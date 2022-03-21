North America Just Suffered Its Coldest Winter In Years; Spring Equinox Saw “Winter-Like Cold” Grip Much Of Europe–With Cyprus Setting Its Lowest March Temp On Record
Unusually frigid temperatures have engulfed Canada and the United States over the past three months. Even according to those UHI-ignoring hucksters at NOAA, meteorological winter went down as North America’s coldest since 2014.
And when looking at only January and February of 2022, it was “the coldest such period since 1996,” added NOAA (solar minimum of cycle 22).
Taking NOAA’s data as read, with all of its glorious Urban Heat Island (UHI) bias, what is also revealed is that a sharp cooling trend across the U.S. and Canada has prevailed from 2016 through 2022 (to March).
Using the same data tool NOAA cites in its latest report (released Jan, 2020) as well as a similar 5-year time-frame, it is revealed that temperatures in North America declined at a rate of 1.29C per Decade between Jan, 2016 through Feb, 2022.
This is a monster drop in temps, one approx. 19 times Earth’s official average rate of increase since 1880–at least according to the NOAA report: “The global annual temperature has increased at an avg. rate of 0.07C (0.13F) per decade since 1880.”
But why does the data show North America is cooling yet the planet overall is heating up? Well, one answer could be that weather station coverage is very good across the U.S. and Canada, whereas it’s very poor across much of the rest of the planet — and where coverage is thin (such as in Africa and Siberia, for example) NOAA simply guess the temperature. This filling in the gaps will be justified by saying that readings from the closest temperature stations have been used as proxy, but 1) this method will not give an accurate global temperature record as the closest temp station could be hundreds or even thousands of miles away, and 2) these stations will more often than not be located in cosmopolitan areas, and such areas have a proven Urban Heat Island bias and so will of course skew the overall picture. When natural vegetation is replaced with buildings, pavement, and spurious heat sources like air conditioning units and cars, the microclimate around a thermometer site changes. This expansion of inner-city readings to cover entire nations is probably, now, the sole driver of anthropogenic global warming.
With this guesswork, NOAA –in partnership with a few small fractions of other organizations (such as NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies)– have managed to craft a wholly unnaturally linear temperature trend that is supposedly on course to deliver an “unprecedented climatic catastrophe” within the next few months/years/decades–nobody can quite agree on the time-frame; but one thing you can be sure on, we’re all about to ‘fry’ unless we limit free-speech, overthrow democracy and capitalism, and overhaul affordable energy in favor of expensive and failing renewables (see physicists William Happer’s take on that HERE).
In conclusion, North America having good thermometer coverage could actually be limiting NOAA’s “guesswork” — i.e. the continent’s cooling trend could actually be providing us a picture far closer to the global truth (I have no other explanation). But moreover, even when taking NOAA’s raw global data –so before it passes through the government agency’s warm-mongering filters— a cooling trend can be discerned here, too — Global Land an Ocean temperature anomalies are trending -0.14C per Decade over the same time period:
This global cooling is even more pronounced when looking at the satellite data with temps down some 0.71C since 2016 and falling:
Spring Equinox Saw “Winter-Like Cold” Grip Much Of Europe
With the Spring Equinox came conditions akin to a full a winter’s day for central and eastern Europe.
The mercury sank to -15.8C (3.5F) in the Greek mountains; heavy frosts ravaged Bulgaria and Romania, with Sofia suffering -8.7C (16.3F); while heavy snow continues to fall across most of the Caucasus (so parts of southern Russia, Georgia, Armenia, etc.), even at low elevations.
The snow also spread deep into west-central Russia, too, settling over Chelyabinsk (located near the Kazakhstan border) where blizzard conditions have been noted, described as “unexpected” and “hellish”:
March has been exceptionally cold across the Eastern Mediterranean, too.
Full wintry conditions are still present in the likes of Greece and Turkey where fresh snow is even falling on coastal regions around the Black Sea:
Heavy snow continues to bury the low-lying city of Istanbul, too:
While truly astonishing spring totals are hitting the likes of Sarıkamış, Kars province:
Cyprus Set Its Lowest March Temp On Record
Staying in the Eastern Mediterranean, Sunday March 20 was another historic day across Cyprus.
A low of -11.6C (11.1F) was officially logged at the Trodos Square Mt. Station — the coldest March reading ever observed in the country. It was bitingly-cold across the island, too — the village of Kyperounta broke its own regional low with -7.6C (18.3F).
As reported by cyprus-mail.com, Troodos square is currently under about 44cm (17 inches) of snow, “which has not typically been recorded in March since before the ‘70s or even ‘60s,” said director of the state meteorological services Kleanthis Nicolaides.
Further reading:
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
