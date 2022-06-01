Arctic Sea Ice Extent At 30-Year Highs

Despite ever-increasing CO2 emissions, Arctic sea ice is actually expanding, not melting, proving once and for all that the drawn correlations between the two are political, not scientific.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently convened its annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the “climate crisis” and how the “existential catastrophe” could be used to roll-out additional tyrannical powers over the purblind masses.

However, and according to data from the intergovernmental European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, Arctic sea ice is currently standing at a 30-year high — ice loss in May was the lowest in over three decades.

EUMETSAT, as the organization is known, was created through an international convention signed by 30 European nations.

What their data reveals is contrary to the official AGW narrative (I’m surprised the agency hasn’t been branded ‘misinformation’ and immediately scraped from the internet): currently, Arctic Sea Ice Extent is ‘taking out’ the levels logged during the 2020s, 2010s and 2000s, and is into the averages last observed during the 1990s and even the 1980s, with no signs of it slowing-up:







However, despite all the data pointing to the contrary, the IPCC and their MSM lapdogs have been charged –by TPTB– to spread climate falsehoods, and spread climate falsehoods they will continue to do. The New York Times recently called AGW “the greatest threat to global public health,” but failed to provide a shred of real evidence to back-up that claim.

What the evidence actually reveals is that Arctic ice (the poster boy for global warming) is expanding–as shown above; and as revealed below, global deaths due to natural disasters (i.e. heatwaves, wildfires, hurricanes etc.) are decreasing:





The “climate crisis” is having no impact on deaths, globally. Zero.



These are the jarring facts.

They haven’t a leg to stand on, which is why they resort to censorship. Their take on reality routinely fails to stand up in the free marketplace of ideas, so they are required to cheat in order to sell their ‘New World Order’ to the masses — their ‘Great Reset’.

“If climate activists were allowed, they would take us from COVID lockdowns straight into climate lockdowns,” JunkScience.com founder Steve Milloy told the Daily Caller. “Now that they’ve seen arbitrary lockdowns successfully imposed under the guise of a ‘public health emergency,’ they can’t wait for federal, state and local declarations of a climate emergency to achieve the same sort of dominance over us.”







