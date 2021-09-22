Arctic Sea Ice Recovery Continues, Scientists Find “Surprising” And “Statistically Significant” Cooling Trend Across Antarctica, La Palma Update, Australia Suffers one of its Largest Quakes in Recorded History, + Rare Spring Snow Forecast for Tasmania

That’s a bloody long headline.

Arctic Sea Ice Recovery Continues

Arctic sea ice is ending its summer melt season well above the minimum extent measured in most recent years — cool and cloudy weather has helped preserve much of the ice this year.

Sea ice extent, as measured on a five-day rolling average, was 4.73 million square kilometres (1.83 million square miles) on Wednesday, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) — that puts the extent far higher than last year’s low of 3.832 million square kilometre.

Extent, defined as the area with at least 15 percent ice cover, has been incredibly resilient this year, and it’s helping put to bed those ridiculous notions of a “summer free Arctic”, which even to this day, after decades of failed foretelling, are still doing the rounds.

The mainstream media won’t touch this latest development with a ten-foot seal club. And if they do, they’ll juxtapose it with stories of very localized melt — this is an obfuscating tactic which has long-been abused by the climate ambulance chasers and ‘pop-scientists’ among us (click the article below for one recent example).







Rick Thoman, a scientist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, attributed this year’s healthy ice gains to a persistent cold low-pressure system over the northern Beaufort Sea that sent northwest winds over the Chukchi.

Melt off Alaska stalled in late July and most of August “with that cold low just sitting there and spinning,” he said.





Arctic Ice Extent/Area [NASA]



Scientists Find “Surprising” And “Statistically Significant” Cooling Trend Across Antarctica

East Antarctica, which covers two thirds of the South Pole, has cooled 2.8C over the past 4 decades, with West Antarctica having cooled 1.6C. It stands that only a tiny slither of Antarctica (the Antarctic Peninsula) has seen any warming –statistically insignificant warming at that– but guess which area the MSM focuses on…

German climate website Die kalte Sonne recently posted its 64th climate video. In it, they examined a new paper on Antarctica by Zhu et al (2021) entitled “An Assessment of ERA5 Reanalysis for Antarctic Near-Surface Air Temperature”.

The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) released its latest ERA5 reanalysis dataset in 2017, and Zhu and his researchers compared the near-surface temperature data from ERA5 and ERA-Interim with the measured data from 41 weather stations.

What they found is that the temperature trend from ERA5 is consistent with that from observations. In other words: a cooling trend dominates East Antarctica and West Antarctica while a warming trend exists in the Antarctic Peninsula.

The below map illustrates just how small the Peninsula is:







The results reveal that East Antarctica, which covers two thirds of the continent, experienced a cooling of 0.70C per decade over the past 40 years, resulting in a total cool-down of roughly 2.8C since 1980. While West Antarctica has cooled at a rate of 0.42C per decade over the past 40 years, resulting in an overall drop of 1.6C.

Die kalte Sonne notes that the results are “surprising” and “statistically significant”. And although the Antarctic Peninsula has experienced some moderate warming, Die kalte Sonne states that nothing significant is occurring over this comparatively small region — the noteworthy development, on the other hand, is the stark cooling witnessed over the Antarctic continent as a whole.

Climate alarmists won’t know how to process this information, but as The Guardian won’t ever report on it they’ll never be privy to the facts, and so, at least in their minds, their farcical “Polar Amplification” theory will remain in tact, and their overarching CAGW BS can merrily float along unscathed.

La Palma Update

Last night, activity noticeably increased from the second vent at La Cumbre volcano on La Palma.

This second vent quickly became the main one, reports volcanodiscovery.com, and is now expelling lava fountains as high as 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) into the sky.

Large exploding lava bubbles were also observed.

And the noise level of the eruption also increased.

La Palma isn’t done yet… but enjoy the footage — because a mega-tsunami is highly unlikely given the current eruptive state.





LIVE: Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island



However, if do we see more fissures opening up along the flank, all the down to the southern tip of the island, then maybe we can start getting worried; but currently, La Cumbre is behaving perfectly normally — there is no need to hit the 86th floor just yet Manhattanites.





Australia Suffers one of its Largest Quakes in Recorded History

A rare & powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near Melbourne in southern Australia on Wednesday (since downgraded to M5.9).

The quake’s epicenter was located near Mansfield in the state of Victoria:







Buildings suffered some minor damage, and power lines went down in the central business district of Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city.

Locals described their shock as houses across the city began to shake.

Many took to social media to document the historic event:







The tremor was so strong that it was felt as far away as Adelaide in South Australia, 800 kilometres (500 miles) away, and in Sydney in New South Wales, more than 900 kilometres (600 miles) away.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries. And damage to infrastructure has been minor. There was also no tsunami threat following the rocking. Saying all that though, this is still a significant event, and should be considered a sign of the times.

Australia sits in the center of a tectonic plate, meaning it rarely experiences earthquake activity–unlike neighboring New Zealand.

Australia’s most powerful earthquake on record occurred in 1988 in the Northern Territory — an M6.6.

Today’s M5.9 in the state of Victoria is unprecedented.

According to ‘Historical earthquakes in Victoria‘ by Kevin McCue:

“No large (magnitude 6 or above) earthquakes have occurred in Victoria since European settlement in the early 1800s … The most destructive Victorian earthquakes to date were the two near Warrnambool in April and July 1903 [the Centennial Minimum] … The two earthquakes were shallow and close to the city … at magnitudes 4.9 and 5.3.”

McCue’s study includes a historical chart for reference (shown below).

Note that today’s quake was indeed the largest ever recorded in the state of Victoria, and is 100x stronger than the M5.7 in 1922.







Seismic and Volcanic activity has been correlated to changes in the sun.

The recent global uptick in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is likely attributed to the drop-off in solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the increase in Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.





Rare Spring Snow Forecast for Tasmania

Staying in Australia, rare low-level springtime snow is forecast to fall in Tasmania towards the end of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says two severe cold fronts on Thursday morning and Friday afternoon will bring damaging winds and “very low snow” — flurries down to sea level are even possible into the weekend.

“It’s pretty rare to see snow down to near sea level in Tasmania, but it becomes more possible this time of the year … when we start to see the real cold systems,” said BOM senior meteorologist Luke Johnston, who, once again, is guilty of talking complete and utter nonsense — its spring Down Under (the best time to see snow in Tasmania is, and always has been, July and August).

The heaviest falls are expected in the west, far south and Central Plateau, reports grenfellrecord.com.au.

The Antarctic blast is forecast to linger over Tasmania through the weekend and into next week.

The bureau is set to issue alerts for icy roads, and also to bushwalkers and sheep graziers, for Friday and Saturday.

Snow could fall on southern sections of the Midlands Highway, Tasmania’s major road.

While gusts are likely to reach 100km/h in some parts and up to 90km/h in Hobart.

Rug up, Aussies — this looks COLD:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Sept 22 – Oct 8 [tropicaltidbits.com].



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





