Arctic Found To Warm During Bouts Of Otherwise ‘Global’ Cooling; Bezymianny Just Erupted To 38,000 Feet; + With Ukraine’s Grain Harvest Slashed, All Eyes Turn To Brazil

Arctic Found To Warm During Bouts Of Otherwise ‘Global’ Cooling

The Sun appears to be slipping into its next Grand Solar Minimum cycle (GSM)–a multidecadal spell of reduced solar output where the solar disc can be devoid of sunspots for months or even years at a time.

The initial results on Earth’s climate will be one of violent swings between extremes where intense bursts of heat will linger in one area while a teeth-chattering chill will dominate nearby, and then these regions will switch — it will be this unpredictable chopping and changing that will hasten the failure of our modern food production systems, crops will fail on a large scale and famine will ensue.

Earth’s overall temperature trends colder during a GSM in line with the Sun’s decreasing output; however, not ALL regions experience the chill. As was the case during the previous GSM (the Maunder Minimum 1645-1715), areas such as the Arctic, Alaska, and S. Greenland/N. Atlantic actually warmed during bouts of otherwise ‘global’ cooling — NASA reveals the phenomenon in its Maunder Minimum temperature reconstruction map:





Temp change between 1780 (a year of normal solar activity) and 1680 (a year within the depths of the Maunder Minimum) — NASA .



History is repeating.

The Arctic does indeed appear to be warming once again, but this warming is coming in line with the historically low solar output our planet is receiving (and its impact on the jet stream) rather than in relation to Man’s wholly irrelevant CO2 excretions:







Bezymianny Just Erupted To 38,000 Feet

Scientists have been growing increasingly concerned with the unusual behavior of volcanoes along Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in recent years. And this week comes a powerful uptick at Bezymianny…

A series of pyroclastic flows are continuing today, reports volcanodiscovery.com, and ash plumes, separated from pyroclastic density currents (aka phoenix clouds), have been confirmed by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Tokyo to have risen to approx. 38,000 feet (11.6km).







Bezymianny is located in the central part of the Klyuchevskaya group, on the southeast slope of the extinct volcano Kamen. It is a tall stratovolcano with an eruptive history peppered with VEI 2s and 3s. Information provided by tass.com reveals that Bezymianny actually means “nameless,” and also that the volcano was considered extinct before its powerful VEI 5 eruption back in 1955 — an event that lowered the top of the mountain by 280m/920ft (from 3,080 to 2,800 meters).

Volcanic eruptions are one of the key forcings driving Earth into its next bout of global cooling. Their worldwide uptick is tied to low solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.

Hunga Tonga’s eruption of Jan 15 fired particulates through the stratosphere and into the mesosphere; at 36 miles up, it was the highest volcanic eruption ever recorded. Those particulates are now ‘trapped’ in the upper atmosphere where they are expected to cool the planet by as much as 0.3C.





New: the Hunga Tonga eruption spewed ash a record 36 miles into the atmosphere — blowing through troposphere/stratosphere into the mesosphere (where meteors burn up).



That’s 3X as high as the worst thunderstorms and 14 miles taller than Punatubo’s plume. https://t.co/ZoHSpjZ0HP — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) March 5, 2022



With Ukraine’s Grain Harvest Slashed, All Eyes Turn To Brazil

South America’s weather woes was the top story in grain and oilseed markets prior to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And now all eyes are back on the continent again with hopes that Brazil, in particular, can allay global food security concerns amid the Black Sea export halt and a hampered Ukrainian planting season.

Unfortunately though, Brazil is currently suffering its worst soybean crop losses in recent memory; while Argentina, the leading supplier of soy products and #3 in corn, is set to experience a second consecutive year of weather-related yield cuts.

Brazil’s upcoming corn crop is now more important than ever, and farmers are hoping to bounce back from last year’s disastrous second harvest which was decimated by historic freeze after historic freeze pummeling the South America nation. The country is expecting 2022’s second corn crop to rise 42% over last year’s catastrophe, but this hopium is entirely weather dependent.

Brazil’s sharp corn losses last year reduced the country’s exports to 21 million tonnes from 35 million a year earlier. Problems for the second crop did not become apparent until at least May, and the severity was not understood until a couple of months later.

As touched on above, poor conditions, particularly drought, have led to Brazil’s 2022 soybean crop –now 64% harvested– to be the worst on record, which, although not exactly sealing the upcoming corn crop’s fate, certainly doesn’t bode well.

All eyes are on the models, and the models, unfortunately, are once again coming up ‘blue’ and ‘purple’:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 19 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 19 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Could another disastrously-cold growing season be on the cards for South America…?

We should have a clearer idea by May.

Stay tuned for updates.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

