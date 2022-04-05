Antarctica Plunges To -70.6C (-95.1F), Ice Takes A Sharp Upturn; + Europe Continues To Freeze: France Logged 80 New *Monthly* Low Temp Records Yesterday As Nation Suffered Coldest-Ever April Night
Antarctica Plunges To -70.6C (-95.1F), Ice Takes A Sharp Upturn
Despite mainstream obfuscations and outright lies, Antarctica has actually been holding exceptionally cold over the past 12-or-so months. The continent suffered its coldest ‘coreless winter’ (April-Sept) in recorded history in 2021; and 2022 has begun in a similarly frigid fashion with the bottom of the world logging its first sub -70C of the season on April 3.
The infamous Vostok Station registered a finger-snapping -70.6C (-95.1F) on Sunday — a reading far below the norm, and one that comfortably offsets the 48-hours of relative warmth the MSM was so keen to ram down our throats.
To that ‘warmth’, the entirely natural atmospheric river event of March 18 has been followed by temps holding BELOW the 1979-2000 average across Antarctica on every single day since–according to data from the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine; and in turn, the Antarctic ice sheet has seen a sizable uptick in that time, one that has dragged a season that was -admittedly- on the lower-end of the charts back in line:
This uptick also threatens to continue to trend of ice growth witnessed over the past 4+ decades (the satellite era).
Sea ice at the South Pole rebounded in 2020 and 2021 to the levels of some 3-decades ago. This is clearly identifiable in the chart below, as is the multidecadal trend of growth which stands at approximately 1% per decade:
Official data also reveals that East Antarctica, which covers two thirds of the South Pole, has cooled 2.8C over the past 40-odd years, with West Antarctica cooling 1.6C. It stands that only a tiny slither of Antarctica (the Antarctic Peninsula) has seen any warming –statistically insignificant warming, at that– but there are no prizes for guessing which region a corrupted, corporately owned mainstream media focuses on. Multinational conglomerates and world banks (aka governments) are not in the game of truth and human priority, those notions are dangerous to their proposed order of things. Instead, wretched angles and deliberate obfuscations are their modus operandi. They are the enemy. They are the ones shutting down free speech. Why? Because they recognize that free speech is the antidote to our problems — it is the ONLY thing the oppressed have.
“[Free speech] is the mechanism by which we generate the conceptions that allow us to organize our experience in the world. And more than that, it’s the mechanism that allows us to reformulate and criticize those conceptions when they become outdated and sterile” — Jordan Peterson.
Attempts to clamp down on free speech demonstrates either a troubling ignorance or an equally troubling malevolence.
Europe Continues To Freeze
Following on from Monday’s update, Western and Central Europe is continuing its unprecedented Arctic spring, which is resulting in farmers scrambling to protect their burgeoning fruit crops from damaging frosts:
Austria
Starting in Austria, heavy April frosts have been sweeping the landlocked nation this week.
Record monthly lows –far more impressive than daily lows– struck the Mühlviertel region on April 4.
Reichenau logged a low of -10.1C (13.8F), breaking its previous coldest April low from 1972; while Freistadt suffered -9.7C (14.5F), busting its old benchmark set back in 1936.
The neighboring region of Waldviertel also experienced unprecedented April cold yesterday.
Germany
Extreme spring chills have been persisting in Germany, too.
A string of long-standing April records have fallen by the wayside, adding to Monday’s haul, including the -8.8C (16.2F) at Memmingen; the -8.1C (17.4F) at Augsburg; the -5.9C (21.4F) at Wutöschingen-Ofteringen; and the-5.6C (21.9F) at Emmendingen-Mundingen.
Spain
Likewise in Spain, record April lows are continuing to tumble…
…including the -5.6C (21.9F) at Segovia.
France Logged 80 New *Monthly* Low Temp Records Yesterday As Nation Suffered Coldest-Ever April Night
The cherry is taken by France, however, where truly breathtaking chills for the time of year are sweeping the entire country.
On April 4 alone, a staggering 80 new monthly low temperature records were set up and down the nation (see tables below). Most notable was the -21.5C (-6.7F) witnessed at Les Pontets (1,008m/3,300ft) — a national record for such a low elevation in April.
Other standouts were the -20.4C (-4.7F) La Chaux (880m/2,887ft); the -11.1C (12F) at Etalans (540m/1,771ft); and the -9.3C (15.3F) Mourmelon-le-Grand (115m/377ft).
It is expected that France also busted its April record for <500m/1,640ft (currently -10.5C/13.1F), but this has yet to be confirmed.
Moreover, Monday has entered the books as France’s coldest April night in recorded history (since 1947).
The average minimum across the nation was just -1.5C (29.3F), which broke the previous record of -1.4C (29.5F) held by April 12, 1986 (solar minimum of cycle 22)–and on that point, look again at the table above and note just how many of France’s previous April record lows land within solar minimums, with those of ≈1986, ≈1996, ≈2008 and ≈2021 being the most represented years by far.
As mentioned earlier, this historic freeze is having a potentially disastrous impact on fruit crops. In preparation for the polar plunge, vintners lit rows of large candles in their groves to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost.
“After that, you have to cross your fingers and pray to God,” said one French winemaker, whose vineyard has been operational for 400 years.
Heaters and pellet stoves have been used across Western Europe to protect stone fruits such as cherries, apricots and plums which are in the delicate blooming stage. Other fruit growers sprayed their crops with water, which, when frozen in the bitter cold, creates an insulating layer of ice around the plant that protects it from the harsh exterior temperatures.
This year’s fear of crop damage has drawn comparisons to last April when Arctic air descended during the early part of the month–which also followed a mild March, as this year has. Wine production was significantly cut in France following the severe frost which costs the industry billions of US dollars, as Europe suffered something of a ‘Year Without A Spring’:
And finally, it was also exceptionally cold on the Mediterranean islands of Corsica and Sardinia yesterday.
April records were broken at Capo Caccia, Capo Bellavista and Capo Carbonara.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
14 Thoughts to “Antarctica Plunges To -70.6C (-95.1F), Ice Takes A Sharp Upturn; + Europe Continues To Freeze: France Logged 80 New *Monthly* Low Temp Records Yesterday As Nation Suffered Coldest-Ever April Night”
What also impacts Antartica ice-sheet and sea-ice from below:
Keywords from the below research: extreme extension, tectonic activity, young volcanos, basal melting, heat fluxes, back-arc systems, depressions, rifts, changing magma and volcanic activity
“The area, recognized as one of the world’s largest zones of episodic crustal extension with a broadly distributed Meso-Cenozoic magmatic activity, is interpreted either as the West Antarctica Rift System or as a system of back-arc basins formed along the paleo-Pacific active margin . The origin of the Trans-Antarctic Mountains, the largest non-compressional belt of high topography that makes the tectonic boundary between East and West Antarctica”
“Undoubtedly, magmatic activity below the lake bottom can explain such extreme heat flux values and can strongly enhance the ice-sheet melting.”
“A fundamental difference between the present (Fig. 4) and previous Antarctica’s heat flux models (Fig. 2) is that the locations of young volcanoes along the entire western margin of Antarctica correspond to areas with inferred very thin (<50 km) lithosphere and very high flux (100–120 mW/m2 or higher) (Fig. 3, Fig. 4).”)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0012825222000381
In Danish, but i think you get the main point:
https://ing.dk/artikel/91-vulkaner-fundet-under-isen-paa-antarktis-203042
What everyone also seemingly forgets is that by and large Antarctica’s sea ice almost all disappears every. single. year. due to a combination of strong circumpolar winds and water currents, as well as the nature of the landlocked ice sheet.
In other words, even if all of the sea ice were to disappear down to zero square kilometers, once the 6-month night of winter sets in and cold winds keep blowing off the ice sheet, that ice extent is going to grow back to its norm of ~19 million sq km.
Nothing to see here, unless you’re a MSM climastrologist whore.
Altijd goede berichten Cap, bestel maar voor Holland
de December maand 2022 sneeuw en -15 gr.
groetjes Martha
The idiot box just said we are close to irreversible climate disaster. No snow or ice for the poor polar bears. The laptop is also russia disinformation, going back years i am not a crook. Most scientists test, observe, report. Now its report, observe and conflate. If u want to know if these kooks and dandies know anything and are not just repeating things. See if you can get them to agree to lowering co2 level to 100 ppm, if they do, you know they know nothing about life on earth.
Gee, sounds like a conspiracy theory, doesn’t it?
Not sure where your going with that? There is no conspiratorial items in my comments. I have actually observed “report, observe and conflate” in my field of science for my PhD’s to get funding. Unfortunately, whistle blower rules do not protect and help you get a new job often times doing the right thing will get you unofficially blacklisted from future employment. Much of what I was wrote again is sarcasm, because humor is what makes life worth living! I know you are smart enough to understand most life on earth would cease to exist if atmospheric CO2 levels fell below 150 PPM. That is how I weed out the average kooks and dandies that follow the crap spewed from the idiot box. I love this Website, I read it everyday, it is backed by real data from real sources. Keep it up Cap
Re: “the laptop is russia disinformation, going back years i am not a crook”, still sounds conspiratorial to me, unless you think Nixon is doing this all on his own.
And thanks for straightening me out on how nice Wisconsonians are.
I hope those vineyards purchased carbon offsets for all of the flames they lit to keep their vines from getting frost damage.
Jackson Hole Wyoming temp now 5F,7″ new snow.
Mt Bachelor temp now 16F, 21″ new – 39″ last 72 hours !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mt Hood Timberline snow stake got totally covered 12 hours ago and has been snowing ever since. Waist deep pow !!!
Stevens Pass cams got knocked off line yesterday morning during an a white out BLIZZARD and are still out at 07:50AM.
Chrystal Mt temp now 14F, 19″ NEW POW !!!!!!!
Chains still required on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass @ 08:00 am!!!
See links on yesterday’s post for great views again today.
DIrk-
Been re-reading Clive Cussler’s NUMA Files series. Seems old Clive had advance notice of many of today’s unpleasant events.
The last one I read (#8) addressed a conspiracy by Chinese nationals to turn loose a deadly genetically modified Coronavirus on the world, with the intention of selling the vaccine cure for a huge profit.
All this well before the Covid scare. Next time you see Clive, would you please ask him if he’s a freemason? Thank you.
The first one I read was Polar Shift and I was hooked, I’ve read all the Cussler books up to two years ago. Also read all Mitchner, Clancy, Ludlum, Child (Jack Reacher), DeMille, Bell, Dan and Dale Brown, Rollins, Flynn, Beck, Thor, Lehane, Griffith, Follett, Van Lustbader(Jason Bourne), and more all on paperbacks found at thrift stores or the library when I could. Bio weps are a common theme.
It was an adventure just finding them all, I’d go on the hunt at Goodwill, Value Village, 1/2 Price Books, St Vinnies. Low impact recreation since my back is junk from making America great(er) again. I read and watched weather patterns of our microclimates during the solar flares of SC 24. Every Rosby Wave, direction of flow from source to dissipation. I’m reading another Clancy now about Chineze subs, they’re out there…waiting…. .
Sure, I’ll ask Clive, next time I see him.
Mt Baker, 51″ new !!
https://komonews.com/news/local/feet-of-snow-fall-and-ski-resorts-considering-more-hours-of-season
Proper news coverage has all but vanished across the world. Opinion, agendas and money have all combined to drive journalism almost into extinction. This collapse in investigative journalism has empowered vested interests and political activism. Electroverse is bridging that gap.
DIrk-
Been re-reading Clive Cussler’s NUMA Files series. Seems old Clive had advance notice of many of today’s unpleasant events.
The last one I read (#8) addressed a conspiracy by Chinese nationals to turn loose a deadly genetically modified Coronavirus on the world, with the intention of selling the vaccine cure for a huge profit.
All this well before the Covid scare. Next time you see Clive, would you please ask him if he’s a freemason? Thank you.