of Concordia dropped to -80.3C. In just 53 hours the station dropped more than 40C. https://t.co/Upmb0fJrtb — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) July 9, 2022



This continues the cooling trend witnessed at ‘the bottom of the world’ over the past year and a half+.

As previously documented on Electroverse, between April and September 2021, the South Pole’s temperature averaged a just -61.1C (-78F). Simply put, this was the locale’s coldest six month spell ever recorded, one that comfortably usurped the South Pole’s previous coldest ‘coreless winter‘ on record, the -60.6C (-77F) from 1976 (solar minimum of weak cycle 20).

Also worth noting, the months of June, July, August and September (2021) all averaged readings below -60C (-76F) — a phenomenon has occurred on just three previous occasions: in 1971, 1975 and 1978.

More than all that, though, the entire year of 2021 (not just the winter) was also a record-breaker: The South Pole averaged just -50.5C (59F) throughout 2021, making it the continent’s coldest year since 1987 (solar minimum of cycle 21) and also the third coldest on record in weather books dating back to 1957.

The cold has continued into 2022, too, with the continent’s temperature holding below the 1979-2000 ‘base’ used by the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine.

Today’s anomaly of -2.6C (shown below) is actually on the warmer end of what we’ve seen in recent months — the continent has regularly held -5C below the multidecadal norm since the end of March, dipping as low as 8.6C below.







Winter Damage Strips Niagara Vineyards

The loss rate for grape vine crops in the Niagara region of Ontario, Canada usually stands at 10 to 15 percent. This year, however, damage of 50 percent is being recorded across the board.

A frigid Canadian winter has led to the worst damage in at least 17 years, with early estimates measuring around 50 percent of grape vines damaged, reports cbc.ca.

“We are seeing some warm and milder winters in the past but we also see the extreme colder weather events, extreme weather events,” said Chair of Grape Growers of Ontario Matthias Oppenlaender. “We don’t know what happens from one week to the next week,” he continued, perfectly describing the impacts of that weak and wavy ‘meridional‘ jet stream flow.

Damage in vineyards happens when the bud of a plant freezes to an extreme either in winter or spring.

“There’s a main [bud] but there’s a secondary and tertiary, but when it gets too cold, then these buds freeze, they die. And obviously, the vine doesn’t bud out in the springtime.”

The loss rate for crops is usually 10 to 15 percent, said Oppenlaender, and the last time a significant loss like this happened was 2005.

“We were surprised,” he continued. “We knew that there were cold temperatures, we expected a certain amount of damage, but we didn’t expect to [this] extent. We’re still trying to get a handle on this. It makes everything more difficult in the vineyard.”

Oppenlaender has been growing grapes for almost 40 years. He said the effects of these losses can be devastating. There’s extra labor required to try and recover the vines where possible, and there’s also a high demand for material needed for this process.

“Depending on the extent of the damage, it takes us a couple of years to come back to a full crop and that’s providing that Mother Nature will be kind to us over the next couple of winters.”

Cough-cough.







Today’s article is a relatively short one.

I spent three hours of my morning helping my nearest neighbor pull a 300-foot water pipe out of a borehole — I am now dead.

Local community is essential in these times we’re headed into. Tackling a societal collapse on your own is not advisable, it’s actually almost impossible–particularly if you’re prepping for a young family, too.

Building connections with similar-minded neighbors is key.

Setting up a simple, mutually-beneficial bartering system free from fiat is also wise. For my efforts this morning, I earned a few solar panels — panels that will power my two freezers in which our processed chickens will be housed.

Small autonomous communities is what’s needed.

Reject all forms of centralized power.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

