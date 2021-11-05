From New Mexico to New England: More Than 100 Million Americans Under ‘Cold Weather Warnings’, + AGW/COVID Cults

More than 100 million Americans are under cold weather warnings, freeze or frost alerts, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said. Arctic air has descended into several major cities, bringing the first freezing lows of the season which have been record-breaking in some cases.

The mercury has plunged to as much as 16 degrees Celsius below the norm across the Eastern half of the CONUS.







In Chicago, the week has been marked by sub-freezing morning temperatures, tweeted the NWS.

New York’s tri-state area saw temperatures touched freezing in the early hours, for the second consecutive night.

While Orange County, New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut are all under frost or freeze warnings.

In Nashville, frost conditions first appeared Tuesday, with temperatures forecasted to reach -1.7C (29F) by Friday night.

Near freezing temperatures were also registered in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., area this week, with temperatures holding at least 8 degrees Celsius lower than average.

With parts of Virginia reaching lows of -3.9C (25F), reports cbsnews.com.

And across the East, a number of record lows were broken over the past 24 hours, including in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware (data courtesy of coolwx.com) — some benchmarks that have stood for almost a century have been toppled.

Snowfall records have also been broken.

The first significant lake-effect snow of the season dropped nearly a foot of powder near the shores of the Great Lakes this week, reports accuweather.com. The snowfall was enough to transform parts of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula into a winter wonderland and break into the record books. Snow totals surpassed 11 inches in northern parts of northern Michigan. Gaylord, Michigan, for example, picked up 11.7 inches of snow on Tuesday, which set a record for the heaviest snowfall in a calendar day in November:





In case you haven’t heard, we got a lot of #snow yesterday! The 11.7” measured was the most snow that has fallen on a single day in November at the office on record, which goes back to 1998. It was also the 6th highest 1-day total at the office across all months. #miwx pic.twitter.com/Aq6DldGmLu — NWS Gaylord (@NWSGaylord) November 3, 2021



So-called ‘climate experts’ are pointing to this year’s wild temperature swings as the direct impact of “global climate change” — but there is a far more likely culprit that is being willfully ignored: The Sun, the source of our climate system’s energy, is currently in a historically weak state–a fact nobody is disputing. Frustratingly though, investigating the impact such reduced solar output could have on the climate (via the weakening of the jet streams, among other forcings) has been labelled heresy, and there are very few academics left with the gumption to openly discuss it, let alone study it--not that they’ed ever receive funding.

So, in place of open scientific debate we have censorship where even online comments questioning the consensus are removed from the record. On top of that, you have the “it’s all your fault” rhetoric: “humans are a cancer on the planet, and unless you relinquish your affordable energy and modern way of life (i.e. your freedoms) the planet will burn to a crisp,” the story goes.

This is not a healthy message to infect the population with, and not least our children — even if intentions are genuine, even if fears that world is indeed about to end are real, who are the parents out their imparting this dire prophesy on their own kids? Do you genuinely expect 10, 14, even 19-year-olds to impart change on a world of wily adults when you can’t even achieve it yourself? People don’t know ANYTHING at these ages. I know I sure didn’t. Kids have neither the body of knowledge or wealth of experience to evaluate such existential issues for themselves, and so they are merely pawns/mouthpieces for the ideological views of adults that should be there to protect them. The thought of my parents and/or teachers instructing me that lobbying politicians –effectively what parents today are doing– is our only hope of saving the planet from catastrophe is the sickest of jokes. It’s akin to child abuse, or to an extremist cult — it isn’t an honorable way of enacting change.

And to the alarmist parent: fix your own life first. If AGW is indeed a genuine fear of yours then exit the system and live off-grid, innovate solutions and then build those solutions and market them. Thinking that bitching to politicians, painting placards, and taking naps in the middle of motorways will lower the levels of an atmospheric gas is insanity, a circus, and a dangerous waste of everybody’s time, because while you’re busy marching over the ppm of a trace gas the elite’s are busy reclaiming our freedoms.

Politicians, on both sides of the divide, are merely following a script — they don’t have anywhere near the power people perceive. If the script requires it of them, these people will backtrack on anything and everything that they once held to be true. Taking British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as an example, the man spent the past few decades denying global warming, and in as recently as December 2015 suggested that a bout of global cooling may actually be on the cards.

But just look at the useless dolt now, dutifully pandering to the baseless claims other useless dolts at COP26:





Life of the AGW Party: Johnson following orders and towing the AGW Party line (he can’t help if it’s boring as f**k).



A word on COVID, and back to the topic of ‘cults’ and ‘child abuse’: who are the parents volunteering their children to be shields against this virus? Who’s brainwashing is now so complete that they think injecting kids with an untested vaccine is a noble idea?

Note: the mRNA jabs can now officially be called a vaccine — not because the science has changed in any way, but because the wording has: Merriam-Webster recently redefined “vaccine” to fall in line with the updated definition from the CDC. So there’s that…

Long-term side effects remain unknown, while short-term impacts aren’t looking too great. Moreover, there is now a suspicion that over time these “vaccines” chip away at your body’s immune system, leaving you susceptible to falling seriously ill with not just the latest coronavirus doing the rounds but with any nasty bug. Anecdotally, and with people who have had an mRNA vaccine, this is becoming more and more prevalent. I am seeing otherwise young and healthy adults bedridden with sicknesses that never would have impacted them so severely in the past. Blaming this increasing phenomenon on the lockdowns is one approach, as keeping people indoors would, logically, have limited their exposure to ‘germs’, but the question then is: why does the data show that these public health outbreaks are more prevalent in the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated?

I don’t have any comprehensive answers here, and I’m not necessarily insinuating anything. I’m asking questions. I don’t know what’s going on. But this isn’t due to a lack of effort and digging on my part, it’s because we the public aren’t privy to the full story. A lack of answers to our questions ultimately leads to suspicion and distrust. And if explanations still aren’t forthcoming, even in the midst a ‘public health emergency’ and during the enforcement of vaccine mandates, etc., then the elites are backing people into a corner where conspiracy theories can flourish. This is intentional. This compounds our divisions.







