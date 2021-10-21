Arctic Blast Brings October Snow to the UK, + Manam Volcano Pops to 50,000ft

Arctic Blast Brings October Snow to the UK

Just in time for the COP26 summit (aka “Climate-Con”), October snow is settling in the northern UK.

The month of October started mild across much of Britain with temperatures regularly rising above 20C. But the winds have now changed and brutal Arctic air is being funneled into the home nations–as well as into northern, central and eastern Europe.

Early-season snow was falling in Braemar, Scotland at around 8:30 PM on Wednesday evening.

The Aberdeenshire village is no stranger to cold weather, making headlines in February this year after shivering through a record-breaking low of -23C (-9.4F) and being buried by an unprecedented 70cm (28 inches) of snow.

Yesterday’s flakes were far more conservative, but still managed to shock many locals:







Scotland’s transition from 20C to freezing lows and early snows has indeed been stark, but we’ve been here before…

The fall of 2008 was another very strange one for the UK. The beginning of October saw days in the low 20s (C), yet by the end of the month snow was settling. A similar setup occurred in the mid-90s, too. Unsurprisingly, at least for those who track the activity of the sun, both 2008 and 1995/6 were years in or around solar minimums, just as the year 2021 is.





Solar Cycles 19 – 24, including a forecast for 25.



See also:







Looking ahead, further masses of polar lows and early snows will descend into the UK and mainland Europe as the calendar approaches November, although it is very mess setup — the models are forever changing:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Oct 25 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The winter of 2021-22 is setting up to be truly brutal:







Manam Volcano Pops to 50,000ft

On Wednesday, October 20 Papa New Guinea’s highly active Manam Volcano produced another stratospheric eruption, continuing its uptick which began in 2010.

A thick volcanic ash plume rising to at least 50,000 feet (15.2 km) was registered by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin at 11:43 local time on October 20 via HIMAWARI-8 satellite imagery.





JMA #Himawari8 True Color RGB images showing an eruption of the #Manam volcano in #PapuaNewGuinea: https://t.co/H5BcDTKjsn Low/mid-level ash laden cloud (shades of brown/tan) were seen drifting westward and northward, while the primary eruption cloud expanded to the east/north. pic.twitter.com/OOnzs2urvK — Scott Bachmeier (@CIMSS_Satellite) October 20, 2021

New eruption from #Manam. Looks to be up at around the tropopause ~16.5 km (asl). Clear SO2 signal in the Himawari data. @simoncarn @airesEO @andrewcraigtupp @oxford_EODG pic.twitter.com/T69e2Lg7VF — Andy Prata (@andyprata) October 20, 2021



Such as high-level eruption is noteworthy because particulates ejected to altitudes above 32,800 ft (10 km) –and into the stratosphere– often linger, where they have a direct cooling effect on the planet.

Volcanic eruptions are one of the key forcings driving Earth into its next bout of global cooling, with their worldwide uptick tied to low solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.





Manam eruption, October 20.



BACKGROUND

Stratovolcano: 1807 m / 5,928 ft

Papua New Guinea: -4.08°S / 145.04°E

Current status: ERUPTING (4 out of 5)

Manam volcano, located 13 km off the northern coast of New Guinea near Bogia town, is one of Papua New Guinea’s most active volcanoes.

It has one of the longest records of historic eruptions in the SE Pacific region. The larger eruptions of Manam produce pyroclastic flows and sometimes lava flows. Both have repeatedly reached the coast and affected populated areas.

The volcano’s current ongoing eruptive phase technically began back on June 29, 2014 and it has already registered a “4” on the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI). Manam’s eruptive history is peppered with VEI 2s and 3s, but it also has two previous confirmed VEI 4s, from 2004 and 1919 — see volcano.si.edu for more.

Eruption list: ongoing since Aug 2010 (31 July 2015: large vulcanian explosion), 2000-2004 (small subplinian eruptions), 1974-1999, 1965-66, 1963-64, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1959-60, 1959, 1956-58, 1954, 1953, 1946-47, 1936-39, 1932-34, 1926-28, 1925, 1924?, 1923, 1922, 1920-21, 1919, 1917, 1909-14?, 1907?, 1904, 1904, 1901-02?, 1899, 1887-95, 1885, 1884?, 1887, 1830, 1700, 1643, 1616 — for more see VolcanoDiscovery.com.





ASO Volcano also Erupts

Southern Japan’s Aso volcano also erupted in spectacular fashion on Wednesday, October 20.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) raised the warning level for Mount Aso to three on a scale of five, warning hikers and residents to avoid the mountain at all costs.

NHK national television aired footage of a massive smoke column above the volcano — the smoke rose as high as 11,480 ft (3.5 km) above the crater, with pyroclastic flows streaming some 0.8 miles (1.3 km) down the mountain’s western slope.





BREAKING: Mount Aso erupts in southern Japan pic.twitter.com/OWec2fwnOu — BNO News (@BNONews) October 20, 2021

A volcano erupted in the southern island of Kyushu in Japan, blasting ash several miles into the sky and prompting officials to warn against the threat of lava flows https://t.co/9oiPRzMYMZ pic.twitter.com/LpDqbS8tjE — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021



The explosion fired-off volcanic rocks as far as 2,950 ft (900 m) and ashfalls were detected in several towns in the Kumamoto and neighboring Miyazaki prefectures, while some structural damage has also been reported, namely to roads.

Mount Aso has repeatedly erupted in recent decades, sometimes fatally — the mountain’s 1953 eruption (solar minimum of cycle 18) killed six and injured more than 90, and another one five years later killed 12.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).

And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.

The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.





Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift



