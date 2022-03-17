Arctic Found To Warm During Bouts Of Otherwise ‘Global’ Cooling; Bezymianny Just Erupted To 38,000 Feet; + With Ukraine’s Grain Harvest Slashed, All Eyes Turn To Brazil
Arctic Found To Warm During Bouts Of Otherwise ‘Global’ Cooling
The Sun appears to be slipping into its next Grand Solar Minimum cycle (GSM)–a multidecadal spell of reduced solar output where the solar disc can be devoid of sunspots for months or even years at a time.
The initial results on Earth’s climate will be one of violent swings between extremes where intense bursts of heat will linger in one area while a teeth-chattering chill will dominate nearby, and then these regions will switch — it will be this unpredictable chopping and changing that will hasten the failure of our modern food production systems, crops will fail on a large scale and famine will ensue.
Earth’s overall temperature trends colder during a GSM in line with the Sun’s decreasing output; however, not ALL regions experience the chill. As was the case during the previous GSM (the Maunder Minimum 1645-1715), areas such as the Arctic, Alaska, and S. Greenland/N. Atlantic actually warmed during bouts of otherwise ‘global’ cooling — NASA reveals the phenomenon in its Maunder Minimum temperature reconstruction map:
History is repeating.
The Arctic does indeed appear to be warming once again, but this warming is coming in line with the historically low solar output our planet is receiving (and its impact on the jet stream) rather than in relation to Man’s wholly irrelevant CO2 excretions:
See also:
Bezymianny Just Erupted To 38,000 Feet
Scientists have been growing increasingly concerned with the unusual behavior of volcanoes along Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in recent years. And this week comes a powerful uptick at Bezymianny…
A series of pyroclastic flows are continuing today, reports volcanodiscovery.com, and ash plumes, separated from pyroclastic density currents (aka phoenix clouds), have been confirmed by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Tokyo to have risen to approx. 38,000 feet (11.6km).
Bezymianny is located in the central part of the Klyuchevskaya group, on the southeast slope of the extinct volcano Kamen. It is a tall stratovolcano with an eruptive history peppered with VEI 2s and 3s. Information provided by tass.com reveals that Bezymianny actually means “nameless,” and also that the volcano was considered extinct before its powerful VEI 5 eruption back in 1955 — an event that lowered the top of the mountain by 280m/920ft (from 3,080 to 2,800 meters).
Volcanic eruptions are one of the key forcings driving Earth into its next bout of global cooling. Their worldwide uptick is tied to low solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.
Hunga Tonga’s eruption of Jan 15 fired particulates through the stratosphere and into the mesosphere; at 36 miles up, it was the highest volcanic eruption ever recorded. Those particulates are now ‘trapped’ in the upper atmosphere where they are expected to cool the planet by as much as 0.3C.
With Ukraine’s Grain Harvest Slashed, All Eyes Turn To Brazil
South America’s weather woes was the top story in grain and oilseed markets prior to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And now all eyes are back on the continent again with hopes that Brazil, in particular, can allay global food security concerns amid the Black Sea export halt and a hampered Ukrainian planting season.
Unfortunately though, Brazil is currently suffering its worst soybean crop losses in recent memory; while Argentina, the leading supplier of soy products and #3 in corn, is set to experience a second consecutive year of weather-related yield cuts.
Brazil’s upcoming corn crop is now more important than ever, and farmers are hoping to bounce back from last year’s disastrous second harvest which was decimated by historic freeze after historic freeze pummeling the South America nation. The country is expecting 2022’s second corn crop to rise 42% over last year’s catastrophe, but this hopium is entirely weather dependent.
Brazil’s sharp corn losses last year reduced the country’s exports to 21 million tonnes from 35 million a year earlier. Problems for the second crop did not become apparent until at least May, and the severity was not understood until a couple of months later.
As touched on above, poor conditions, particularly drought, have led to Brazil’s 2022 soybean crop –now 64% harvested– to be the worst on record, which, although not exactly sealing the upcoming corn crop’s fate, certainly doesn’t bode well.
All eyes are on the models, and the models, unfortunately, are once again coming up ‘blue’ and ‘purple’:
Could another disastrously-cold growing season be on the cards for South America…?
We should have a clearer idea by May.
Stay tuned for updates.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
15 Thoughts to “Arctic Found To Warm During Bouts Of Otherwise ‘Global’ Cooling; Bezymianny Just Erupted To 38,000 Feet; + With Ukraine’s Grain Harvest Slashed, All Eyes Turn To Brazil”
Notice the Manam (Papua New Guinea) on 8-9 March to 50,000 feet and the
BEZYMIANNY 38,000 feet both occurred 2-3 days after a geomagnetic solar storm effecting the earth.
DS
https://www.spaceweather.com/images2022/16mar22/forbush_strip2.png
https://www.spaceweather.com/images2022/11mar22/fullhalo.gif
https://www.spaceweather.com/images2022/11mar22/nasamodel_crop_strip_opt.gif
https://sohowww.nascom.nasa.gov/data/LATEST/current_c3.gif
https://www.windy.com/-Show—add-more-layers/overlays?tcso2,12.125,-140.449,3
Same as it ever was…
Yes, however Hunga Tonga ash cloud rose to 190,080 feet. Are you the person who told us Fukushima was preceded by x class flares? I didn’t know that, took me some research to find it, 2 x class flares. Keep commenting, you know things.
Tonga blew in December from a solar flare and kept going from more solar flares and there was a flare before the big pop because Mercury in retrograde. Here’s before the big pop from the DEW link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRoisSmvN6o
Mike also shows the SO plume from Galapagos volcano on that vid which was also from a guess what? Iceland, Sinabung, La Palma, St Vincent, Krakatoa, Taal and on and on and on all erupting following flares month after month. S America, C ‘Merica, Mexico, Alaska, Africa volcanos going off and creating cyclones with cold fronts that are now called polar vortexes since some trendy dweeb penned them that.
Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, typhoon Haiyan and all other major cyclones I’ve seen form are from solar flares/solar wind. Tornados, yup. Look up solar storm around Katrina, 41 flares in 23 days, a catasstraffic global warming event from what? Same as it ever was…
To see some of the flares quakes and volcanos you didn’t notice the last two years hit:
https://www.youtube.com/c/MorningDEW/videos
And to see what planets aligned per events hit:
https://simsolar.soft32.com/
Same as it ever was…
Again in SW Florida we have showers possible in 5 out of the next 10 days
per Accuweather.
Note this is the “normal” DRY Season, with rain “normally” starting on
1st June like it did 15 years ago.
I have noticed the rains starting earlier and earlier over the years, backing up into May, then April and NOW March! Of course these rains have a cooling effect, plus the extra cloud cover.
We were back down to 60 F this morning.
The main stable data point I use is May 15, when nigh time temps stay above 72 F until the end of September.
With this new Northern Hemisphere volcanic eruption, let’s see what develops this year.
DS
I fail to understand the “reasoning” that people have with the rising gas prices to the point that now diesel is over $5.00 per gallon making it $150 to fill a 30 gallon tank, and the small car I have to $50.00 tank of regular gas. The rising gas prices and the inflation that we have is bordering on being racist as it is unfair to the minorities…blacks and hispanics as they are often lower income anyway. How can they get to work and save their jobs? Jus’ sayin’, ya know? and now we have food shortages with nothing really in sight. The food lines at the Missions only have so much food anyway. But this has been foretold.
I had a chance to get some wood for our stove before it might get scarce and the price might go up. There are a few wood sellers who are now charging $700 a cord. That is the future to heat homes when the freeze gets really going. When I can get another cord I will do so. Here in Western North Carolina, it is 50 degrees, supposedly going up to low 70s. I am following Cap’s blog, he saved our garden now for 2 Springs seasons. Hopefully we are in Spring #3 where we are forewarned and forearmed for cold weather. Thanks Cap.
Well, that’s just great! If the Arctic melts, the masses of people will cling to the AGW narrative, no matter if they have snow up to their hoo-hoos in the tropical jungles of the equator.
For those who have ears to hear:
“The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger: but they that seek the Lord shall not want any good thing.” Psalms 34:10
“I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.” Psalms 37:25
The time to establish a relationship with God is now, because trust and understanding take some time. Don’t wait until the shelves are empty.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFRM5AuHTdMX/
Iceman-
What is your source material for the first line of your post? It’s one of those pseudo Biblical quotes that floats around, and we’re supposed to believe it without question or reservation.
Homey don’t play that!
God does expect us to do what we can do, but when we come to the end of our talents, resources, etc and more is needed, He provides for His own. I’ve experienced it time and again.
I will not be one of those who are tearing their own hair out in fear and desperation, because I KNOW if I draw near to God, He will draw near to me.
Been there, done that, many times.
God helps those who help themselves… especially when it comes time to pass the mashed potatoes… or pass the vaxx death shot(s)… or basically just avoid poisons/traps full spectrum… or to make Confuciusly simple: “We have two lives, and the second begins when we realize we only have one.” “If you think in terms of a year, plant a seed; if in terms of ten years, plant trees; if in terms of 100 years, teach the people.”- Confucius In a hundred years understanding Ice Age Eugenics or these mass democides, cull [sic, eh?] it what you will, will be more than well understood and accepted by the descendants of the current Millennials with ears/eyes to hear/see.
61 000 millennials [in an “information world” who could have searched, read and understood] have died in the span of 1 year from the #COVID19 vaxx death shot and it’s only just at the beginning of the beginning. Expect that pass the potatoes and pass the vaxx death shot may have way different meanings for future generations thanks to eugenically engineered “natural” selection(s).
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFRM5AuHTdMX/
Just read the recent Mercola headlines summarized here… then think about all the “anti-conspiracy” theorist geniuses who who never open or expend the energy to think enough to understand them. Eugenics works… and its OK.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/…/dr-mercola
“…and it’s OK”…until it’s YOUR turn to be culled.