Argentina’s Coldest Autumn Since 1976, As South America’s Freeze Intensifies; Blizzards Sweep Tasmania, As “Too Much Snow” Delays Reopening Of Aussie Ski Resort; + New Zealand’s “Best June Snow Conditions In Memory”

Argentina’s Coldest Autumn Since 1976…

Argentina has been in the grips of a fierce Antarctic blast in recent weeks, one that is showing few signs of abating.

May 2022 finished colder than average across the country, with some northern locales suffering -3C below the multidecadal norm. The month was also drier than average, according to official SMN data.







Moreover, Argentina’s entire Autumn season (March-April-May) was the nation’s coldest since 1976 (solar minimum of cycle 20).

It was also the fifth coldest in the historical series, also bested by 1971, 1968 and 1965:





Argentina’s coldest falls on record [SMN].



…As South America’s Freeze Intensifies

Widespread frosts are continuing to sweep much of South America, ravaging some of the continent’s key growing regions.

Remarkable temperatures have been noted in recent days, including the -7.7C (18.1F) at Rosario AP, Argentina–just 0.1C away from the record low for June; the -3C (26.6F) in Uruguay; the 0.7C (33.3F) in Paraguay; the -3.9C (25F) at Sao Joaquim, Brazil; and also the -0.1C (31.8F) in the Brazilian municipality of Uruguaiana–which stands at an elevation of only 62m (203ft).

Further drops were logged in the Peruvian Andes, with Chuapalca suffering -21.6C (-6.9F).

Elsewhere, -10.6C (12.9F) was noted at El Alto International Airport, Bolivia; 1.7C (35.1F) was logged Robore, Bolivia–which resides at a low elevation and latitude 18; and finally, Las Palmas, Paraguay dipped to record low of -3.4C (25.9F).





🥶 Very cold temperatures in South America today with up to -20.9°C in Chuapalca [4,250 m], #Peru 🇵🇪, lowest temperature of the year in this country.

🌡️-10.0°C in La Paz/El Alto Airport [4,058 m], #Bolivia 🇧🇴.

🌡️-12.6°C in Maquinchao, #Argentina 🇦🇷, 14th Tmin < -10°C this season. pic.twitter.com/FuBUSn8uZr — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) June 11, 2022



Looking ahead, South America’s chills are only forecast to intensify as the week progresses:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) June 10 – June 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Blizzards Sweep Tasmania…

The ski lifts at Tasmania’s largest ski field, Ben Lomond, are normally dormant at this time of the year. However, freezing temperatures and a record dumping of early-season snow have seen them to reopen well-ahead of schedule.

Ben Lomond’s ski season doesn’t usually start until July. Ben Mock, who works on the slopes, said “[the early start] certainly sets us up for the winter season. The snow that has fallen is a great base for us to start on and there is more on the forecast.”





Ben Lomond Ski Resort.



The copious amounts of snow haven’t proved fun and games for everyone, however. Police are warning inexperienced climbers not to tackle the summit of kunanyi / Mt Wellington after nine people had to be rescued in three separate incidents over the weekend.

Search and rescue crews endured blizzard conditions Sunday to rescue a woman who had gotten stuck in the snow; six other people were forced to take refuge in the summit’s toilet block on Saturday as heavy snow swept in, with rescuers having to trek through “extreme winds and blizzard-like conditions to reach them,” reports abc.net.au; while a pair of walkers became disorientated on the mountain and had to call for help Saturday evening. They were found three hours later sheltering behind rocks and were taken to hospital with hypothermia.

Senior Constable from Search and Rescue Callum Herbert urged people to heed the warnings: “For the unprepared, the conditions on top are deadly, and we narrowly avoided a double fatality last night … Please do not put yourself at risk.”

Tasmania’s higher peaks have endured heavy and hazardous snow of late, but flakes have also been settling at elevations of just 200m (650ft), too — an incredibly rare feat.

As a result, several roads across Tasmania remain closed due to the inclement conditions which have brought down powerlines and trees. In Beulah, a 54-year-old woman died after she was hit by a falling tree. While a man was taken to the Launceston General Hospital with serious injuries.

A local who has lived in the town for more than 50 years said it was the worst weather event he had ever witnessed: “It was hell. It just roared,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I didn’t get much sleep and I was a little bit scared.”



…As “Too Much Snow” Delays Reopening Of Aussie Ski Resort To 2023

Intense snowfall has also hit the Aussie mainland, namely NSW, where Selwyn Snow Resort’s reopening has been delayed.

The resort took extensive fire damage a few years back, and while the rebuild had been progressing as planned, the project’s completion has now fallen behind due to Australia’s unprecedented wintry weather over the past few weeks.

As reported by canberratimes.com.au, the owner’s have had no choice but to postpone their planned July 2 reopening until next year.

“Selwyn Snow Resort saw challenging early season conditions with over 100cm of snowfall over the past 7 days,” reads a formal statement by the resort. “A set of unprecedented challenges including record rainfalls across November and December, material supply shortage and the COVID state-wide lockdown last year have meant further delays in progress.”

NSW politician Nichole Overall said the delay has been brought on by the one thing the region had been wishing for: “record snow”. While Snowy Valley’s Mayor Ian Chaffey expressed a similar sentiment, saying it is almost unbelievable to think that a resort which banks on snow to operate is now suffering for having recorded too much of it: “Gee whiz, it’s a bit tough to have that as an inconvenience, ‘too much snow’. I mean, it’s a snow business,” Chaffey said.





Australia’s Selwyn Ski Resort on Sunday, where snowfall exceeded 1 meter (3.3ft).



UPDATE:

I received an email from a concerned Aussie just as I clicked ‘publish’ on the article.

I thought I should share it:





We have madness here. Despite being blessed with an abundance of coal, gas and uranium, somehow the east coast of Australia is running out of electricity. Years of demonising fossil fuels and investing in unreliables have come back to bite us.

The AEMO (electricity market operator) can’t find enough supply and is looking to load shed this evening. Completely bonkers.





The email concludes with a link to this AEMO update: ‘The wheels seem to have fallen off the energy market‘…







New Zealand’s “Best June Snow Conditions In Memory”

New Zealand has also endured a wild week of weather, which included more than 100,000 lightning strikes.

One of the worst-hit regions was Waikanae, a town 31 miles north of Wellington, which suffered a pair of tornadoes. Residents there took to social media with pictures of uprooted trees, roof damage, dislodged fences and major flooding.

The biggest story, however, and as reported by grenfellrecord.com.au, was probably the South Island ski field operators that have been celebrating some of the best June snow conditions in living memory.

In this days of catastrophic anthropogenic global warming, what a treat:







