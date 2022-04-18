Antarctica Nears Low Temperature Record For April; Easter Felt Like Winter Across Much Of North America; South America’s Frigid March; + Threat Of X-Flares This Week

Antarctica Nears Low Temperature Record For April

Despite mainstream obfuscations and outright lies, Antarctica has been holding exceptionally cold over the past 12-or-so months — the continent actually suffered its coldest ‘coreless winter’ (April-Sept) in recorded history in 2021.

And now 2022 has started in a similarly frigid fashion: Antarctica logged its first sub -70C (-94F) of the season on April 3, at Vostok, but this has just been eclipsed by the French-Italian Antarctic Station Concordia which registered a low of -79.3C (-111F) on April 16 — and to put that reading into context, -79.3C is just 2.5C off the planet’s coldest April temperature ever recorded.

TPTB and their MSM lapdogs can disinform the compliant masses all they want, but it doesn’t change the facts.

Inconveniently for the AGW Party, ever since that entirely natural atmospheric river event of March 18 temperatures across Antarctica have been holding BELOW the 1979-2000 average, according to data from the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine.

Today, on Monday, April 18, the anomaly stands at -2.6C:







In line with the persistent freeze of the past few years, the Antarctic ice sheet has been EXPANDING.

This recent uptick also continues the trend of growth witnessed over the past 4+ decades (the satellite era). Sea ice at the South Pole rebounded sharply in 2020 and 2021, to the levels of some 3-decades ago — this rebound is visualized in the chart below, as is the multidecadal expansion which stands at approximately 1% per decade.







Official data also reveals that East Antarctica, which covers two thirds of the South Pole, has cooled 2.8C over the past 40-odd years, with West Antarctica cooling 1.6C. It stands that only a tiny slither of Antarctica (the Antarctic Peninsula) has seen any warming –statistically insignificant warming, at that– but there are no prizes for guessing which region the MSM focuses on.

For more on that, click the link below:







Easter Felt Like Winter Across Much Of North America

Swathes of both Canada and the United States suffered record low temperatures and rare April snowfall over the weekend.

Over the past 24-hours alone, cold records have been tumbling from Washington State to New England; from northern Texas to the Canadian Prairies. In fact, the Canadian Prairies just neared its all-time record-cold benchmark for mid-April — an exceptional -20C (-4F) was registered at Carman, with a similarly anomalous -13.7C (7.3F) noted in Winnipeg.

And below the border, a record -1F (-18.3C) in Idaho is one of the standouts, although hundreds of low temperature records have been slain across the states over the past few days, cold that is set to spill into the new week:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) for Mon, April 18 [ tropicaltidbits.com



And here are the expected snowfall totals from now to May 4:





GFS Total snowfall (inches) April 18 – May 4 [ tropicaltidbits.com



South America’s Frigid March

As discussed on Friday, South America suffered a historically cold winter of 2021. Record freeze after record freeze decimated crop yields, particularly Brazilian corn, and now this year is shaping up to be depressingly similar, too.

March 2022 in Uruguay was much colder than average.

Temperature anomalies ranged from -1C below the 1981-2010 average in the east, to -3C in the northwest.



Likewise in Bolivia, temperatures held below normal in March, aided by a punishing cold front at the end of the month which smashed low temperature records across many Amazon regions, including key growing areas.

A reduction in South American grain exports would have sweeping consequences. The continent is a major exporter on a global scale and this time of year is crucial for the markets — according to analysts, “the second quarter of the year is the time when the bulk of soybeans and corn are harvested.”

During April, May and June last year, this key quarter was plagued by historic freezes which decimated crops in not only key exporters like Argentina and Brazil, but also in Paraguay, Bolivia, and Uruguay. The cold persisted throughout the entire season, too, and resulted in shortages and inflated prices across the continent.

Looking to this year’s key harvest window, farmer’s have been warned to brace for something similar, only with the added issues of 1) crippling energy shortages (see link below), and 2) spiraling fertilizer costs. Also unlike last year, a gap in the global grain supply created by South America won’t be as easily plugged by the global market. The U.S., for example, is off to a very slow start to its planting season, and we know about the delays and right-offs happening across The Ukraine–the breadbasket of Europe.









Threat Of X-Flares This Week

While the sun’s historically low output is expected -by the majority of forecasts- to persist through Solar Cycle 25 (and beyond), the ramp-up to solar maxima can still be a highly active time.

There is currently a very active sunspot complex ‘AR2993-94’ turning around the limb of the sun:







The region has already unleashed an X1-flare, on April 17…







…but as Dr Tony Phillips of spaceweather.com contends, “[this] may be just the beginning”.

NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft is monitoring another potentially large active region right behind it (shown below).

Stay tuned for more sunspots emerging over the sun’s northeastern limb later today or tomorrow, concludes Dr Phillips.







Why is this newsworthy?

Given our planet’s ever-waning magnetic field –due to its migrating magnetic poles, among other forcings– outbursts from the sun are having a greater and greater impact here on the ground. Field strength is the biggest threat to our modern tech-driven civilization. Earth’s magnetosphere protects us from bombardments of cosmic radiation. It stands that if a big enough plasma discharge were to occur –or if Earth had a weak enough shield– it would lead to a total failure of the global electrical grid.

Earth’s magnetic field is weaker than we’ve all realized.

In the year 2000 we knew the field had lost 10 percent of its strength since the 1800s.

Another 5 percent was lost by 2010.

Further accelerations occurred in recent years, 2015 and 2017, but we laymen were not privy to any additional loss data.







The sun’s ramp-up into Solar Cycle 25 occurring simultaneously with Earth’s drastically reducing magnetic field is the biggest threat we humans have faced in hundreds, potentially thousands of years, given how completely and utterly technologically-dependent we have all become.

I would be willing to bet that 90% of the western population would fail miserably at growing their own food, which in any prolonged disaster scenario would see them perish, or at best render them completely dependent on state rationing.

That destructive X9+ flaring event (that ‘killshot’) will come soon enough, and when it hits we’ll be on our own: No more grocery stores; no more pharmacies; and, God forbid, no more ‘how-tos’ on YouTube. This apocalyptic scenario has around a 50% chance of playing out by the peak of solar cycle SC25 (so by 2024/25). But the message is get prepared, not scared. This event, like a Grand Solar Minimum, is entirely survivable. It could even free us from the increasingly Totalitarian nightmare we’re all existing in: Their Central Bank Digital Currency can’t function without an electrical grid, and neither can their Identification apps/chips.

Head off-grid now. Grow your own food now. Because I’m willing to bet that your first few years will end in failure, as mine did, and the stress of trial and error during an actual disaster is far from desirable: Prior Proper Planning Prevents Poor Performance.





