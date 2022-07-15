Alice Springs, Australia Suffers Longest Streak Of Sub-Zero Days On Record; + Greenland Refuses To Melt As Scheduled

[electroverse.net is migrating to electroverse.co due to technical and censorship issues. Reading all new articles over there will help me out a lot; however, posts will continue to be published on .net, too.

All email subscribers will automatically be redirected to the new site.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support.

Best, Cap.]





Alice Springs, Australia Suffers Longest Streak Of Sub-Zero Days On Record

The ‘climate brigade’ have gone quiet re. Australia in recent weeks, focusing instead on a slither of summer heat gripping Western Europe and a perfectly ordinary ‘heat dome’ building in the Central U.S. — and that’s because it’s bloody freezing Down Under, unprecedentedly cold, in fact.

The middle of Australia is renowned for its scorching hot summers and year-round blue skies, not for its cold winters.

However, this year the region has been buffeted by rare Antarctic blasts and, as a result, is suffering its coldest spell ever.

The Northern Territory locale of Alice Springs has seen its thermometers sink below 0C (32F) for twelve consecutive mornings now, which, according to the Bureau of Meteorology –in books dating back 81 years– surpasses the previous longest streak of below-zero days set in July 1976 (solar minimum of cycle 19).

The frosty nights aren’t set to abate just yet. either.

“There’s every chance you’re going to smash the record and set a new one each day,” said BoM senior forecaster Billy Lynch, who added: “It’s been below average for so long — I’m sure some people might just appreciate some average conditions for a while.”







As reported by abc.net.au, plumbing businesses around Alice Springs have been fielding dozens of calls a day to repair burst pipes that have frozen overnight.

Project manager at SDA Plumbing, Owen Auricht, said he had to turn away about 50 potential customers one morning because of the huge volume of work: “The climatic conditions when it freezes in Alice causes a lot of mayhem for the town,” he said.

“People don’t think much of it because it only freezes here a couple of nights of the year really. It’s not a common occurrence, but when it does happen it does create a lot of havoc.”



Greenland Refuses To Melt As Scheduled

We’re now well into the summer melt season on Greenland, and the ice sheet is still maintaining a large portion of its mass — the ice is has held comfortably above the 1981-2010 average all season.

Impressive surface mass balance (SMB) readings –a calculation to determine the ‘health’ of a glacier– have been posted across the Greenland ice sheet 2021-2022, culminating in the historic early-summer gains of a few weeks ago.

Greenland is continuing to defy AGW Party orders into July, too, refusing to melt as scheduled.

As shown below, this year (blue line) hasn’t descend below the multidecadal average (grey line) since mid/late-May.







Here’s a better look:







Note how 2021-22’s Acc. SMB is progressing well-above the 1981-2010 mean — an impossibility under the original global warming doctrine, which called for linearly rising global temperatures and rapid, unabating glacial melt.

Mainstream divinations foretold of an ice-free Arctic/Greenland by 2007, 2010, 2014, 2018–the date kept getting pushed back as each doomsday deadline uneventfully passed by.

And the dates continue to evolve even to this day, too — latest prophesies see the disappearance of Greenland ice arriving by 2035, 2050, 2065–depending on whichever BS study you happen to stumble upon first on Google.

In reality, though –where I try to exist– the SMB trend on Greenland appears to of reversed.

While it is true that the Greenland ice sheet lost mass from around 1995 to 2012, that trend of loss has now been overturned, almost completely — like the gradual turning of a vast ship, from the year’s 2010 to 2015 Greenland’s SMB changed course and has been on an upward trajectory ever since:







If you want proof of mainstream media manipulation and agenda driving drivel, you need look no further than the “official” reporting of the Greenland ice sheet–the poster child for anthropogenic global warming.

If today’s intensifying energy crisis wasn’t rooted in said obfuscations and outright lies, all of this would highly entertaining.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its ability to advertise with Google.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.