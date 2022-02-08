Another Climate Science Fail: It’s 2022, And The Ice Fields On Kilimanjaro Are Still Here

The list of failed AGW prophesies is staggeringly long, and getting longer all the time, yet it is considered heresy to call them out. Why? Because truth is the enemy of agendas, and free-thinking and the application of logic needs censoring in order for the lies to persist.

Kilimanjaro has long been at the center of climate research. In Al Gore’s 2006 documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” Africa’s tallest mountain was used to demonstrate the effects of catastrophic anthropogenic global warming on glaciers. The film showed a series of photos of the mountain, each appearing to show less and less ice and snow cover over time.

“Within the decade, there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro,” Gore confidently prophesied, which gave him until 2010 to be proved right. Well, an additional 12 years have now passed and those dire predictions are still far from materializing. In fact, a recent eight-day Kilimanjaro forecast called for snow on five of those days — a forecast that actually played out in the real world (climate scientists take note):







Gore’s claim can be traced to 2002, to a time when global warming meant ‘milder winter temperatures and decreasing heavy snowstorms’. Back then, predictions for Kilimanjaro actually gave snow on the mountain a little longer, stating that “if current climatological conditions persist, the remaining ice fields are likely to disappear between 2015 and 2020.”

But it’s now 2022, and Kilimanjaro’s glaciers are still around, and better still, they are doing just fine, with record snowfalls noted in recent years (particularly in 2018). This means that 1) climatological conditions didn’t persist as expected, and/or 2) the scientists got it plain wrong — both scenarios are damaging for the AGW hypothesis.

Douglas Hardy, a co-author of that 2002 paper recently said that the original research relied on existing estimates of the size of the ice fields in 1912, 1953, 1976 and 1989, and on aerial photographs taken during their February 2000 trip to Kilimanjaro.

In fairness, Hardy has admitted that the prediction was made with an important caveat: “if climatological conditions of the past 88 years continue.” Those climatological conditions didn’t persist, he said, meaning the glaciers didn’t diminish nearly as quickly as predicted, and now, are even showing signs of reversing that trend of loss.

Despite the important caveat, though, dire prophesies such as Hardy’s were used to enforce the civilization-altering policies that people are suffering with today, particularly those policies surrounding energy. Rolling blackouts and spiraling gas and electricity bills are hitting the tightest of pockets, particularly in Europe, due to the orchestrated usurping of a now out-of-favor fossil fuels sector by wholly inadequate renewables. Scientists like Hardy were assigned the task of advancing a narrative (knowingly or not), with the ‘climate crisis’ just one component of The Great Reset: the largest wealth/power transfer in the history of mankind.

Returning to the science, nobody is doubting that ice loss can and does occur, nor that, generally speaking, global ice fields have been on the decline since the 1980s. Rather, it’s the causes and the flawed projections and dire tipping point deadlines (many of which have now uneventfully expired) that have skeptics querying the motives and funding behind the research.

Also ignored by Hardy’s 2002 study, and in turn by soothsayer Al Gore, is that snow on Kilimanjaro is a function of elevation, not temperature. The higher sections of the mountain are ALWAYS below freezing, year round (summer highs touch -5.5C, with winter highs hitting a very similar -6C), and so the glaciers’ fluctuations can not be subject to ‘global warming’; rather, the ice fields are a product of moisture and precipitation patterns. Supporting this fact is the below graph, which shows that the majority of the mountains snow actually falls during the summer months–which in Tanzania run Nov through April:







The original AGW hypothesis has failed — there is absolutely no doubt about it. Because despite man’s rising CO2 excretions, the climate has continued to behave cyclically, rather than linearly.

Over time, it is fully expected that glaciers will advance and that glaciers will retreat, but the forcings involved remain unfathomably complex–infinitely more complex than the AGW Party would have you believe.

Looking ahead, the next stop on the climate’s wheel of change is far more likely to be a bout of global cooling rather than warming. And recently, external forcings, such as low solar activity and planetary alignment, are lending support to the contention that Earth is indeed on the cusp of a sharp cool down. Already, the global average temperature has dropped 0.58C deg. C off its 2016 high:







“A good scientist, a good citizen will consider all of the evidence before coming to conclusions,” concludes Hardy.

Arctic Sea Ice is currently, as of Feb 6, at its highest level since 2003, with extent tracking well-above the 2011-2020 average, and also along the 2001-2010 norm:







Greenland’s trend of ice loss has also been on something of a reversal (beginning 2012):





[Die kalte Sonne]



And at the same time, Northern Hemisphere Snow has been increasing, particularly over the past few years.

As of Feb 6, 2022, total snow mass is holding hundreds of gigatons above the 1982-2012 norm:







Also worth considering:







And for good measure, here’s a (in no way comprehensive) compilation of other failed AGW “Tipping Point” prophesies:









Climate is cyclic, never linear; and the COLD TIMES appear to be returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





