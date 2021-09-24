Anchorage to Tie Earliest Snowfall on Record Today, + Migrants Freezing to Death on Belarus-Poland Border as Early-Season Arctic Cold Grips Europe

Anchorage to Tie Earliest Snowfall on Record Today

The higher elevations of Alaska are forecast a foot+ of global warming goodness beginning Thursday evening, while the city of Anchorage is expected to tie a 40-year-old record for early snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

From 6PM Thursday through 1PM Friday, the weather service forecasts 6 to 12 inches of wet snow on the Anchorage Hillside and in the South Fork area of Eagle River, with localized dumps easily surpassing a foot.

Officials have advised commuters to take it slow Friday morning — that’s when the city is most likely to see the heaviest snowfall.

Anchorage has already seen measurable snow this week, on Tuesday; however, because the inches didn’t settle at the Ted Stevens International Airport –the official NWS measuring spot– they didn’t count.

Tuesday’s flurries were sizable, too.

More than 4 inches were registered outside of Eagle River at higher elevations, and up to 3 inches on Anchorage’s upper Hillside.





My uncle just sent me this picture from Anchorage, Alaska this morning. Snow!



Today (Fri, Sept 24), conditions are expected to conspire to deliver an inch+ at the Airport — this, according to Przepiora, would tie the record for earliest measurable snowfall in the city, matching the inch+ logged 40 years ago, back on Sept 24, 1981.





This is all the snow that has fallen at the airport in Anchorage on or before Sep 24th. Only 2 total events in 70 years for a combined 1.6". The snow forecasted overnight and tomorrow would be quite extraordinary.



Migrants Freezing to Death on Belarus-Poland Border as Early-Season Arctic Cold Grips Europe

Close to the border between Belarus and Poland, the BBC has said migrants stranded in a forest, turned away by the Polish border troops, are struggling to deal with an early influx of polar cold.

Nighttime temperatures in this regions have been dropping we-ll below freezing this week, and, tragically, at least four people are known to have died.

EU members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have each declared a state of emergency amid a surge of people trying to cross from Belarus. The EU has accused the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as a weapon, while Poland has banned aid workers and journalists from its border zone — the truth, as usual, is hard to come by.

Also as per usual, the BBC is focusing solely on the humanitarian side of all this and is completely sidestepping the fact that people are freezing to death in central/eastern Europe in the month of September! Just imagine if these folks were perishing in a late-season heatwave — the BBC would sure have a thing or two to say about the weather then, wouldn’t they…

Looking at the GFS temperature anomaly map (shown below), the nations of Belarus and Poland are located under that mass of ‘pink’, located just east of Germany. Shades of pink/light-purple indicate temperature departures of some 12-18C below the seasonal average which, in turn, are driving nighttime temperatures well-below the freezing mark.





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) this week [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



This anomalous freeze is forecast to persist for the foreseeable.

Winter-like conditions have begun early across Europe this year, just as a prolonged bout of low solar activity predicted.

And given the ever-intensifying gas crisis, European’s are being urged to secure back up power sources before winter-proper hits.





Global gas prices soaring (due to cold weather depleting supplies).



And finally…

…and with the risk of losing my ads again, or at best pissing-off the minority of my readers that insist I never discuss the topic of COVID, I’ll leave you with a few comments that a Portuguese government official made this week.

Fernando Nobre, who trained as a doctor before entering the world of politics, considered it “unbelievable” to vaccinate children and young people from 12 to 16 years old, and said that he successfully treated himself, as well as his wife and daughter with drugs that are not recommended for COVID-19.

“In a week we were all fine,” said Fernando Nobre, who also stressed that he worked in several other epidemics over the years and never received “not one additional cent [from big pharma]” for that, claiming that this was his role as a doctor.

Unsurprisingly, Nobre has been slammed for his comments.

Portugal’s Public Health specialist, Francisco George, called Nobre’s position “absolutely intolerable” and said it reflects “incomprehensible attitudes that a doctor cannot have.”

But as we’ve come to expect in the increasingly totalitarian West, the shutting down of debate is a deliberate ploy–and it is one enforced across many other scientific disciplines, too, particularly in fields of study that impact the general population.

The days of truth seeking are long behind us. Dogma and silencing tactics are at play. But it stands, in any parallel universe and using any applied logic, that vaccinating children makes absolutely no sense, particularly with an untested vaccine that still can’t seem to advance from ’emergency use authorization’.

The people pushing for jabs in kids are either, 1) criminals, or 2) criminally ill-informed.

We’re never going to get to the truth if dissenting views and questioning continue to be quashed and unanswered, but as the realists among us suspect, this quashing is by design…





Enjoy your weekend.

I’m off out to plant my autumn/winter vegetables, which include broccoli, sprouts, cabbage and beans.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





