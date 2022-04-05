Antarctica Plunges To -70.6C (-95.1F), Ice Takes A Sharp Upturn; + Europe Continues To Freeze: France Logged 80 New *Monthly* Low Temp Records Yesterday As Nation Suffered Coldest-Ever April Night

Antarctica Plunges To -70.6C (-95.1F), Ice Takes A Sharp Upturn

Despite mainstream obfuscations and outright lies, Antarctica has actually been holding exceptionally cold over the past 12-or-so months. The continent suffered its coldest ‘coreless winter’ (April-Sept) in recorded history in 2021; and 2022 has begun in a similarly frigid fashion with the bottom of the world logging its first sub -70C of the season on April 3.

The infamous Vostok Station registered a finger-snapping -70.6C (-95.1F) on Sunday — a reading far below the norm, and one that comfortably offsets the 48-hours of relative warmth the MSM was so keen to ram down our throats.

To that ‘warmth’, the entirely natural atmospheric river event of March 18 has been followed by temps holding BELOW the 1979-2000 average across Antarctica on every single day since–according to data from the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine; and in turn, the Antarctic ice sheet has seen a sizable uptick in that time, one that has dragged a season that was -admittedly- on the lower-end of the charts back in line:



This uptick also threatens to continue to trend of ice growth witnessed over the past 4+ decades (the satellite era).

Sea ice at the South Pole rebounded in 2020 and 2021 to the levels of some 3-decades ago. This is clearly identifiable in the chart below, as is the multidecadal trend of growth which stands at approximately 1% per decade:





Official data also reveals that East Antarctica, which covers two thirds of the South Pole, has cooled 2.8C over the past 40-odd years, with West Antarctica cooling 1.6C. It stands that only a tiny slither of Antarctica (the Antarctic Peninsula) has seen any warming –statistically insignificant warming, at that– but there are no prizes for guessing which region a corrupted, corporately owned mainstream media focuses on. Multinational conglomerates and world banks (aka governments) are not in the game of truth and human priority, those notions are dangerous to their proposed order of things. Instead, wretched angles and deliberate obfuscations are their modus operandi. They are the enemy. They are the ones shutting down free speech. Why? Because they recognize that free speech is the antidote to our problems — it is the ONLY thing the oppressed have.

“[Free speech] is the mechanism by which we generate the conceptions that allow us to organize our experience in the world. And more than that, it’s the mechanism that allows us to reformulate and criticize those conceptions when they become outdated and sterile” — Jordan Peterson.

Attempts to clamp down on free speech demonstrates either a troubling ignorance or an equally troubling malevolence.



Europe Continues To Freeze

Following on from Monday’s update, Western and Central Europe is continuing its unprecedented Arctic spring, which is resulting in farmers scrambling to protect their burgeoning fruit crops from damaging frosts:





Water is sprayed in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, Monday, April 4, 2022.



Austria

Starting in Austria, heavy April frosts have been sweeping the landlocked nation this week.

Record monthly lows –far more impressive than daily lows– struck the Mühlviertel region on April 4.

Reichenau logged a low of -10.1C (13.8F), breaking its previous coldest April low from 1972; while Freistadt suffered -9.7C (14.5F), busting its old benchmark set back in 1936.

The neighboring region of Waldviertel also experienced unprecedented April cold yesterday.





April-Frostrekord im Mühlviertel!

In Reichenau (Messbeginn 1972) und Freistadt (1936) wurde heute Nacht die tiefste Apriltemperatur seit Messbeginn verzeichnet.

April-Frostrekord im Mühlviertel!

In Reichenau (Messbeginn 1972) und Freistadt (1936) wurde heute Nacht die tiefste Apriltemperatur seit Messbeginn verzeichnet.

Auch das benachbarte Waldviertel auf Rekordniveau: Zwettl die 7. kälteste Aprilnacht, Litschau die 6. kälteste. #Frost



Germany

Extreme spring chills have been persisting in Germany, too.

A string of long-standing April records have fallen by the wayside, adding to Monday’s haul, including the -8.8C (16.2F) at Memmingen; the -8.1C (17.4F) at Augsburg; the -5.9C (21.4F) at Wutöschingen-Ofteringen; and the-5.6C (21.9F) at Emmendingen-Mundingen.



Spain

Likewise in Spain, record April lows are continuing to tumble…

…including the -5.6C (21.9F) at Segovia.



France Logged 80 New *Monthly* Low Temp Records Yesterday As Nation Suffered Coldest-Ever April Night

The cherry is taken by France, however, where truly breathtaking chills for the time of year are sweeping the entire country.

On April 4 alone, a staggering 80 new monthly low temperature records were set up and down the nation (see tables below). Most notable was the -21.5C (-6.7F) witnessed at Les Pontets (1,008m/3,300ft) — a national record for such a low elevation in April.

Other standouts were the -20.4C (-4.7F) La Chaux (880m/2,887ft); the -11.1C (12F) at Etalans (540m/1,771ft); and the -9.3C (15.3F) Mourmelon-le-Grand (115m/377ft).

It is expected that France also busted its April record for <500m/1,640ft (currently -10.5C/13.1F), but this has yet to be confirmed.







Moreover, Monday has entered the books as France’s coldest April night in recorded history (since 1947).

The average minimum across the nation was just -1.5C (29.3F), which broke the previous record of -1.4C (29.5F) held by April 12, 1986 (solar minimum of cycle 22)–and on that point, look again at the table above and note just how many of France’s previous April record lows land within solar minimums, with those of ≈1986, ≈1996, ≈2008 and ≈2021 being the most represented years by far.





🥶🌡️ Il n'avait jamais fait aussi froid, une nuit d'avril, à l'échelle 🇫🇷, depuis 1947 (création indicateur thermique national).



📊Avec un indicateur thermique national de T°C MINI de -1.5 °C, cette nuit est la + froide.

12 avril 1986 (-1.4 °C).



📸Birkenwald (67), @SabineL67 pic.twitter.com/0vN72hMLkf — Météo-France (@meteofrance) April 4, 2022



As mentioned earlier, this historic freeze is having a potentially disastrous impact on fruit crops. In preparation for the polar plunge, vintners lit rows of large candles in their groves to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost.

“After that, you have to cross your fingers and pray to God,” said one French winemaker, whose vineyard has been operational for 400 years.





It's not a procession but lanterns to protect vines from frost in Burgundy. We had also frost this morning in South of France.

2022 Pichon Comtesse – 3am & -2•C – Those vines deserve we protect them from frost – Night gonna be long… #pichoncomtesse #pichonlalande



Heaters and pellet stoves have been used across Western Europe to protect stone fruits such as cherries, apricots and plums which are in the delicate blooming stage. Other fruit growers sprayed their crops with water, which, when frozen in the bitter cold, creates an insulating layer of ice around the plant that protects it from the harsh exterior temperatures.

This year’s fear of crop damage has drawn comparisons to last April when Arctic air descended during the early part of the month–which also followed a mild March, as this year has. Wine production was significantly cut in France following the severe frost which costs the industry billions of US dollars, as Europe suffered something of a ‘Year Without A Spring’:







And finally, it was also exceptionally cold on the Mediterranean islands of Corsica and Sardinia yesterday.

April records were broken at Capo Caccia, Capo Bellavista and Capo Carbonara.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

