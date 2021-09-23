Arctic Front Engulfs Europe, Heavy September Snow to Blast Western U.S., + Subtropical Queensland Suffers Rare Spring Snows and Winter-Like Lows

Strong Arctic Front Engulfs Majority of Europe

It’s going unreported –surprise-surprise– but this week, the majority of Europe is suffering an early-season chill.

Conversely, the UK has been experiencing a warm September to date–but Britain is the exception, not the rule, and in recent days mainland Europe has been logging temperature departures as much as 20C below the seasonal average.

This week, ‘blues’ and ‘purples’ have colored central and eastern regions, as well as Iberia.

Below were the forecast anomalies for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Tues, Sept 21 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Weds, Sept 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The chill is expected to persist for the remainder of the week, too.

Below are today’s expected departures (Thurs, Sept 23):





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Thurs, Sept 23 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Looking a little further ahead, the UK’s mild month is on course to come to an abrupt end.

A mass of frigid Arctic air set to engulf the home nations beginning Monday, September 27, with early-season snow even forecast for Scotland on September 29 and 30:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Sept 23 – Oct 9 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Also note the substantial accumulations set to bury the Alps and Western Scandinavia as the calendar flips to October.

Autumn is starting early this year, just as a Grand Solar Minimum predicts, and just as the European continent battles with a chronic gas shortage. A further 1.5 million UK households are without an energy supplier as of Wednesday, as skyrocketing prices (due to shortages caused mainly by the historically cold winter of 2020-21) forced the collapse of two additional suppliers.

There are tough times ahead.

Be sure to prepare accordingly (back-up heating source/generator/dried food etc.).

One UK charity has already said that people will be forced to choose between “heating and eating’” during the coldest months. And that’s assuming there is even enough food and gas to go around — things are really that tight at the moment.







Heavy September Snow to Blast Western U.S.

Fall is starting early across the pond, too — particularly across the Western United States (and Western Canada).

Before the close of the month, a band of heavy snow is expected to dump feet of global warming goodness across the higher elevations of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho, in-particular–although western Montana and parts of Oregon and Washington state are also bracing for an early taste of winter.

Checking in with the latest GFS runs, a descending polar trough is set to deliver heavy snows and bone-chilling lows next week:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Sept 28 – Oct 9 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Thusr, Sept 30 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Early-season snow has already been accumulating across the northern Rockies this week.

Heavy flurries have been noted in Yellowstone, among other locales:





The first snow of the season in the higher elevations of the northern Rockies today… it’s coming… https://t.co/0AEt5tiCey — Derek Witt (@DerekWittWx) September 20, 2021



Subtropical Queensland Suffers Rare Spring Snow and Winter-Like Lows

Australia’s Queensland recorded its coldest September day in half a decade this week, as residents in the south of the state faced rare spring snow flurries.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said that an “energetic” air mass from the south is causing this week’s chill.

The temperature in Toowoomba, for example, plunged to -2C (35.6F).

While sleet and snow has settled on Queensland’s Granite Belt, where the mercury dropped to the freezing mark.

Snow was also reported just south of Stanthorpe — Mount Tully local, Julia Metcalfe recorded flakes falling in her backyard: “We were privileged to have the real stuff,” she said. “At one point it was sunny behind the shed and snowing on the house.”

Rudgemill Estate winery owner, Martin Cooper said the polar blast caught him off guard: “I was on the mower for a couple of hours and it was so bloody cold — the wind — that I went and put a second jacket on, I was still cold … the wind has been ferocious.”

The cold was all-encompassing, and gripped the majority of the 7.692 million km² Australian continent:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Many Aussie states were hit by extreme pools of Antarctic air that would be more typical in the depths of winter rather than early-spring.

And looking ahead, a second blob of polar cold is set to sweep the Aussie continent this weekend — those ‘blues’ and ‘purples’ will return, and will spread north on Friday night and into Saturday.

This upcoming front won’t be as strong as the first; however, it will still deliver another noticeable temperature drop and more gusty winds. Snow isn’t expected, but that’s due more to the moisture content of the system rather than the temperatures.

Hard frosts will continue, and will be most prominent whenever the winds drop.

So much for those official BOM predictions which called for a “warmer than normal spring”…





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





