Arctic Blast Threatens Cold Records Across East U.S., Including 145-Year Low In Philly; Remarkable Cold For The Month Of March Sweeps Greenland; Antarctica Plunges -1.2C Below 1979-2000 Average; + Europe Freezes

Arctic Blast Threatens Cold Records Across East U.S., Including 145-Year Low In Philly

Winter is making a comeback across the Eastern half of the CONUS this week. Chilly temperatures settled in Sunday for many, but as the new week progresses, tens of millions of America’s should expect recording breaking lows.

Sunday night through Monday morning will see a brutal Arctic air mass spill down out of Canada. This mass of cold will deliver a Winter’s Revenge across the Midwest, the South and the Northeast, and will see hard freezes impact many growing regions.

The National Park Service says the “magic number” for the Cherry Blossoms is 27F, and that even if temperatures dip below that for just a few hours it could cause enough damage to bring peak bloom to a premature end.

By sunrise Monday, widespread 20s are expected across the Northeast, with many regions dipping into the teens: “We’re talking about the polar vortex moving right across the Northeast,” said senior AccuWeather meteorologist John Feerick.

Large parts of Maryland and West Virginia, for example, are under winter warnings as wind gusts of 40mph threaten blowing snow in many of the state’s counties, including Grant and Pendleton.

Early-morning lows of 10-15F are on the cards Monday and Tuesday across Berkshire, Massachusetts, with the county’s daytime highs struggling into the mid- to upper-20s — temperatures that will challenge record lows for the time of year.

The forecasted high for Boston on Monday is 32F — this would be a record low-max for the date, breaking the previous record of 33F which was set back in 1893.

Philadelphia has a shot at busting an even more impressive record. Lows are forecast to range from 20F to 25F Monday morning, with the city’s daytime highs struggling into the 30s. Philly could actually set two new records Monday: The first for the daily average temp 30–currently held by the year 1966; and the second for lowest daily high, 35F–a benchmark that has stood for 145 years, since 1877: “I wouldn’t rule it out,” said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist with the NWS in Mount Holly.

The dreaded –and poorly understood— ‘polar vortex’ wasn’t that big of an issue for North Americans during the winter months with the harshest of the Arctic air largely kept locked at the higher latitudes (although many cold outbreaks still managed to occur?). But the phenomenon does seem to be playing a role now as the calendar approaches April — this is something polar scientist Judah Cohen, with Atmospheric and Environmental Research, in Massachusetts, is suggesting could be due this season’s impressive Arctic sea ice extent.







As mentioned above, another dose of winter is forecast to sweep the central United States this week, not just the Northeast. After a mild Monday, a potent storm is forecast to deliver a weather whiplash to the region by Tuesday. Chilly air will sweep in as the jet stream dives southward, and the higher elevations of Colorado, Wyoming and Utah should expect substantial snowfall to go along with the cold.

“Snow levels may drop as low as 5,000 feet across parts of Wyoming on Tuesday night,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva. This storm will be streaking into the central Plains, too, spreading both rain and snow across Nebraska, North and South Dakota and Minnesota by the end of the day.

Snow is expected to start accumulating north of the border too, across parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba early Tuesday, with southern Ontario facing icy temperatures as the jet stream plunges south of the Great Lakes.

The snow is forecast to continue spreading eastward as the storm strengthens over the Midwest and Great Lakes through Thursday, reports theweathernetwork.com. The heaviest snow will hit northern Minnesota and Ontario, and here, 18 inches could accumulate. There’s also an AccuWeather Local StormMax calling for 25 inches.





Stay tuned for updates.



Remarkable Cold For The Month Of March Sweeps Greenland

With high pressure (1,030-1,035 hPa) and clear skies, the north coast of Greenland recorded remarkable cold temperatures for late March over the weekend, and at very low elevations, too (even sea level).

Some of the icy cold readings, which will aid this season’s above average ice growth, are as follows: -38.8C was logged at Henrik Kroeyer Holme (80.4°N); -38C swept Kap Morris Jesup (83.4°N); while -37.1C was suffered in Danmarkshavn (76.5°N).







As discussed in the article linked above, the Greenland ice sheet has been EXPANDING for a decade now, and has clearly reversed its trend of loss which ran from around the mid-80s to 2012 — all visualized in the below graphic:





[Die kalte Sonne]



Antarctica Plunges 1.2C Below 1979-2000 Average

The MSM continues to peddle Antarctica’s 48-hours of atmospheric river-driven heat as if, 1) it was conclusive of anything, and 2) that it’s still ongoing. In reality, however, the temperature pendulum has now swung back the other way across the base of the globe, to some 1.2C BELOW the mulitdecadal norm:







Moreover, official data reveals that East Antarctica –which covers two thirds of the South Pole– has cooled 2.8C over the past 4 decades, with West Antarctica cooling 1.6C. It stands that only a tiny sliver of Antarctica (the Antarctic Peninsula) has seen any warming –statistically insignificant warming, at that– but there are no prizes for guessing which region the MSM focuses on.

Also, the South Pole suffered its coldest coreless winter (April-Sept) in recorded history last year. It was the region’s coldest 6-month spell ever recorded, which is a far more telling feat than 48 hours of atmospheric river-driven warmth.

And re. ice, the Antarctic sheet has also been holding incredibly well in recent decades, with official data revealing that the sheet has been EXPANDING in that time. Sea ice at the South Pole rebounded in 2020 and 2021 to the levels of some 3-decades ago. Furthermore, the trend of the past 40+ years (the satellite era) remains one of significant growth (of approx. 1% per decade):







For more of a deep-dive into all that, see:







Europe Freezes

The final word goes to Europe…

After a string of sunny and mild days, the majority of the continent will see a return to wintry conditions this week with low-level snows and widespread frosts bringing the risk of considerable crop damage.

The wintry conditions are forecast to persist for at least two weeks, and all.

And what the latest GFS run is picking up re. snowfall is really quite astonishing:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) March 28 – April 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ]. Note the flurries in Northern Africa, too.



With the forecast cold looking equally unseasonable:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) March 31 – April 8 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



As always, stay tuned for updates.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



